Erin Boyd to Join Talkspace as Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise

Erin is a proven leader in the healthcare industry, bringing a successful 25-year track record of managing sales operations, business development, strategy and marketing. Most recently, Boyd led Cigna’s behavioral network strategy, ensuring that customers had affordable, high-quality options when receiving behavioral health and substance abuse care. During her tenure at Cigna, she oversaw network programs and solutions that drove innovation, delivered cost-savings and improved outcomes to advance behavioral health access. Prior to Cigna, Boyd held a leadership position in business development and marketing for Aurora Behavioral Health System, a preeminent psychiatric hospital system.

Talkspace , Inc. ("Talkspace") (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Erin Boyd as Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise, effective August 2nd, 2021. In this newly created role, Boyd will be responsible for driving growth and delivering differentiated solutions and capabilities to Talkspace’s Enterprise customers. Boyd joins Talkspace’s expanding senior leadership group, which recently welcomed Chief Medical Officer Varun Choudhary and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Fulk.

“We are excited to welcome Erin to Talkspace, and we look forward to leveraging her tremendous sales and business development expertise as we seek to further enhance the growth strategy of our Enterprise business. Erin’s track record for creating and implementing digital solutions within the healthcare space will be an invaluable asset as we prepare to oversee a larger market and provide broader and deeper coverage across the country through our Enterprise business,” said Mark Hirschhorn, President & Chief Operating Officer at Talkspace.

“I am energized by the opportunity to work closely with Mark and the leadership team to amplify the next phase of growth for Talkspace’s Enterprise business,” said Ms. Boyd. “As we bring new capabilities and programs to market, we will solidify our role as a leader in the behavioral health space and bring meaningful value to our customers, members and shareholders.”

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of May 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005939/en/