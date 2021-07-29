OrthoPediatrics Corp. Maintains its Diamond Sponsorship for 31st Annual Baltimore Limb Deformity Course (“BLDC”)

As part of its support, OrthoPediatrics, via BLDC, will provide registration scholarships for residents and fellows to attend the meeting in Baltimore, Maryland August 4 – 8. In addition to the financial support of the organization, the Company will participate in various hands-on demonstrations and workshops featuring its External Fixation portfolio, used to correct a variety of pediatric conditions and long-bone deformity.

WARSAW, Ind., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued Diamond sponsorship for the 31 st Annual Baltimore Limb Deformity Course (“BLDC”). The highly anticipated industry course will return to its live format, after hosting a virtual meeting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OrthoPediatrics Vice President of Training & Education, Mark Serafino commented “We are excited to return to Baltimore for this year’s meeting! The virtual event last year went extremely well, but the opportunity to reconnect with our surgeon customers at a live meeting is something we are looking forward to. Hands-on training and education are great learning experiences for pediatric orthopedic surgeons and we are proud to support their efforts”.

David Bailey, recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics added “The Baltimore course has always been a premier event for pediatric surgeons, and we are excited to continue our commitment to the pediatric orthopedic surgeons attending”.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

