Growth in Noninterest-Bearing Deposits and Loans Drive Earnings Above Expectations

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB Financial,” “MVB” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $9.2 million, or $0.79 basic and $0.73 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Quarterly

Year-to-Date

2021 2021 2020 2021 2020

Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter

Net income $ 9,247 $ 8,085 $ 18,034 $ 17,332 $ 19,082

Earnings per share - basic $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.49 $ 1.58

Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.66 $ 1.49 $ 1.39 $ 1.55

Our earnings for the second quarter were impacted by the release of allowance for loan losses of $1.5 million and costs related to acquisition and divestiture activity of $0.4 million. The after-tax impact of these items on a basic per share basis was $0.11 and $(0.03), respectively, and was $0.10 and $(0.03) on a diluted per share basis, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Financial technology (“Fintech”) and gaming initiatives drive continued transformation of MVB’s core funding profile Noninterest-bearing (“NIB”) deposits were $932.7 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $95.4 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $404.1 million, or 76%, from June 30, 2020. NIB deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 41.8% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 37.8% as of March 31, 2021 and 28.4% as of June 30, 2020. With the Company’s ever-expanding Banking-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform, MVB became the 18th largest bank in the United States based on the number of customer accounts. Fintech deposits totaled $765.9 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $21.3 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $539.7 million, or 239%, from June 30, 2020. Gaming deposits, which are included in total Fintech deposits, totaled $595.9 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $17.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $454.0 million, or 320%, from June 30, 2020.

Robust quarter-over-quarter revenue growth Net interest income was $19.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.6 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a decrease of 54 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and excess liquidity. Loans, including loans of branches held-for-sale of $54.5 million, were $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $57.5 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $257.2 million, or 17%, from June 30, 2020. Payment card and service charge income was $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.4 million, or 29%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 265%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Continued strong value creation Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, was $20.54 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.56, or 3%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $3.89, or 23%, from June 30, 2020. A reconciliation of TBV to its most comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included below. MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank” or the “Bank”) finished the second quarter with strong capital ratios. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 11.0%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.9% as of June 30, 2021. As a result of this strong capital position, the Company increased the second quarterly dividend in 2021 to $0.12 per share, an increase of 20% compared to the previous quarter’s dividend. This dividend was payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. In July, MVB completed the sale of four banking centers in Southern West Virginia. This transaction included deposit balances of approximately $167 million and loan balances of $55 million. MVB will record a pre-tax gain of approximately $10 million on the sale, equating to a projected increase of 3% to TBV, in the third quarter of 2021.

Improving credit quality, recovering market conditions and growing economic confidence drive reserve release The release of allowance for loan losses totaled $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to provision for loan losses of $0.6 million and $6.6 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.5% as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 8 basis points from March 31, 2021 and an increase of 28 basis points from June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $207.3 million, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.7% as of June 30, 2021. There were no net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

MVB completes the acquisition of Trabian Technology, Inc. (“Trabian”) and launches MVB Edge Ventures (“Edge Ventures”) In April, the Company acquired a majority interest in Trabian, a leading software development firm servicing financial institutions and Fintech companies. MVB’s investment allowed Trabian to add 21 new team members to support their continued revenue growth and increased technology contribution to MVB’s Fintech initiatives. In June, the Bank announced the formation of Edge Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Edge Ventures was created as a management company providing oversight, alignment and structure for MVB’s Fintech companies and allocates resources to help incubate venture businesses and technologies acquired and developed by MVB.



MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW

Throughout 2021, Team MVB continued to differentiate itself by generating growth in loans, including loans of branches held-for-sale, of $57.5 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021, and $257.2 million, or 17%, from June 30, 2020. This loan growth will enhance future profitability and was funded by the sustained and robust growth in NIB deposits of $95.4 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2021, and $404.1 million, or 76%, from June 30, 2020. With NIB deposits as a percentage of total deposits up to 41.8% as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s strategy to evolve its deposit mix by replacing high-cost deposits with NIB deposits has proved to be successful and viable long-term. The Company generated net income of $9.2 million for the second quarter.

“MVB continues to build a best-in-class deposit funding base. In the second quarter, we achieved a huge milestone with NIB deposits now representing nearly 42% of total deposits. This bodes well for our future in a potentially rising rate environment. Our loan growth and loan quality are also exceeding expectations,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial. “We are seeing tangible progress in our various Fintech initiatives and continue to heavily invest in the build-out of that business, putting more ‘tech’ in our ‘fin’ by closing on the Trabian acquisition, more than doubling the size of the Trabian software development team and launching MVB Edge Ventures during the second quarter of 2021.”

LOANS

Loans, including loans of branches held-for-sale totaling $54.5 million, were $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $57.5 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of $257.2 million, or 17%, from June 30, 2020. Included in loans are PPP loans totaling $207.3 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $16.7 million, or 9%, from March 31, 2021, and $117.5 million, or 131%, from June 30, 2020. The increase in loans was driven by increased commercial lending production, including the impact of the addition of a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending team during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the SBA team originated 7(a) loans totaling $12.3 million and sold 7(a) loans totaling $9.8 million for a gain on sale of $1.3 million.

The tax-equivalent yield on loans, including PPP loans, was 4.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of seven basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of 43 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These decreases were primarily the result of a decrease in the yield on commercial loans.

DEPOSITS

Deposits totaled $2.23 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $12.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $365.2 million, or 20%, from June 30, 2020. NIB deposits totaled $932.7 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $95.4 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $404.1 million, or 76%, from June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $19.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 3.24%, a decrease of two basis points versus the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of 54 basis points versus the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Please see the table on page 16 for a reconciliation between net interest margin and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure. Net interest margin was primarily impacted by excess liquidity and PPP loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the excess liquidity from increased cash balances accounted for 11 basis points of the decrease and the PPP loans accounted for 21 basis points of the decrease. The tax-equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income and were $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact from the April 2020 acquisition of The First State Bank (“First State”), the fully-tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 would have decreased 20 basis points.

Interest income increased $1.8 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased $0.9 million, or 4%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the interest income on commercial loans. The tax-equivalent yield on commercial loans decreased five basis points due to the average balance of commercial loans outpacing the increase in interest income compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The 43-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and the 118-basis point decrease in the yield on investments drove the 90-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Interest expense increased $0.2 million, or 14%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.5 million, or 46%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The one-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was driven by a 17-basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, while the overall cost of deposits remained flat. The 46-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was driven by a 55-basis point decrease in the cost of deposits.

Despite a decrease in the Company's average NIB balances of $11.6 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company maintained a 17-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a 20-basis point favorable spread for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. An increase in the Company’s average NIB balances of $355.8 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 helped to maintain a 17-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a 27-basis point favorable spread for the same period in 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The release of allowance for loan losses totaled $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to provision for loan losses of $0.6 million and $6.6 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The release of allowance for loan losses was primarily the result of improvement in the qualitative adjustment factors within the allowance methodology. In addition, changes to the outstanding balances of the loan portfolios, changes to the level of recognized charge-offs and changes in the resulting historical loss rates, and adjustments to the risk grading of loans within the portfolio were all contributing factors in the ultimate change from provision for loan losses to the release of allowance for loan losses. Nonperforming loans totaled $15.5 million, or 0.9% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.7% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 and compared to 0.9% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 7.3%, a decrease of 70 basis points, or 9%, from March 31, 2021, and an increase of 46 basis points, or 7%, from June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.2 million, or 10%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $31.9 million, or 70%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The $1.2 million increase in noninterest income from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was due to increases in the gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, in compliance consulting income of $0.6 million, in the gain on sale of available-for-sale securities of $0.6 million, in payment card and service charge income of $0.4 million, and in the holding gain on equity securities of $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in equity method investment income related to the Company’s investment in Intercoastal Mortgage Company, LLC (“ICM”) of $1.9 million.

The $31.9 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was due to decreases in mortgage-related income of $28.4 million from the transition to the equity method from the mortgage combination with ICM that occurred in July 2020 and the gains on acquisition and divestiture activity of $14.3 million from the Company’s strategic transactions in the second quarter of 2020, including $9.6 million from the sale of Eastern Panhandle, WV banking centers and $4.7 million from the bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of First State. These decreases were partially offset by increases in equity method investment income related to the Company’s investment in ICM of $4.5 million, payment card and service charge income of $1.4 million, gain on sale of loans of $1.4 million, gain on sale of available-for-sale securities of $1.2 million, compliance consulting income of $0.9 million and holding gain on equity securities of $0.7 million.

The Company expects continued growth in payment card and service charge income as a result of several sponsoring agreements and new products and services as a result of recent investments in Fintech capabilities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $23.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.3 million, or 22%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $9.9 million, or 30%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The $4.3 million increase in noninterest expense from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million, in professional fees of $0.7 million, in data processing and communications expense of $0.5 million, and in travel, entertainment, dues and subscriptions of $0.3 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven by increases of $0.8 million at Chartwell Compliance, $0.5 million at Trabian, $0.2 million at the Bank, and $0.2 million at the Holding Company. These increases were due to 53 net new hires to further build-out the Fintech vertical at the Bank, Chartwell Compliance and the shared services at the Holding Company, as well as annual salary increases for existing employees during the second quarter of 2020.

The $9.9 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $9.0 million, in mortgage processing expense of $0.9 million and in professional fees of $0.5 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to the mortgage combination with ICM in July 2020.

MVB Financial Corp. Financial Highlights Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Interest income $ 20,833 $ 19,063 $ 21,774 $ 39,896 $ 42,473 Interest expense 1,778 1,558 3,316 3,336 7,844 Net interest income 19,055 17,505 18,458 36,560 34,629 Provision (release of allowance) for loan losses (1,540) 618 6,596 (922) 7,734 Net interest income after provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 20,595 16,887 11,862 37,482 26,895 Total noninterest income 13,644 12,458 45,513 26,102 56,363 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,661 11,911 22,659 25,572 38,841 Other expense 9,742 7,207 10,674 16,949 19,148 Total noninterest expenses 23,403 19,118 33,333 42,521 57,989 Income before income taxes 10,836 10,227 24,042 21,063 25,269 Income tax expense 1,673 2,169 6,008 3,842 6,187 Net income before noncontrolling interest 9,163 8,058 18,034 17,221 19,082 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 84 27 — 111 — Net income attributable to parent 9,247 8,085 18,034 17,332 19,082 Preferred dividends — 35 115 35 229 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,247 $ 8,050 $ 17,919 $ 17,297 $ 18,853 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.49 $ 1.58 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.66 $ 1.49 $ 1.39 $ 1.55

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,771 $ 339,616 $ 78,854 Certificates of deposit with banks 11,803 11,803 13,046 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 450,772 423,122 220,699 Equity securities 32,215 28,200 19,464 Loans held-for-sale — — 242,089 Loans receivable 1,697,326 1,694,385 1,494,672 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,882) (26,214) (17,742) Loans receivable, net 1,672,444 1,668,171 1,476,930 Premises and equipment, net 21,033 24,665 24,586 Goodwill 4,119 2,350 19,232 Assets of branches held-for-sale 59,488 — — Other assets 149,895 148,162 120,257 Total assets $ 2,734,540 $ 2,646,089 $ 2,215,157 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 932,660 $ 837,221 $ 528,527 Interest-bearing deposits 1,296,515 1,379,332 1,335,436 Liabilities of branches held-for-sale 165,750 — — Borrowed funds 100 102,185 36,610 Other liabilities 90,115 90,668 86,084 Stockholders' equity, including noncontrolling interest 249,400 236,683 228,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,734,540 $ 2,646,089 $ 2,215,157

Reportable Segments (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 CoRe Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 20,736 $ 98 $ — $ (1) $ 20,833 Interest expense 1,290 — 490 (2) 1,778 Net interest income (loss) 19,446 98 (490) 1 19,055 Release of allowance for loan losses (1,540) — — — (1,540) Net interest income (loss) after release of allowance for loan losses 20,986 98 (490) 1 20,595 Total noninterest income 9,986 4,546 2,309 (3,197) 13,644 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 10,384 — 3,277 — 13,661 Other expense 11,578 23 1,337 (3,196) 9,742 Total noninterest expenses 21,962 23 4,614 (3,196) 23,403 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,010 4,621 (2,795) — 10,836 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,168 1,120 (615) — 1,673 Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest 7,842 3,501 (2,180) — 9,163 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 84 — — — 84 Net income (loss) attributable to parent 7,926 3,501 (2,180) — 9,247 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 7,926 $ 3,501 $ (2,180) $ — $ 9,247

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 CoRe Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 18,959 $ 104 $ 1 $ (1) $ 19,063 Interest expense 1,092 — 466 — 1,558 Net interest income (loss) 17,867 104 (465) (1) 17,505 Provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 620 (2) — — 618 Net interest income (loss) after provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 17,247 106 (465) (1) 16,887 Total noninterest income 6,437 6,407 1,581 (1,967) 12,458 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,842 — 3,069 — 11,911 Other expense 8,029 63 1,083 (1,968) 7,207 Total noninterest expenses 16,871 63 4,152 (1,968) 19,118 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,813 6,450 (3,036) — 10,227 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,149 1,564 (544) — 2,169 Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest 5,664 4,886 (2,492) — 8,058 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 27 — — — 27 Net income (loss) attributable to parent 5,691 4,886 (2,492) — 8,085 Preferred stock dividends — — 35 — 35 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 5,691 $ 4,886 $ (2,527) $ — $ 8,050

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 CoRe Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 19,182 $ 3,538 $ 1 $ (947) $ 21,774 Interest expense 3,027 1,517 23 (1,251) 3,316 Net interest income (loss) 16,155 2,021 (22) 304 18,458 Provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 6,598 (2) — — 6,596 Net interest income (loss) after provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 9,557 2,023 (22) 304 11,862 Total noninterest income 17,832 28,562 1,679 (2,560) 45,513 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,170 13,584 2,905 — 22,659 Other expense 9,124 2,315 1,491 (2,256) 10,674 Total noninterest expenses 15,294 15,899 4,396 (2,256) 33,333 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,095 14,686 (2,739) — 24,042 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,880 3,800 (672) — 6,008 Net income (loss) 9,215 10,886 (2,067) — 18,034 Preferred stock dividends — — 115 — 115 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,215 $ 10,886 $ (2,182) $ — $ 17,919

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 CoRe Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 39,695 $ 202 $ 1 $ (2) $ 39,896 Interest expense 2,382 — 956 (2) 3,336 Net interest income (loss) 37,313 202 (955) — 36,560 Release of allowance for loan losses (920) (2) — — (922) Net interest income (loss) after release of allowance for loan losses 38,233 204 (955) — 37,482 Total noninterest income 16,423 10,953 3,890 (5,164) 26,102 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,226 — 6,346 — 25,572 Other expense 19,607 86 2,420 (5,164) 16,949 Total noninterest expenses 38,833 86 8,766 (5,164) 42,521 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,823 11,071 (5,831) — 21,063 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,317 2,684 (1,159) — 3,842 Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest 13,506 8,387 (4,672) — 17,221 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 111 — — 111 Net income (loss) attributable to parent 13,617 8,387 (4,672) — 17,332 Preferred stock dividends — 35 — 35 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 13,617 $ 8,387 $ (4,707) $ — $ 17,297

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 CoRe Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 37,956 $ 5,956 $ 2 $ (1,441) $ 42,473 Interest expense 6,865 2,904 58 (1,983) 7,844 Net interest income (loss) 31,091 3,052 (56) 542 34,629 Provision for loan losses 7,730 4 — — 7,734 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 23,361 3,048 (56) 542 26,895 Total noninterest income 21,288 36,347 3,183 (4,455) 56,363 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,036 21,468 5,337 — 38,841 Other expense 15,783 4,712 2,566 (3,913) 19,148 Total noninterest expenses 27,819 26,180 7,903 (3,913) 57,989 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,830 13,215 (4,776) — 25,269 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,892 3,451 (1,156) — 6,187 Net income (loss) 12,938 9,764 (3,620) — 19,082 Preferred stock dividends — — 229 — 229 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 12,938 $ 9,764 $ (3,849) $ — $ 18,853

Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-bearing balances with banks $ 178,792 $ 40 0.09 % $ 259,491 $ 65 0.10 % $ 44,095 $ 16 0.15 % CDs with banks 11,803 58 1.97 11,803 57 1.96 12,811 64 2.00 Investment securities: Taxable 254,536 625 0.98 172,902 631 1.48 96,760 477 1.98 Tax-exempt 2 207,830 1,640 3.17 212,488 1,714 3.27 123,806 1,248 4.04 Loans and loans held-for-sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,416,669 15,884 4.50 1,262,444 14,171 4.55 1,165,649 14,319 4.93 Tax-exempt 2 6,905 78 4.53 7,205 81 4.56 8,879 104 4.69 Real estate 320,528 2,747 3.44 293,076 2,684 3.71 532,386 5,701 4.30 Consumer 6,550 122 7.47 7,696 37 1.95 6,332 129 8.17 Total loans 1,750,652 18,831 4.31 1,570,421 16,973 4.38 1,713,246 20,253 4.74 Total earning assets 2,403,613 21,194 3.54 2,227,105 19,440 3.54 1,990,718 22,058 4.44 Less: Allowance for loan losses (26,625) (26,170) (14,253) Cash and due from banks 22,141 20,951 34,449 Other assets 193,165 209,995 179,806 Total assets $ 2,592,294 $ 2,431,881 $ 2,190,720 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 716,924 $ 643 0.36 % $ 518,937 $ 344 0.27 % $ 367,448 $ 775 0.85 % Money market checking 466,091 221 0.19 487,281 231 0.19 429,708 564 0.53 Savings 52,992 — — 39,668 6 — 41,485 8 0.08 IRAs 12,358 40 1.30 12,693 42 1.34 12,408 47 1.52 CDs 156,507 332 0.85 168,951 425 1.02 495,519 1,642 1.33 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 10,833 3 0.11 10,249 3 0.12 9,682 5 0.21 FHLB and other borrowings 55,402 49 0.35 46,349 41 0.36 76,739 252 1.32 Subordinated debt 43,462 490 4.52 43,425 466 4.35 4,124 23 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,514,569 1,778 0.47 1,327,553 1,558 0.48 1,437,113 3,316 0.93 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 810,298 821,923 454,486 Other liabilities 28,688 45,311 79,826 Total liabilities 2,353,555 2,194,787 1,971,425 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — 2,349 7,334 Common stock 12,487 12,378 12,030 Paid-in capital 141,782 136,864 123,351 Treasury stock (16,741) (16,741) (1,437) Retained earnings 98,413 100,268 79,820 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,194 1,971 (1,803) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to parent 238,135 237,089 219,295 Noncontrolling interest 604 5 — Total stockholders’ equity 238,739 237,094 219,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,592,294 $ 2,431,881 $ 2,190,720 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.07 3.06 3.51 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 19,416 3.24 % $ 17,882 3.26 % $ 18,742 3.78 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (361) $ (377) $ (284) Net interest spread 3.01 % 3.00 % 3.46 % Net interest income and margin $ 19,055 3.18 % $ 17,505 3.19 % $ 18,458 3.72 %

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $207.3 million, $190.6 million, and $89.8 million are included in this amount for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-bearing balances with banks $ 218,919 $ 105 0.10 % $ 28,869 $ 65 0.45 % CDs with banks 11,803 115 1.96 12,680 126 1.99 Investment securities: Taxable 213,944 1,256 1.18 104,932 1,143 2.18 Tax-exempt 2 210,146 3,354 3.22 116,997 2,358 4.04 Loans and loans held-for-sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,339,983 30,055 4.52 1,127,430 28,182 5.01 Tax-exempt 2 7,055 159 4.54 10,319 238 4.63 Real estate 306,878 5,430 3.57 481,053 10,655 4.44 Consumer 7,120 160 4.53 6,903 251 7.29 Total loans 1,661,036 35,804 4.35 1,625,705 39,326 4.85 Total earning assets 2,315,848 40,634 3.54 1,889,183 43,018 4.57 Less: Allowance for loan losses (26,399) (12,809) Cash and due from banks 21,549 27,608 Other assets 201,533 165,387 Total assets $ 2,512,531 $ 2,069,369 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 618,478 $ 987 0.32 % $ 387,455 $ 1,573 0.81 % Money market checking 476,628 452 0.19 430,942 2,017 0.94 Savings 46,366 5 0.02 40,527 9 0.04 IRAs 12,525 82 1.32 14,490 125 1.73 CDs 162,694 758 0.94 415,165 3,222 1.56 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 10,542 8 0.15 9,601 15 0.31 FHLB and other borrowings 50,901 88 0.35 96,335 825 1.72 Subordinated debt 43,444 956 4.44 4,124 58 2.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,421,578 3,336 0.47 1,398,639 7,844 1.12 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 816,078 391,872 Other liabilities 36,960 61,644 Total liabilities 2,274,616 1,852,155 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock 1,168 7,334 Common stock 12,433 12,014 Paid-in capital 139,330 123,007 Treasury stock (16,741) (1,286) Retained earnings 99,336 77,111 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,083 (966) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to parent 237,609 217,214 Noncontrolling interest 306 — Total stockholders’ equity 237,915 217,214 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,512,531 $ 2,069,369 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.07 3.45 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 37,298 3.25 % $ 35,174 3.73 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (738) $ (545) Net interest spread 3.00 % 3.38 % Net interest income and margin $ 36,560 3.18 % $ 34,629 3.68 %

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $207.3 million and $89.8 million are included in this amount for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table reconciles, for the periods shown below, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net interest margin - U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 19,055 $ 17,505 $ 18,458 $ 36,560 $ 34,629 Average interest-earning assets 2,403,613 2,227,105 1,990,718 2,315,848 1,889,183 Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.19 % 3.72 % 3.18 % 3.68 % Net interest margin - non-U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 19,055 $ 17,505 $ 18,458 $ 36,560 $ 34,629 Plus: Impact of fully tax-equivalent adjustment 361 377 284 738 545 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 19,416 17,882 18,742 37,298 35,174 Average interest-earning assets 2,403,613 2,227,105 1,990,718 2,315,848 1,889,183 Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis 3.24 % 3.26 % 3.78 % 3.25 % 3.73 %

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 9,247 $ 8,085 $ 18,034 17,332 19,082 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,247 $ 8,050 $ 17,919 17,297 18,853 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.49 $ 1.58 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.66 $ 1.49 $ 1.39 $ 1.55 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Book value per common share $ 21.12 $ 20.38 $ 18.48 $ 21.12 $ 18.48 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.54 $ 19.98 $ 16.65 $ 20.54 $ 16.65 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 11,639,237 11,530,279 11,954,813 11,585,059 11,948,790 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 12,612,030 12,218,899 12,011,845 12,449,973 12,156,214 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1 1.4 % 1.3 % 3.3 % 1.4 % 1.8 % Return on average equity 1 15.5 % 13.6 % 32.9 % 14.6 % 17.6 % Net interest margin 2 3 3.24 % 3.26 % 3.78 % 3.25 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio 4 71.6 % 63.8 % 52.1 % 67.9 % 63.7 % Overhead ratio 1 5 3.6 % 3.1 % 6.1 % 3.4 % 5.6 % Equity to assets 9.1 % 8.9 % 10.3 % 9.1 % 10.3 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Charge-offs $ — $ 265 $ 23 $ 265 $ 1,779 Recoveries $ 208 $ 17 $ 8 $ 225 $ 12 Net loan charge-offs to total loans 1 6 (0.1) % 0.1 % — % — % 0.2 % Allowance for loan losses $ 24,882 $ 26,214 $ 17,742 $ 24,882 $ 17,742 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 7 1.5 % 1.5 % 1.2 % 1.5 % 1.2 % Nonperforming loans $ 15,501 $ 11,577 $ 14,061 $ 15,501 $ 14,061 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % ICM Production Data: Mortgage pipeline $ 1,238,935 $ 1,428,808 N/A $ 1,238,935 N/A Loans originated $ 1,677,431 $ 2,088,375 N/A $ 3,765,806 N/A Loans closed $ 1,490,965 $ 1,906,026 N/A $ 3,396,991 N/A Loans sold $ 1,493,198 $ 1,778,090 N/A $ 3,271,288 N/A

1 annualized for the quarterly periods presented 2 net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets 3 presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis 4 noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, a non-U.S. GAAP measure 5 noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets, a non-U.S. GAAP measure 6 charge-offs less recoveries 7 excludes loans held for sale

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Goodwill $ 4,119 $ 2,350 $ 19,232 $ 4,119 $ 19,232 Intangibles 2,692 2,246 2,708 2,692 $ 2,708 Total intangibles 6,811 4,596 21,940 6,811 21,940 Total equity attributable to parent 248,611 236,210 228,500 248,611 228,500 Less: Preferred equity — — (7,334) — (7,334) Less: Total intangibles (6,811) (4,596) (21,940) (6,811) (21,940) Tangible common equity 241,800 231,614 199,226 241,800 199,226 Tangible common equity 241,800 231,614 199,226 241,800 199,226 Common shares outstanding (000s) 11,774 11,590 11,968 11,774 11,968 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.54 $ 19.98 $ 16.65 $ 20.54 $ 16.65

