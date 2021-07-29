Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 9, 2021

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.