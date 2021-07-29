checkAd

Musk Metals Announces Closing of Flow-Through Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 23, 2021, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 4,166,666 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the “Offering”).

Nader Vatanchi, CEO states, “We are pleased to have institutional financial support for the continued exploration of our Quebec Lithium and Gold properties. This financing will allow Musk to continue to expand its currently ongoing work programs on both the Elon Lithium property and the Pluto properties.”

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) issued as a “flow-through share” (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and subsection 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec)), and one-half of one non-flow-through Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) (on a non-flow-through basis) at a price of $0.14 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

The Company paid an aggregate of $46,000 and issued an aggregate of 383,333 broker warrants (each, a “Broker Warrant”) in connection with the closing of the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a “Broker Warrant Share”) (on a non-flow-through basis) at a price of $0.12 per Broker Warrant Share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering are expected to be used for exploration expenditures in connection with the Company’s mineral projects located in the Province of Quebec, Canada.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

