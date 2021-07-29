ATSG Appoints Trisha Frank as Vice President of Government Programs

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATSG) today announced the appointment of Trisha Frank to the role of Vice President of Government Programs. This expands her role, as she also is the leader of government programs at Omni Air International, a wholly owned airline subsidiary of ATSG.

Trisha Frank has been appointed Vice President of Government Programs for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

"ATSG has always been committed to providing the best possible service to U.S. government agencies," said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, "and Trisha’s work at Omni has substantially strengthened our relationships with government customers. Extending Trisha’s in-depth knowledge and leadership to the corporate level will ensure that our service commitment never wavers as we continue to grow this important facet of our business.”

Frank joined Omni in 1995 and was promoted to Director of Marketing in 1997, overseeing the airline’s charter sales and Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. She continues to be Vice President of Government Programs at Omni. In 2011, she became the Team Lead for the Patriot Team, which comprises nine commercial airlines committed to augment the military’s own air transport capabilities. She will continue to focus on this important management responsibility. She also serves as the Public Affairs Coordinator for the Airlift/Tanker Association. Frank holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University.

“I can’t say enough about what Trisha has done for Omni,” said Dan Orcutt, president of Omni. “She played a key role in expanding our services within the passenger sector, specifically in transporting military passengers, and has been instrumental in ensuring that we continue to provide our government customers with the outstanding service they deserve. I am excited that she can now leverage her experience on behalf of the entire ATSG family.”

ATSG is the largest provider of passenger charter service to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies. All three of the company’s airline subsidiaries, including its cargo airlines Air Transport International and ABX Air, have been providing services to the Department of Defense since the 1990s. In 2020, government work accounted for 31 percent of ATSG’s consolidated revenues.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

