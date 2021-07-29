checkAd

Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Autor: Accesswire
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast When:Tuesday, August 3, …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast
 
When:Tuesday, August 3, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
 
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
 
By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416
 
Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through August 10, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719719.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

