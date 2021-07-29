checkAd

Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 5

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a live webcast to discuss the results with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET
Webcast: Conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at https://invest.arenapharm.com/events-presentations.

A recording of the conference call will be archived for 30 days after the call.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it’s done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's corporate update webcast, purpose, work, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

27.07.21Arena Pharmaceuticals and Aristea Therapeutics Establish Collaboration for Development of RIST4721 for Treatment of Serious Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases
22.07.21Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
19.07.21Arena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development
