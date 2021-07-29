checkAd

Webcast Alert Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended July 3, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date:   August 6, 2021

Time:   1:00 p.m. ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. The Company is also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. 

CONTACT: Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Webcast Alert Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended July 3, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board