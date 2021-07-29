Misonix Reports Preliminary Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue Results
Company Enters into a Definitive Merger Agreement to be Acquired by Bioventus for $518 Million in a Cash-and-Stock Transaction
FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and
regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes today announced preliminary unaudited fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year revenue results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended
June 30, 2021. In a separate statement issued together with Bioventus, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus”), Misonix announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which
it would, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement (“Merger Agreement”), combine with Bioventus, a global leader in innovations for active healing.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue Highlights:
- Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter total revenue increased approximately 43.5% year-over-year to a $19.7 million, compared to $13.7 million in the fiscal 2020 fourth
quarter.
- Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter surgical revenue was $10.8 million, an increase of approximately 97% year-over-year.
- Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter wound revenue was $8.9 million, an increase of approximately 7.9% year-over-year.
- Fiscal 2021 full year total revenue increased approximately 18.5% year-over-year to a record $74.0 million, compared to $62.5 million in the fiscal 2020 full
year.
- Fiscal 2021 full year surgical revenue was $40.4 million, an increase of approximately 17.2% year-over-year.
- Fiscal 2021 full year wound revenue was $33.6 million, an increase of approximately 20.0% year-over-year.
Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year revenue results reflect growing momentum across our surgical and wound businesses, as the continued improvement in market conditions is driving accelerating demand from hospitals and physicians for our proprietary ultrasonic products and procedural solutions, including continued strong adoption of our neXus Ultrasonic Surgical System. Overall, our ability to deliver fiscal 2021 full year revenue that exceeded the high-end of our guidance range underscores our belief in the strength of the Misonix team and the tremendous value proposition of our ultrasonic technology.”
