checkAd

USA Truck Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

2Q 2021 earnings per diluted share of $0.47 versus 2Q 2020 loss per diluted share of $0.112Q 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share(a) of $0.50 versus 2Q 2020 adjusted loss per diluted share(a) $0.062Q 2021 consolidated operating revenue increased …

  • 2Q 2021 earnings per diluted share of $0.47 versus 2Q 2020 loss per diluted share of $0.11
  • 2Q 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share(a) of $0.50 versus 2Q 2020 adjusted loss per diluted share(a) $0.06
  • 2Q 2021 consolidated operating revenue increased 37.4% to a quarterly record of $170.0 million from $123.7 million in 2Q 2020

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider, today announced its financial results for three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter"), consolidated operating revenue was $170.0 million compared to $123.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "2020 Quarter"). Base revenue(a) for the 2021 Quarter, which excluded fuel surcharge revenue, was $153.0 million compared to $113.2 million for the 2020 Quarter. The Company reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the 2021 Quarter and adjusted net income(a) of $4.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share and adjusted net loss(a) of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the 2020 Quarter. The Company's consolidated operating ratio was 95.9%, compared to 99.2% for the 2020 Quarter.

President and CEO James Reed commented, "For the fourth straight quarter, USA Truck produced the best quarterly EPS in the Company's history for that respective quarter. We also set an all‑time quarterly revenue record of $170.0 million during the quarter. We are proud of these results, the progress they represent, and the team that worked so hard to achieve them, while acknowledging that we still have much higher goals to achieve and better results that we believe we can produce.

While the pricing environment remains strong, our results also reflect the outcome of structural changes within our business around our network, operational execution, and cultural transformation. However, despite the improvements in our operational execution the driver market remains extremely difficult to recruit in but, counter-intuitively, our retention is better than it has ever been. Equipment delivery schedules have slipped and that has affected our fleet age and costs performance, but profitability has improved. As a result of these efforts, our Trucking segment adjusted operating ratio(a) improved 140 basis points year over year to 96.4%. USAT Logistics load volume increased 11.2% with revenue up 103.3% year over year and the increased volumes and pricing drove an improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a) for the 2021 Quarter of 580 basis points year over year to 94.7%."

Trucking: For the 2021 Quarter, Trucking operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) increased $16.7 million, or 18.9%, to $105.4 million compared to the 2020 Quarter. Trucking operating income of $3.1 million for the 2021 Quarter reflected an operating ratio of 97.1% compared to operating income of $1.2 million and an operating ratio of 98.7% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $1.9 million year over year in operating income and a 160 basis point improvement in operating ratio. Trucking adjusted operating income(a) was $3.4 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 96.4%, compared to adjusted operating income(a) of $1.7 million and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 97.8% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $1.6 million year over year in adjusted operating income(a) and a 140 basis point improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a).

Trucking operations delivered the following results during the 2021 Quarter:

  • Base revenue per available tractor per week increased $732, or 24.4%, compared to the 2020 Quarter primarily due to the increase in base revenue per loaded mile.
  • Base revenue per loaded mile increased $0.444, or 22.0% compared to the 2020 Quarter as a result of the tight supply market, our improvements in network efficiencies and higher rate realizations during the bidding process.
  • Deadhead percentage improved 190 basis points compared to the 2020 Quarter and 40 basis points compared to the sequential quarter.
  • Loaded miles per available tractor per week increased 29 miles, or 1.9%, compared to the 2020 Quarter.
  • Average number of seated tractors for the 2021 Quarter was 1,787, which represented a decrease of 8.0% when compared to an average of 1,943 in the 2020 Quarter. Average unseated tractor percentage for the 2021 Quarter was 7.0%, an unfavorable change from 5.8% for both the 2020 Quarter and the sequential quarter.

USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) was $78.7 million for the 2021 Quarter, an increase of $40.0 million, or 103.3% compared to the 2020 Quarter. Both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) were $3.9 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an operating ratio of 95.1% and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 94.7%, compared to an operating loss and adjusted operating loss(a) of $0.2 million and an operating ratio and adjusted operating ratio(a) of 100.5% for the 2020 Quarter. This change represented an increase of $4.0 million year over year in both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) and an improvement of 540 basis points in operating ratio and 580 basis points in adjusted operating ratio(a) compared to the 2020 Quarter.

USAT Logistics operations delivered the following results during the 2021 Quarter:

  • Gross margin dollars increased 106.6% to $9.7 million compared to the 2020 Quarter, and increased 18.3%, or $1.5 million, sequentially.
  • Gross margin percentage improved 20 basis points to 12.4% when compared to 12.2% for the 2020 Quarter, and 40 basis points sequentially from 12.0%.
  • Revenue per load increased 82.9%, or $962 per load compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 2.7%, or $55 per load, sequentially.
  • Load count increased by 3,738 loads, or 11.2% compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 4,030 loads, or 12.2%, sequentially.

Segment Results
The following table includes key operating results and statistics by reportable segment:


 
  Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended  

 
  June 30,       June 30,  
Trucking:
  2021       2020       2021       2020  
Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands)
  $ 105,361       $ 88,627       $ 208,464       $ 182,622  
Operating income (loss) 1 (in thousands)
  $ 3,057       $ 1,176       $ 6,577       $ (511 )
Adjusted operating income 2 (in thousands)
  $ 3,380       $ 1,733       $ 7,254       $ 478  
Operating ratio 3
    97.1 %       98.7 %       96.8 %       100.3 %
Adjusted operating ratio 4
    96.4 %       97.8 %       96.1 %       99.7 %
Total miles 5 (in thousands)
    42,700         45,961         84,848         91,680  
Deadhead percentage 6
    11.2 %       13.1 %       11.4 %       13.2 %
Base revenue per loaded mile
  $ 2.461       $ 2.017       $ 2.475       $ 2.051  
Average number of seated tractors
    1,787         1,943         1,784         1,907  
Average number of available tractors 7
    1,922         2,063         1,907         2,018  
Average number of in-service tractors 8
    1,949         2,075         1,936         2,039  
Loaded miles per available tractor per week
    1,518         1,489         1,525         1,517  
Base revenue per available tractor per week
  $ 3,735       $ 3,003       $ 3,774       $ 3,111  
Average loaded miles per trip
    509         501         515         498  

 
                                     
USAT Logistics:
                                     
Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands)
  $ 78,749       $ 38,738       $ 147,130       $ 74,562  
Operating income (loss) 1 (in thousands)
  $ 3,872       $ (176 )     $ 6,398       $ (801 )
Adjusted operating income (loss) 2 (in thousands)
  $ 3,872       $ (172 )     $ 6,400       $ (797 )
Gross margin 9 (in thousands)
  $ 9,733       $ 4,712       $ 17,958       $ 8,681  
Gross margin percentage 10
    12.4 %       12.2 %       12.2 %       11.6 %
Load count (in thousands)
    37.1         33.4         70.2         60.6  

 
                                     

1 Operating income (loss) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).
2 Adjusted operating income (loss)(a) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations), net of fuel surcharge revenue.
3 Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).
4 Adjusted operating ratio(a) is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) excluding fuel surcharge revenue.
5 Total miles include both loaded and empty miles.
6 Deadhead percentage is calculated by dividing empty miles by total miles.
7 Available tractors are a) all Company tractors that are available to be dispatched, including available unseated tractors, and b) all tractors in the independent contractor fleet.
8 In-service tractors include all of the tractors in the Company fleet (Company-operated tractors) and all the tractors in the independent contractor fleet.
9 Gross margin is calculated by deducting USAT Logistics purchased transportation expense from USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).
10 Gross margin percentage is calculated as USAT Logistics gross margin divided by USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2021, total debt and financing lease liabilities was $138.0 million, total debt and financing lease liabilities, net of cash (excluding restricted cash) ("Net Debt")(a), was $136.1 million and total stockholders' equity was $93.2 million. Net Debt(a) to Adjusted EBITDA(a) for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was 2.0x. The Company had $86.6 million available to borrow under its Credit Facility as of June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information
USA Truck will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM CT / 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-9205 (U.S./Canada) or 1‑201‑689‑8054 (International). A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the presentation materials and an audio replay of the call will be available at our website, www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2611/41448. A telephone replay of the call will also be available for one year from the date of the call.

(a) About Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to our GAAP results, this press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the SEC. The terms "Base Revenue," "Net Debt," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted operating ratio," "Adjusted operating income (loss)," "Adjusted net income (loss)," and "Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," as we define them, are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Base Revenue as operating revenue less fuel surcharge revenue and intercompany eliminations. The Company defines Net Debt as total debt, including insurance premium financing and financing lease liabilities, net of cash. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, provision for income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-cash equity compensation and severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits. Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by deducting operating expenses excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits, certain asset impairments and amortization of acquisition related intangibles plus or minus the income tax effect of such adjustments using a statutory tax rate. Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding during the period. The per-share impact of each item is determined by dividing it by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. These financial measures supplement our GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business. We believe that using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because they remove the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management and the board of directors focus on Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share as key measures of our performance and liquidity, each of which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and further discussed below. We believe our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other users because it provides them the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as total debt, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, operating ratio, diluted earnings (loss) per share, or other measures prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define or calculate these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Base Revenue, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Financial information in this press release is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. As such, this information remains subject to the completion of our quarterly review procedures, and the filing of the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which could result in changes, some of which could be material, to the preliminary information provided in this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "seeks," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "hopes," "plans," "goals," "intends," "may," "might," "likely," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "predict," "continue," "strategy," "future" and terms or phrases of similar substance. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there are other risks, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Company in its press releases, Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References to the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and words of similar expression refer to USA Truck Inc. and its subsidiaries.

About USA Truck
USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach for our customers' supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, SVP & CFO
(479) 471-2694
zachary.king@usa-truck.com

Michael Stephens, Investor Relations
(479) 471-2610
michael.stephens@usa-truck.com

USA TRUCK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

             

 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
  (in thousands, except per share data)  
Operating revenue
  $ 170,031     $ 123,737     $ 328,536     $ 250,510  

 
                               
Operating expenses:
                               
Salaries, wages and employee benefits
    36,488       33,636       73,043       69,481  
Fuel and fuel taxes
    12,414       8,082       23,858       19,945  
Depreciation and amortization
    9,163       10,034       18,733       20,045  
Insurance and claims
    5,181       4,009       10,990       9,866  
Equipment rent
    2,048       1,880       3,997       3,731  
Operations and maintenance
    8,783       9,062       15,849       18,399  
Purchased transportation
    82,938       49,276       157,041       97,090  
Operating taxes and licenses
    1,323       1,349       2,595       2,508  
Communications and utilities
    796       906       1,600       1,719  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
    (140 )     (16 )     (317 )     22  
Asset impairments
    -       588       -       588  
Other
    4,108       3,931       8,172       8,428  
Total operating expenses
  $ 163,102     $ 122,737     $ 315,561     $ 251,822  
Operating income (loss)
    6,929       1,000       12,975       (1,312 )

 
                               
Other expenses:
                               
Interest expense, net
    1,014       1,235       2,039       2,919  
Other, net
    49       64       110       110  
Total other expenses, net
    1,063       1,299       2,149       3,029  
Income (loss) before income taxes
    5,866       (299 )     10,826       (4,341 )
Income tax expense (benefit)
    1,673       632       3,036       (859 )

 
                               
Consolidated net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
  $ 4,193     $ (931 )   $ 7,790     $ (3,482 )

 
                               
Net earnings (loss) per share:
                               
Average shares outstanding (basic)
    8,806       8,820       8,826       8,737  
Basic earnings (loss) per share
  $ 0.48     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.88     $ (0.40 )

 
                               
Average shares outstanding (diluted)
    8,947       8,820       8,976       8,737  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
  $ 0.47     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.87     $ (0.40 )
                                 

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


 
  Three Months Ended  

 
  6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Net income (loss)
  $ 4,193     $ 3,597     $ 5,933     $ 2,295  
Add:
                               
Depreciation and amortization
    9,163       9,570       11,418       9,896  
Interest expense, net
    1,014       1,025       1,270       1,416  
Income tax expense
    1,673       1,363       2,402       666  
EBITDA
    16,043       15,555       21,023       14,273  
Add:
                               
Non-cash equity compensation
    577       168       565       406  
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       34       50       9  
Adjusted EBITDA
  $ 16,620     $ 15,757     $ 21,638     $ 14,688  
                                 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION


 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Net income (loss)
  $ 4,193     $ (931 )   $ 7,790     $ (3,482 )
Adjusted for:
                               
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       84       34       176  
Asset impairment - land
    -       137       -       137  
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles
    323       340       645       680  
Income tax effect of adjustments
    (82 )     (143 )     (173 )     (253 )
Adjusted net income (loss)
  $ 4,434     $ (513 )   $ 8,296     $ (2,742 )
                                 

ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE RECONCILIATION

             

 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Earnings (loss) per diluted share
  $ 0.47     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.87       (0.40 )
Adjusted for:
                               
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       0.01       0.00       0.02  
Asset impairment - land
    -       0.02       -       0.02  
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles
    0.04       0.04       0.07       0.08  
Income tax effect of adjustments
    (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.02 )     (0.03 )
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
  $ 0.50     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.92     $ (0.31 )
                                 

NET DEBT RECONCILIATION


 
  June 30, 
2021 		    December 31, 2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Total current debt and financing lease liabilities
  $ 15,256     $ 18,446  
Long-term debt, less current maturities
    74,342       81,352  
Financing leases, less current maturities
    48,397       54,482  
Total Debt
    137,995       154,280  
Less: Cash, excluding restricted cash
    (1,897 )     (82 )
Net Debt
  $ 136,098     $ 154,198  

 
               

ADJUSTED OPERATING RATIO RECONCILIATION

             

 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
Consolidated
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Operating revenue
  $ 170,031     $ 123,737     $ 328,536     $ 250,510  
Less: fuel surcharge revenue
    (17,073 )     (10,534 )     (31,315 )     (24,546 )
Base revenue
  $ 152,958     $ 113,203     $ 297,221     $ 225,964  
Operating expense
  $ 163,102     $ 122,737     $ 315,561     $ 251,822  
Adjusted for:
                               
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       (84 )     (34 )     (176 )
Asset impairment - land
    -       (137 )     -       (137 )
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles
    (323 )     (340 )     (645 )     (680 )
Fuel surcharge revenue
    (17,073 )     (10,534 )     (31,315 )     (24,546 )
Adjusted operating expense
  $ 145,706     $ 111,642     $ 283,567     $ 226,283  
Operating income (loss)
  $ 6,929     $ 1,000     $ 12,975     $ (1,312 )
Adjusted operating income (loss)
  $ 7,252     $ 1,561     $ 13,654     $ (319 )
Operating ratio
    95.9 %     99.2 %     96.1 %     100.5 %
Adjusted operating ratio
    95.3 %     98.6 %     95.4 %     100.1 %
                                 

 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
Trucking Segment
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Operating revenue
  $ 105,102     $ 87,920     $ 207,878     $ 180,921  
Intersegment activity
    259       707       586       1,701  
Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations)
    105,361       88,627       208,464       182,622  
Less: fuel surcharge revenue
    (12,038 )     (8,083 )     (22,358 )     (19,371 )
Base revenue
  $ 93,323     $ 80,544     $ 186,106     $ 163,251  
Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations)
  $ 102,304     $ 87,451     $ 201,887     $ 183,133  
Adjusted for:
                               
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       (80 )     (32 )     (172 )
Asset impairment - land
    -       (137 )     -       (137 )
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles
    (323 )     (340 )     (645 )     (680 )
Fuel surcharge revenue
    (12,038 )     (8,083 )     (22,358 )     (19,371 )
Adjusted operating expense
  $ 89,943     $ 78,811     $ 178,852     $ 162,773  
Operating income (loss)
  $ 3,057     $ 1,176     $ 6,577     $ (511 )
Adjusted operating income
  $ 3,380     $ 1,733     $ 7,254     $ 478  
Operating ratio
    97.1 %     98.7 %     96.8 %     100.3 %
Adjusted operating ratio
    96.4 %     97.8 %     96.1 %     99.7 %
                                 

 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
USAT Logistics Segment
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
  (in thousands)  
Operating revenue
  $ 64,929     $ 35,817     $ 120,658     $ 69,589  
Intersegment activity
    13,820       2,921       26,472       4,973  
Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations)
    78,749       38,738       147,130       74,562  
Less: fuel surcharge revenue
    (5,569 )     (2,618 )     (9,866 )     (5,695 )
Base revenue
  $ 73,180     $ 36,120     $ 137,264     $ 68,867  
Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations)
  $ 74,877     $ 38,914     $ 140,732     $ 75,363  
Adjusted for:
                               
Severance costs included in salaries, wages and employee benefits
    -       (4 )     (2 )     (4 )
Fuel surcharge revenue
    (5,569 )     (2,618 )     (9,866 )     (5,695 )
Adjusted operating expense
  $ 69,308     $ 36,292     $ 130,864     $ 69,664  
Operating income (loss)
  $ 3,872     $ (176 )   $ 6,398     $ (801 )
Adjusted operating income (loss)
  $ 3,872     $ (172 )   $ 6,400     $ (797 )
Operating ratio
    95.1 %     100.5 %     95.7 %     101.1 %
Adjusted operating ratio
    94.7 %     100.5 %     95.3 %     101.2 %
                                 

USA TRUCK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

             
Assets
  June 30, 
2021 		    December 31, 2020  
Current assets:
  (in thousands, except share data)  
Cash and restricted cash (restricted cash of $117 and $243, respectively)
  $ 2,014     $ 325  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $548 and $617, respectively
    80,061       63,984  
Other receivables
    4,193       2,873  
Inventories
    1,397       975  
Assets held for sale
    -       2,635  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    6,475       8,749  
Total current assets
    94,140       79,541  
Property and equipment:
               
Land and structures
    34,120       33,488  
Revenue equipment
    296,551       305,509  
Service, office and other equipment
    30,604       30,331  
Property and equipment, at cost
    361,275       369,328  
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
    (160,549 )     (150,173 )
Property and equipment, net
    200,726       219,155  
Operating leases - right of use assets
    25,891       28,154  
Goodwill
    5,231       5,231  
Other intangibles, net
    14,460       15,105  
Other assets
    2,835       3,046  
Total assets
  $ 343,283     $ 350,232  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
  $ 33,069     $ 27,045  
Current portion of insurance and claims accruals
    8,814       9,846  
Accrued expenses
    11,630       10,798  
Current finance lease obligations
    11,852       11,655  
Current operating lease obligations
    7,127       6,838  
Long-term debt, current maturities
    3,404       6,791  
Total current liabilities
    75,896       72,973  
Other long-term liabilities
    2,837       4,817  
Long-term debt, less current maturities
    74,342       81,352  
Long-term finance lease obligations
    48,397       54,482  
Long-term operating lease obligations
    19,145       21,690  
Deferred income taxes
    21,435       23,414  
Insurance and claims accruals, less current portion
    8,003       6,803  
Total liabilities
    250,055       265,531  
Stockholders' equity:
               
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
    -       -  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; issued 12,252,916 shares, and 12,037,966 shares, respectively
    123       120  
Additional paid-in capital
    62,268       60,692  
Retained earnings
    86,305       78,515  
Less treasury stock, at cost (3,349,720 shares, and 3,293,223 shares, respectively)
    (55,468 )     (54,626 )
Total stockholders' equity
    93,228       84,701  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 343,283     $ 350,232  
                 

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657340/USA-Truck-Reports-Second-Quarter-202 ...

USA Truck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USA Truck Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 2Q 2021 earnings per diluted share of $0.47 versus 2Q 2020 loss per diluted share of $0.112Q 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share(a) of $0.50 versus 2Q 2020 adjusted loss per diluted share(a) $0.062Q 2021 consolidated operating revenue increased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen