SmileDirectClub Receives Another Favorable Ruling from 11th Circuit Court

Court Rejects Alabama Board of Dentistry’s Attempt at Interlocutory Appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), a next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit again sided with the company, rejecting the Alabama Board of Dentistry’s attempt to shield itself from antitrust liability through an interlocutory appeal. Relying on its recent decision in SmileDirectClub, LLC v. Georgia Board of Dentistry et al., Case No. 19-12227, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted SmileDirectClub’s motion to dismiss the Alabama Board’s appeal. SmileDirectCub, issued the following statement from Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs:



“SmileDirectClub is pleased with the Appellate Court’s decision and we are grateful for the amicus support of the FTC and DOJ in this matter. For the past seven years, the company has been working to democratize access to premium, oral care and although it is always our preference to work with and educate dental boards and associations on the many benefits of our telehealth platform, we cannot and will not allow anticompetitive conduct to interfere with our mission.”

