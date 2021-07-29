Twilio Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter as our revenue growth accelerated at a run rate of more than $2.6 billion,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s co-founder and CEO. “Companies across industries are adopting our platform to drive better, more personalized levels of customer engagement, and we remain convinced that we are in the midst of a massive shift that is driving a generational opportunity for Twilio.”

Revenue of $668.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 67% year-over-year, including $46.6 million from Twilio Segment.

GAAP loss from operations of $202.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $102.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $1.31 based on 173.4 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.71 based on 141.6 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.11 based on 173.4 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2021, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.09 based on 153.7 million weighted average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

More than 240,000 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2021, compared to 200,000 Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2020. Active Customer Accounts as of June 30, 2021 include Twilio Segment customer accounts.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 135% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 132% for the second quarter of 2020. Twilio Segment results do not impact the calculation of this metric in either period.

6,334 employees as of June 30, 2021.

Closed the acquisition of Zipwhip, a trusted partner to carriers and a leading provider of toll-free messaging in the United States.

Announced Twilio Segment Journeys, allowing marketers to build customer journeys on top of the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform.

Released Twilio's 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report, highlighting Twilio's efforts around anti-racism and representation.

Outlook

Twilio is initiating guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. This guidance includes the revenue contribution from Twilio Segment, but excludes revenue contribution from the recently closed acquisition of Zipwhip.

Q3 FY21 Guidance Revenue (millions) $670 - $680 Y/Y Growth 50% - 52% Non-GAAP loss from operations (millions) ($30) - ($25) Non-GAAP loss per share ($0.17) - ($0.14) Non-GAAP basic shares outstanding (millions) 177

About Twilio Inc.

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio’s outlook for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, the impact on Twilio and its customers and partners related to COVID-19, Twilio’s expectations regarding its products and solutions, Twilio's expected business benefits and financial impacts from its acquisitions, including Segment and Zipwhip, and Twilio's expected business benefits and financial impacts from its partnerships and the associated transactions. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the market for communications; the impact of COVID-19 on Twilio and its customers and partners; Twilio’s ability to adapt its products to meet evolving market and customer demands and rapid technological change; Twilio’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business; Twilio’s ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; Twilio’s ability to retain customers and attract new customers; Twilio’s ability to effectively manage its growth; Twilio’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; Twilio's ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of Segment and ValueFirst may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the anticipated benefits of Twilio's partnerships may not be fully realized and Twilio's ability to close the transactions associated with such partnerships; and our ability to manage changes in network service provider fees that we pay in connection with the delivery of communications on our platform and the impact of those fees on our gross margin.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 6, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements represent Twilio’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Twilio’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate. Twilio utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items that can vary in size and frequency. For fiscal 2020, Twilio used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 25%. For fiscal 2021, Twilio uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including changes in tax laws and regulations, significant changes in Twilio's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to Twilio's strategy or business operations. Twilio will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate.

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses presented in the table below.

Twilio’s management uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio’s management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Whenever Twilio uses a non-GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With respect to Twilio’s guidance as provided under “Outlook” above, Twilio has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net (loss) income per share to GAAP net loss per share because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Operating Metrics

Twilio reviews a number of operating metrics to evaluate its business, measure performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. These include the number of Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate.

Number of Active Customer Accounts. Twilio believes that the number of Active Customer Accounts is an important indicator of the growth of its business, the market acceptance of its platform and future revenue trends. Twilio defines an "Active Customer Account" at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which Twilio has recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. Twilio believes that use of its platform by customers at or above the $5 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of its platform or usage at levels below $5 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Twilio’s ability to drive growth and generate incremental revenue depends, in part, on the Twilio's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with existing Active Customer Accounts and to increase their use of the platform. An important way in which Twilio has historically tracked performance in this area is by measuring the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for Active Customer Accounts. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increases when such Active Customer Accounts increase their usage of a product, extend their usage of a product to new applications or adopt a new product. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreases when such Active Customer Accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when Twilio lowers usage prices on a product. As our customers grow their businesses and extend the use of our platform, they sometimes create multiple customer accounts with us for operational or other reasons. As such, when we identify a significant customer organization (defined as a single customer organization generating more than 1% of revenue in a quarterly reporting period) that has created a new Active Customer Account, this new Active Customer Account is tied to, and revenue from this new Active Customer Account is included with, the original Active Customer Account for the purposes of calculating this metric. Twilio believes that measuring Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate provides a meaningful indication of the performance of the Company’s efforts to increase revenue from existing customers.

To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, Twilio first identifies the cohort of Active Customer Accounts that were Active Customer Accounts in the same quarter of the prior year. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is the quotient obtained by dividing the revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When Twilio calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for periods longer than one quarter, it uses the average of the applicable quarterly Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates for each of the quarters in such period.

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 668,931 $ 400,849 Cost of revenue 337,684 191,718 Gross profit 331,247 209,131 Operating expenses: Research and development 181,280 120,701 Sales and marketing 238,058 129,823 General and administrative 114,183 61,251 Total operating expenses 533,521 311,775 Loss from operations (202,274 ) (102,644 ) Other (expenses) income, net (24,293 ) 3,015 Loss before provision for income taxes (226,567 ) (99,629 ) Income tax provision (1,286 ) (294 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (227,853 ) $ (99,923 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.31 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 173,407,187 141,618,541

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,799,602 $ 933,885 Short-term marketable securities 4,125,583 2,105,906 Accounts receivable, net 301,548 251,167 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,955 81,377 Total current assets 6,373,688 3,372,335 Property and equipment, net 206,354 183,239 Operating right-of-use asset 233,449 258,610 Intangible assets, net 913,308 966,573 Goodwill 4,664,185 4,595,394 Other long-term assets 142,601 111,282 Total assets $ 12,533,585 $ 9,487,433 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 105,998 $ 60,042 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 331,804 252,895 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 98,723 87,031 Operating lease liability, current 46,760 48,338 Total current liabilities 583,285 448,306 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 205,997 229,905 Finance lease liability, noncurrent 17,804 17,856 Long-term debt 985,219 302,068 Other long-term liabilities 47,168 36,633 Total liabilities 1,839,473 1,034,768 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 176 164 Additional paid-in capital 12,297,415 9,613,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income 707 9,046 Accumulated deficit (1,604,186 ) (1,169,791 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,694,112 8,452,665 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,533,585 $ 9,487,433

TWILIO INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (434,395 ) $ (194,714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 119,405 64,772 Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset 23,200 17,804 Net amortization of investment premium and discount 13,834 1,147 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,081 12,356 Stock-based compensation 281,323 148,412 Amortization of deferred commissions 12,394 4,819 Allowance for credit losses 7,667 7,115 Value of donated common stock 16,194 6,673 Loss on extinguishment of debt 28,986 — Other adjustments 646 534 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,687 ) (47,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (44,604 ) (12,001 ) Other long-term assets (39,118 ) (19,774 ) Accounts payable 27,078 (11,523 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,923 47,435 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 7,615 2,994 Operating lease liabilities (23,610 ) (16,340 ) Other long-term liabilities 290 1,968 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,222 13,911 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired and other related payments (94,178 ) (2,725 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (2,807,798 ) (443,816 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 754,466 621,754 Capitalized software development costs (21,839 ) (17,651 ) Purchases of long-lived and intangible assets (12,140 ) (12,797 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,181,489 ) 144,765 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from a public equity offering 1,766,400 — Payments of costs related to public offerings (394 ) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 987,500 — Payments of debt issuance costs (1,362 ) — Proceeds from settlement of capped call, net of settlement costs 228,412 — Principal payments on debt and finance leases (6,658 ) (3,829 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and shares issued in ESPP 55,614 69,936 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (4,656 ) (2,818 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,024,856 63,289 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (143 ) — NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 869,446 221,965 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 933,885 253,735 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 1,803,331 $ 475,700 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,799,602 $ 475,700 Restricted cash in other current assets 2,620 — Restricted cash in other long-term assets 1,109 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,803,331 $ 475,700

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 331,247 $ 209,131 Gross margin 50 % 52 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 3,024 2,143 Amortization of acquired intangibles 26,204 12,695 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 360,475 $ 223,969 Non-GAAP gross margin 54 % 56 % Research and development $ 181,280 $ 120,701 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (58,871 ) (39,841 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (378 ) — Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (3,767 ) (2,983 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 118,264 $ 77,877 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 18 % 19 % Sales and marketing $ 238,058 $ 129,823 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (47,940 ) (23,086 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (18,762 ) (7,889 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (2,633 ) (2,957 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 168,723 $ 95,891 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 25 % 24 % General and administrative $ 114,183 $ 61,251 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (34,333 ) (14,317 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (10 ) (11 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2,836 ) (21 ) Charitable contributions (6,789 ) (3,972 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (929 ) (2,238 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 69,286 $ 40,692 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 10 % 10 % Loss from operations $ (202,274 ) $ (102,644 ) Operating margin (30 )% (26 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 144,168 79,387 Amortization of acquired intangibles 45,354 20,595 Acquisition-related expenses 2,836 21 Charitable contributions 6,789 3,972 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,329 8,178 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4,202 $ 9,509 Non-GAAP operating margin 1 % 2 %

TWILIO INC. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (227,853 ) $ (99,923 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 144,168 79,387 Amortization of acquired intangibles 45,354 20,595 Acquisition-related expenses 2,836 21 Charitable contributions 6,789 3,972 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,329 8,178 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,708 6,178 Income tax benefit related to acquisition (143 ) (195 ) Benefit (provision) for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments ** 1,465 (4,187 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (18,347 ) $ 14,026 Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue (3 )% 3 % Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted* $ (1.31 ) $ (0.71 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.83 0.52 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.26 0.13 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 — Charitable contributions 0.04 0.03 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 0.04 0.05 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.01 0.04 Income tax benefit related to acquisition — — Benefit (provision) for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments ** 0.01 (0.03 ) Dilutive securities — 0.06 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.09 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 173,407,187 141,618,541 Effect of dilutive securities (stock options, restricted stock awards, convertible debt and other activity) — 12,116,189 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 173,407,187 153,734,730 * Some columns may not add due to rounding ** Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. For fiscal 2020, Twilio used an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, and for fiscal 2021, Twilio is using an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 22%.

