Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2021 Second Quarter on August 5, 2021

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time

CORONA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be reported on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

