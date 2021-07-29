Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00pm Eastern Time (11:00am Pacific Time).

The Company update presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.