Misonix Reports Preliminary Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue Results

Company Enters into a Definitive Merger Agreement to be Acquired by Bioventus for $518 Million in a Cash-and-Stock Transaction

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes today announced preliminary unaudited fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year revenue results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2021. In a separate statement issued together with Bioventus, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus”), Misonix announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which it would, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement (“Merger Agreement”), combine with Bioventus, a global leader in innovations for active healing.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue Highlights: