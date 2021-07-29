checkAd

Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2021 Second Quarter on August 5, 2021

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time

CORONA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be reported on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks, Juice Monster Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Rehab Monster non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro Energy Water non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Hydro Super Sport Superior Hydration non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Iced Tea non-carbonated energy teas, Muscle Monster non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Energy Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, True North Pure Energy Seltzer energy drinks, NOS energy drinks, Full Throttle energy drinks, Burn energy drinks, Samurai energy drinks, Relentless energy drinks, Mother energy drinks, Play and Power Play (stylized) energy drinks, BU energy drinks, Nalu energy drinks, BPM energy drinks, Gladiator energy drinks, Ultra Energy energy drinks, Live+ energy drinks, Predator energy drinks and Fury energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

