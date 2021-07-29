Billtrust to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 12, 2021

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that Steve Pinado, President, will be participating in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.

Live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.