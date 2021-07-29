Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended June 29, 2021, June 30, 2020, and June 25, 2019 were as follows:

Second Quarter ($000's) % change 2021

2020

2019

vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 898,788 $ 476,425 $ 689,828 88.7 % 30.3 % Income (loss) from operations 89,728 (47,318 ) 53,283 289.6 % 68.4 % Net income (loss) 75,480 (33,553 ) 44,845 325.0 % 68.3 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.08 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.63 322.4 % 72.1 % Year to Date % change 2021

2020

2019

vs. 2020 vs. 2019 Total revenue $ 1,699,417 $ 1,128,949 $ 1,380,436 50.5 % 23.1 % Income (loss) from operations 170,655 (31,528 ) 113,728 641.3 % 50.1 % Net income (loss) 139,630 (17,524 ) 95,235 896.8 % 46.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.99 $ (0.25 ) $ 1.32 888.3 % 50.4 %

Results for the second quarter included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 80.2% and 21.3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 . Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 76.5% and 19.4% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 76.5% and 19.4% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; Eight company restaurants, including two Bubba’s 33 restaurants, and two franchise restaurants were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 17.7% and restaurant margin dollars were $158.2 million. Restaurant margin was impacted by an increase in comparable restaurant sales partially offset by commodity inflation and higher costs related to the pandemic;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.08 from a diluted loss per share of ($0.48) in the prior year due to the increase in comparable restaurant sales and the prior year impact of the pandemic; and,

The Company ended the quarter with debt of $190.0 million and $483.4 million of cash on hand.

Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 44.5% and 14.9% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 . Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 41.1% and 12.2% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively;

. Comparable restaurant sales at domestic franchise restaurants increased 41.1% and 12.2% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively; 11 company restaurants, including three Bubba’s 33 restaurants, and two franchise restaurants were opened;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, was 18.1% and restaurant margin dollars were $305.8 million. Restaurant margin was impacted by an increase in comparable restaurant sales partially offset by higher costs related to the pandemic; and,

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.99 from a diluted loss per share of ($0.25) in the prior year due to the increase in comparable restaurant sales and the prior year impact of the pandemic.

____________________________

1 Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2020 and for restaurants open a full 30 months before the beginning of the period measured for comparison to 2019.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We continue to generate sales that are well above pre-pandemic levels thanks to our operators who are successfully managing strong To-Go sales along with the re-opening of our dining rooms without restriction. However, some challenges still remain with certain cost pressures that we expect to continue at least through the end of the year.”

Morgan continued, “Our strong cashflows have further strengthened our financial position which allowed us to reinstate our dividend and repay our short-term debt this quarter. In addition, our development pipeline looks great and continues to move forward as expected.”

Business Update

Comparable restaurant sales during the quarter were positively impacted by the re-opening of dining rooms, the continued easing of dining room capacity restrictions, and continued strong To-Go sales. As of July 2, all domestic company and franchise locations were operating without restriction. The Company continues to operate with an enhanced To-Go model, which includes curbside and/or drive-up options, as permitted by local guidelines. For the Q2 2021 and July periods, comparable restaurant sales, average weekly sales, and To-Go sales for all company restaurants were as follows:

Q2 2021 July Comparable restaurant sales vs 2020 80.2% 44.1% Comparable restaurant sales vs 2019 21.3% 25.5% Average weekly sales $ 126,442 $ 123,927 To-Go sales as a % of average weekly sales 16.9% 14.2%

As of the end of the quarter, the Company had opened 11 company restaurants and, currently, an additional 18 are under construction. During the quarter, the Company completed the refinancing of the revolving credit facility. As part of this refinancing, the borrowing capacity was increased to $300 million and $50 million that was previously outstanding was repaid. As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors reinstated the quarterly dividend beginning with the Q2 2021 period. The Company currently expects to resume the repurchase of shares under our stock repurchase program in the second half of 2021.

2021 Outlook

Management updated all expectations for 2021:

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 7.0%;

26 to 29 company restaurant openings across all concepts;

Store week growth of approximately 5.0%; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $200 million.

To the extent that state and local guidelines begin to significantly reduce capacity and/or re-close dining rooms, the Company could pull back on development, reduce capital spend, and/or limit share repurchases accordingly.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 640 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reinstated dining room capacity restrictions or closures, and other non-historical statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2020. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 892,444 $ 473,090 $ 1,687,367 $ 1,120,716 Franchise royalties and fees 6,344 3,335 12,050 8,233 Total revenue 898,788 476,425 1,699,417 1,128,949 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 295,504 164,041 546,986 374,221 Labor 288,147 194,622 546,183 435,701 Rent 14,956 13,251 29,408 26,722 Other operating 135,606 89,348 258,985 193,637 Pre-opening 6,319 4,290 10,587 9,402 Depreciation and amortization 31,650 29,016 62,519 58,070 Impairment and closure, net 17 (440 ) 521 155 General and administrative 36,861 29,615 73,573 62,569 Total costs and expenses 809,060 523,743 1,528,762 1,160,477 Income (loss) from operations 89,728 (47,318 ) 170,655 (31,528 ) Interest expense, net 975 1,030 2,435 1,099 Equity income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 239 (90 ) 22 (598 ) Income (loss) before taxes 88,992 (48,438 ) 168,242 (33,225 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 11,067 (15,132 ) 23,887 (17,071 ) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 77,925 (33,306 ) 144,355 (16,154 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,445 247 4,725 1,370 Net income (loss) attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 75,480 $ (33,553 ) $ 139,630 $ (17,524 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 1.08 $ (0.48 ) $ 2.00 $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ 1.08 $ (0.48 ) $ 1.99 $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,790 69,361 69,713 69,391 Diluted 70,161 69,361 70,150 69,391 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ - $ 0.40 $ 0.36





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 29, 2021 December 29, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,419 $ 363,155 Other current assets, net 98,354 147,496 Property and equipment, net 1,117,393 1,088,623 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 547,387 530,625 Goodwill 127,001 127,001 Intangible assets, net 1,881 2,271 Other assets 73,510 65,990 Total assets $ 2,448,945 $ 2,325,161 Current maturities of long-term debt - 50,000 Other current liabilities 479,808 456,318 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 590,443 572,171 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 190,000 190,000 Other liabilities 126,011 113,621 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 1,046,835 927,505 Noncontrolling interests 15,848 15,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,448,945 $ 2,325,161





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

26 Weeks Ended June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 144,355 $ (16,154 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 62,519 58,070 Share-based compensation expense 19,817 14,490 Deferred income taxes 2,948 (10,926 ) Other noncash adjustments, net 1,955 3,052 Change in working capital 65,252 13,313 Net cash provided by operating activities 296,846 61,845 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (85,068 ) (81,833 ) Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 3,285 2,167 Net cash used in investing activities (81,783 ) (79,666 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Payments on) proceeds from revolving credit facility, net (50,000 ) 240,000 Repurchase of shares of common stock - (12,621 ) Dividends paid (27,932 ) (24,989 ) Other financing activities, net (16,867 ) (9,955 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (94,799 ) 192,435 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 120,264 174,614 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 363,155 107,879 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 483,419 $ 282,493





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Operations to Restaurant Margin

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 25, 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 89,728 $ (47,318 ) $ 53,283 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,344 3,335 5,455 Add: Pre-opening 6,319 4,290 4,197 Depreciation and amortization 31,650 29,016 28,454 Impairment and closure, net 17 (440 ) 316 General and administrative 36,861 29,615 39,960 Restaurant margin $ 158,231 $ 11,828 $ 120,755 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 17.7 % 2.5 % 17.6 % 26 Weeks Ended June 29, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 25, 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 170,655 $ (31,528 ) $ 113,728 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 12,050 8,233 10,946 Add: Pre-opening 10,587 9,402 8,065 Depreciation and amortization 62,519 58,070 56,227 Impairment and closure, net 521 155 333 General and administrative 73,573 62,569 75,943 Restaurant margin $ 305,805 $ 90,435 $ 243,350 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 18.1 % 8.1 % 17.8 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)

(unaudited)

Second Quarter Change Year to Date Change 2021 2020 vs 2020 2021 2020 vs 2020 Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 6 2 4 8 6 2 Company - Bubba's 33 2 1 1 3 2 1 Company - Jaggers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 0 0 0 0 1 (1) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 2 0 2 2 0 2 Total 10 3 7 13 9 4 Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 511 489 22 Company - Bubba's 33 34 30 4 Company - Jaggers 3 2 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 69 70 (1) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 30 26 4 Total 647 617 30 Second Quarter Change Change 2021 2020 2019 vs 2020 vs 2019 Company restaurants Restaurant and other sales $ 892,444 $ 473,090 $ 684,373 88.6 % 30.4 % Store weeks 7,085 6,742 6,460 5.1 % 9.7 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 80.2 % (32.8 ) % 4.7 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales (1) 79.0 % (32.4 ) % 4.6 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,664 $ 935 $ 1,384 78.0 % 20.2 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (476, 454, and 434 units respectively) $ 128,716 $ 72,005 $ 106,838 Average unit volume restaurants (3) (19, 20, and 21 units, respectively) $ 110,459 $ 69,174 $ 98,046 Restaurants less than 6 months old (16, 15, and 16 units, respectively) $ 134,822 $ 61,781 $ 114,735 Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 33.1 % 34.7 % 32.3 % (156 ) bps 78 bps Labor 32.3 % 41.1 % 32.9 % (885 ) bps (66 ) bps Rent 1.7 % 2.8 % 1.9 % (113 ) bps (23 ) bps Other operating 15.2 % 18.9 % 15.2 % (369 ) bps 3 bps Total 82.3 % 97.5 % 82.4 % (1,523 ) bps (9 ) bps Restaurant margin 17.7 % 2.5 % 17.6 % 1,523 bps 9 bps Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 158,231 $ 11,828 $ 120,755 1,237.8 % 31.0 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 22,333 $ 1,754 $ 18,692 1,173.3 % 19.5 % Franchise restaurants Franchise royalties and fees $ 6,344 $ 3,335 $ 5,455 90.2 % 16.3 % Store weeks 1,269 1,248 1,208 1.7 % 5.1 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 86.3 % (38.2 ) % 3.7 % U.S. franchise restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales (1) 76.5 % (32.1 ) % 4.3 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,739 $ 980 $ 1,433 77.5 % 21.3 % Pre-opening expense $ 6,319 $ 4,290 $ 4,197 47.3 % 50.6 % Depreciation and amortization $ 31,650 $ 29,016 $ 28,454 9.1 % 11.2 % As a % of revenue 3.5 % 6.1 % 4.1 % (257 ) bps (60 ) bps General and administrative expenses $ 36,861 $ 29,615 $ 39,960 24.5 % (7.8 ) % As a % of revenue 4.1 % 6.2 % 5.8 % (211 ) bps (169 ) bps (1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period. (2) Average unit volume includes sales from Texas Roadhouse restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period. (3) Average unit volume restaurants include restaurants open a full six and up to 18 months before the beginning of the period measured. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.



