Domo Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Industry Excellence Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year

As an Overall Leader, Domo has been named an Experience and Credibility Leader in Business Intelligence. Customer Experience leaders are vendors that demonstrate high levels of sales and service and offer exceptional product/technology solutions, while Vendor Credibility Leaders are vendors who inspire a high level of confidence in their customers as well as provide customers with a sense of value for price paid.

Domo , Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the Business Intelligence (BI) category of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Industry Excellence Awards for the fifth consecutive year. Overall Leader awards recognize vendors that demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement including product/technology, sales and service, value and confidence, as determined by firsthand customer input.

The Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study uses 33 measures to rate and identify Best in Class vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure. In this year’s study, Domo was also recognized as Best in Class in integration with third-party technologies and ease of installation.

“Our annual body of research provides in-depth look at user trends and intentions in the well-established BI market as well as a robust industry section examining current offerings from leading suppliers in these areas,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Our awards highlight those vendors with the most complete solutions in their technology area, as rated by their end users. We congratulate Domo for its 5th consecutive Overall Leader position, as well its Best in Class recognitions in this year’s Industry Excellence Awards.”

“As the only cloud-native, end-to-end platform provider in this space, we believe we serve data professionals and business users alike with speed and scale that’s just not possible with traditional BI,” said Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo. “These recognitions are great validation of our product, and it is gratifying to know that our customers are getting the value that modern BI for all was designed to deliver.”

This recognition is Domo’s fourth Dresner distinction in 2021, which includes top ratings in the Dresner 2021 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, Dresner 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

