Huron Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Second quarter revenues grew 6% year over year and 13% sequentially, reflecting the strength of recovery in the Healthcare and Education segments,” said James H. Roth , chief executive officer, Huron . “We anticipate the tailwinds that we experienced in the second quarter will continue across all segments, including in Business Advisory, further demonstrating that our pre-pandemic growth trajectory has returned and establishing a foundation for strong growth through the remainder of 2021.”

COVID-19 IMPACT

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption to the global economy. The company continues to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its clients, employees and business partners. In most of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted sales and elongated the sales cycle for new opportunities for certain services, particularly within the company's Healthcare and Education segments as some clients reprioritized or delayed certain projects. Conversely, the pandemic strengthened demand for the company's cloud-based technology and analytics solutions and certain services provided to organizations in transition within the company's Business Advisory segment.

During the first half of 2021, the company saw an increase in its sales pipeline and the pace of signings, particularly within its Healthcare and Education businesses. While overall demand for services in the first quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall demand for the company's services strengthened in the second quarter of 2021 and the company expects strong revenue growth in the second half of 2021 compared to the second half of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenues increased $12.3 million, or 5.6%, to $230.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $217.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.6 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.59 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.61 for the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(8) was $24.8 million compared to $27.4 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Amortization of intangible assets $ 2,289 $ 3,194 Restructuring and other charges $ 861 $ 109 Transaction-related expenses $ (29 ) $ — Tax effect of adjustments $ (827 ) $ (1,940 ) Foreign currency transaction gains, net $ (48 ) $ (81 )

Adjusted EBITDA(8) was $25.6 million, or 11.1% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $27.5 million, or 12.6% of revenues, in the same prior year period. Adjusted net income from continuing operations(8) was $15.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same prior year period.

The average number of billable consultants(2) increased 1.5% to 2,628 in the second quarter of 2021 from 2,588 in the same quarter last year. Billable consultant utilization rate(3) was 73.3% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 72.4% during the same period last year. Average billing rate per hour for our billable consultants(4) was $206 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $200 for the same prior year period. The average number of full-time equivalent professionals(6) was 257 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 271 for the same period in 2020. The average number of Healthcare Managed Services employees(7) was 431 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 94 for the same period in 2020. This operating data has been revised from previously reported amounts as the company began assessing its operating performance by the following three employee types in the second quarter of 2021: billable consultants, full-time equivalents, and Healthcare Managed Services employees.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenues were $433.3 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $440.5 million for the first six months of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations was $18.2 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $28.7 million for the first six months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.82 for the first six months of 2021, compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.31 for the first six months of 2020. Results for the first six months of 2020 reflect non-cash pretax charges totaling $59.8 million to reduce the carrying value of goodwill in the company's Strategy and Innovation and Life Sciences reporting units within the Business Advisory segment.

EBITDA(8) was $40.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $16.3 million for the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Amortization of intangible assets $ 4,688 $ 6,403 Restructuring and other charges $ 1,489 $ 2,567 Litigation and other losses (gains), net $ 42 $ (150 ) Goodwill impairment charges $ — $ 59,816 Loss on sale of business $ — $ 102 Transaction-related expenses $ 141 $ — Tax effect of adjustments $ (1,685 ) $ (15,349 ) Foreign currency transaction losses, net $ 355 $ 439

Adjusted EBITDA(8) was $42.1 million, or 9.7% of revenues, for the first six months of 2021 compared to $46.5 million, or 10.6% of revenues, for the first six months of 2020. Adjusted net income from continuing operations(8) was $22.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021 compared to $24.7 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

The average number of billable consultants(2) increased 1.5% to 2,629 for the first six months of 2021 from 2,591 for the same prior year period. Billable consultant utilization rate(3) was 71.1% during the first six months of 2021 compared to 72.7% for the same prior year period. Average billing rate per hour for billable consultants(4) was $202 for the first six months of 2021 compared to $200 for the first six months of 2020. The average number of full-time equivalent professionals(6) was 241 for the first six months of 2021 compared to 269 for the same prior year period. The average number of Healthcare Managed Services employees(7) was 270 in the first half of 2021 compared to 93 for the same period in 2020. This operating data has been revised from previously reported amounts as the company began assessing its operating performance by the following three employee types in the second quarter of 2021: billable consultants, full-time equivalents, and Healthcare Managed Services employees.

OPERATING SEGMENTS

Huron’s results reflect a portfolio of service offerings focused on helping clients address complex business challenges.

The company’s year-to-date 2021 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (42%); Business Advisory (33%); and Education (25%). Financial results by segment are included in the attached schedules and in Huron's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Based on currently available information, the company increased and narrowed guidance for full year 2021 revenues before reimbursable expenses in a range of $875.0 million to $905.0 million. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 10.8% to 11.3% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $2.40 to $2.70.

Management will provide a more detailed discussion of its outlook during the company's earnings conference call webcast.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 WEBCAST

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(8)

In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company’s current expectations about its future results, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “provides,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “can,” “will,” “meets,” “could,” “likely,” “intends,” “might,” “predicts,” “seeks,” “would,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “continues,” “guidance,” or “outlook” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our clients and client demand for our services, and our ability to sell and provide services, including the measures taken by governmental authorities and businesses in response to the pandemic, which may cause or contribute to other risks and uncertainties that we face; failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates and the number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Huron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues and reimbursable expenses: Revenues $ 230,126 $ 217,857 $ 433,339 $ 440,476 Reimbursable expenses 3,252 2,970 5,186 22,273 Total revenues and reimbursable expenses 233,378 220,827 438,525 462,749 Direct costs and reimbursable expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown in operating expenses): Direct costs 161,526 149,514 309,641 305,762 Amortization of intangible assets and software development costs 910 1,334 1,835 2,635 Reimbursable expenses 3,316 2,866 5,319 22,255 Total direct costs and reimbursable expenses 165,752 153,714 316,795 330,652 Operating expenses and other losses (gains), net: Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,190 44,857 84,956 88,303 Restructuring charges 861 109 1,489 1,718 Litigation and other losses (gains) — — 42 (150 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,446 6,193 10,874 12,307 Goodwill impairment charges — — — 59,816 Total operating expenses and other losses (gains), net 51,497 51,159 97,361 161,994 Operating income (loss) 16,129 15,954 24,369 (29,897 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense, net of interest income (2,029 ) (2,916 ) (3,748 ) (5,257 ) Other income (expense), net 2,151 3,948 2,571 (1,348 ) Total other income (expense), net 122 1,032 (1,177 ) (6,605 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 16,251 16,986 23,192 (36,502 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,454 3,414 4,990 (7,801 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 12,797 13,572 18,202 (28,701 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (25 ) — (60 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,797 $ 13,547 $ 18,202 $ (28,761 ) Net earnings (loss) per basic share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.84 $ (1.31 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.01 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.84 $ (1.32 ) Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.82 $ (1.31 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (0.01 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.82 $ (1.32 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings (loss) per share: Basic 21,555 21,869 21,743 21,848 Diluted 21,871 22,116 22,105 21,848 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 12,797 $ 13,547 $ 18,202 $ (28,761 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 82 104 482 (675 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax 1,422 (5,678 ) (3,226 ) (5,936 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax 218 (1,705 ) 1,647 (3,390 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,722 (7,279 ) (1,097 ) (10,001 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 14,519 $ 6,268 $ 17,105 $ (38,762 )

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,982 $ 67,177 Receivables from clients, net 116,091 87,687 Unbilled services, net 90,119 53,959 Income tax receivable 1,811 5,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,642 16,569 Total current assets 235,645 230,513 Property and equipment, net 31,271 29,093 Deferred income taxes, net 4,745 4,191 Long-term investments 66,639 71,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,575 39,360 Other non-current assets 64,488 62,068 Intangible assets, net 18,957 20,483 Goodwill 597,552 594,237 Total assets $ 1,055,872 $ 1,050,975 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,318 $ 648 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,822 14,874 Accrued payroll and related benefits 90,158 133,830 Current maturities of long-term debt 551 499 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 9,598 8,771 Deferred revenues 19,182 28,247 Total current liabilities 145,629 186,869 Non-current liabilities: Deferred compensation and other liabilities 46,843 47,131 Long-term debt, net of current portion 267,502 202,780 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 57,324 61,825 Deferred income taxes, net 436 428 Total non-current liabilities 372,105 312,164 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 24,877,563 and 25,346,916 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 243 246 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,445,818 and 2,584,119 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (135,364 ) (129,886 ) Additional paid-in capital 429,084 454,512 Retained earnings 232,211 214,009 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,964 13,061 Total stockholders’ equity 538,138 551,942 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,055,872 $ 1,050,975

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,202 $ (28,761 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,923 14,942 Non-cash lease expense 3,301 3,880 Share-based compensation 11,566 14,527 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 397 397 Goodwill impairment charges — 59,816 Allowances for doubtful accounts — 512 Deferred income taxes (48 ) (15,515 ) Loss on sale of business — 102 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 42 — Other, net (236 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and divestiture: (Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net (27,749 ) (339 ) (Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net (36,088 ) (3,059 ) (Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net 3,366 6,546 (Increase) decrease in other assets (1,117 ) (1,674 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 5,038 (2,787 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits (42,487 ) (53,420 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (9,080 ) 6,638 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (61,970 ) 1,805 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (5,439 ) (4,417 ) Purchase of investment securities — (13,000 ) Investment in life insurance policies (77 ) (1,540 ) Purchase of business (5,886 ) — Capitalization of internally developed software costs (2,508 ) (5,184 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 158 — Net cash used in investing activities (13,752 ) (24,141 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 422 646 Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings (8,651 ) (7,217 ) Share repurchases (35,243 ) (22,115 ) Proceeds from bank borrowings 139,000 283,000 Repayments of bank borrowings (74,270 ) (160,263 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,258 94,051 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 269 (107 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,195 ) 71,608 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 67,177 11,604 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 12,982 $ 83,212

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited) In conjunction with the company's continuous evaluation of the appropriate level of disaggregation of revenues as the company's business evolves and in consideration of a group hire of approximately 300 employees in the company's Healthcare Managed Services solution within its Healthcare segment in the second quarter of 2021, the company began assessing its operating performance by the following three employee types: billable consultants, full-time equivalents, and Healthcare Managed Services employees. The disaggregation of revenues by employee type previously reported for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was revised below to reflect this change. This change has no impact on the company's consolidated total revenues or total revenues by segment. Three Months Ended June 30, Percent Increase (Decrease) Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands): 2021 2020 Healthcare: Revenues $ 101,357 $ 85,356 18.7 % Operating income $ 27,624 $ 21,171 30.5 % Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 27.3 % 24.8 % Business Advisory: Revenues $ 70,908 $ 70,470 0.6 % Operating income $ 14,315 $ 16,684 (14.2) % Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 20.2 % 23.7 % Education: Revenues $ 57,861 $ 62,031 (6.7) % Operating income $ 13,770 $ 16,128 (14.6) % Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 23.8 % 26.0 % Total Company: Revenues $ 230,126 $ 217,857 5.6 % Reimbursable expenses 3,252 2,970 9.5 % Total revenues and reimbursable expenses $ 233,378 $ 220,827 5.7 % Statements of Operations reconciliation: Segment operating income $ 55,709 $ 53,983 3.2 % Items not allocated at the segment level: Other operating expenses 34,325 31,638 8.5 % Depreciation and amortization 5,255 6,391 (17.8) % Total operating income 16,129 15,954 1.1 % Other income, net 122 1,032 (88.2) % Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 16,251 $ 16,986 (4.3) % Other Operating Data: Number of billable consultants (at period end) (2): Healthcare 779 855 (8.9) % Business Advisory 1,093 943 15.9 % Education 746 780 (4.4) % Total 2,618 2,578 1.6 % Average number of billable consultants (for the period) (2): Healthcare 798 876 Business Advisory 1,094 925 Education 736 787 Total 2,628 2,588

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Other Operating Data (continued): 2021 2020 Billable consultant utilization rate (3): Healthcare 75.7 % 67.6 % Business Advisory 70.4 % 75.8 % Education 75.2 % 73.4 % Total 73.3 % 72.4 % Billable consultant average billing rate per hour (4): Healthcare $ 251 $ 208 Business Advisory (5) $ 185 $ 201 Education $ 189 $ 191 Total (5) $ 206 $ 200 Revenue per billable consultant (in thousands): Healthcare $ 84 $ 63 Business Advisory $ 60 $ 73 Education $ 67 $ 68 Total $ 69 $ 68 Average number of full-time equivalents (for the period) (6): Healthcare 162 186 Business Advisory 55 25 Education 40 60 Total 257 271 Revenue per full-time equivalent (in thousands): Healthcare $ 127 $ 123 Business Advisory $ 88 $ 128 Education $ 214 $ 147 Total $ 132 $ 129 Healthcare Managed Services Employees(7): Total revenues (in thousands) $ 14,049 $ 7,285 Average number of Healthcare Managed Services employees (for the period) 431 94

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Increase (Decrease) Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands): 2021 2020 Healthcare: Revenues $ 181,079 $ 180,934 0.1 % Operating income $ 48,108 $ 45,221 6.4 % Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 26.6 % 25.0 % Business Advisory: Revenues $ 143,775 $ 135,375 6.2 % Operating income $ 27,392 $ 26,526 3.3 % Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 19.1 % 19.6 % Education: Revenues $ 108,485 $ 124,167 (12.6 )% Operating income $ 22,423 $ 29,244 (23.3 )% Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues 20.7 % 23.6 % Total Company: Revenues $ 433,339 $ 440,476 (1.6 )% Reimbursable expenses 5,186 22,273 (76.7 )% Total revenues and reimbursable expenses $ 438,525 $ 462,749 (5.2 )% Statements of Operations reconciliation: Segment operating income $ 97,923 $ 100,991 (3.0 )% Items not allocated at the segment level: Other operating expenses 63,162 58,784 7.4 % Litigation and other losses (gains) 42 (150 ) (128.0 )% Depreciation and amortization 10,350 12,438 (16.8 )% Goodwill impairment charges (1) — 59,816 N/M Total operating income (loss) 24,369 (29,897 ) N/M Other expense, net (1,177 ) (6,605 ) (82.2 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 23,192 $ (36,502 ) N/M Other Operating Data: Number of billable consultants (at period end) (2): Healthcare 779 855 (8.9 )% Business Advisory 1,093 943 15.9 % Education 746 780 (4.4 )% Total 2,618 2,578 1.6 % Average number of billable consultants (for the period) (2): Healthcare 808 887 Business Advisory 1,087 922 Education 734 782 Total 2,629 2,591

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Other Operating Data (continued): 2021 2020 Billable consultant utilization rate (3): Healthcare 71.7 % 69.6 % Business Advisory 69.5 % 73.7 % Education 72.7 % 74.8 % Total 71.1 % 72.7 % Billable consultant average billing rate per hour (4): Healthcare $ 233 $ 212 Business Advisory (5) $ 194 $ 199 Education $ 182 $ 189 Total (5) $ 202 $ 200 Revenue per billable consultant (in thousands): Healthcare $ 147 $ 132 Business Advisory $ 125 $ 140 Education $ 125 $ 136 Total $ 132 $ 136 Average number of full-time equivalents (for the period) (6): Healthcare 158 187 Business Advisory 45 22 Education 38 60 Total 241 269 Revenue per full-time equivalent (in thousands): Healthcare $ 257 $ 261 Business Advisory $ 176 $ 275 Education $ 441 $ 292 Total $ 271 $ 269 Healthcare Managed Services Employees(7): Total revenues (in thousands) $ 21,797 $ 15,069 Average number of Healthcare Managed Services employees (for the period) 270 93

___________________________ (1) The non-cash goodwill impairment charges are not allocated at the segment level because the underlying goodwill asset is reflective of our corporate investment in the segments. We do not include the impact of goodwill impairment charges in our evaluation of segment performance. (2) Consists of our consulting professionals who provide consulting services and generate revenues based on the number of hours worked. (3) Utilization rate for billable consultants is calculated by dividing the number of hours billable consultants worked on client assignments during a period by the total available working hours for these consultants during the same period, assuming a forty-hour work week, less paid holidays and vacation days. (4) Average billing rate per hour for our billable consultants is calculated by dividing revenues for a period by the number of hours worked on client assignments during the same period. (5) The Business Advisory segment includes operations of Huron Eurasia India. Absent the impact of Huron Eurasia India, the average billing rate per hour for the Business Advisory segment would have been $201 and $220 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $211 and $222 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Absent the impact of Huron Eurasia India, Huron's consolidated average billing rate per hour would have been $213 and $207 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and $209 and $208 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (6) Consists of coaches and their support staff within the Culture and Organizational Excellence solution, consultants who work variable schedules as needed by clients, and full-time employees who provide software support and maintenance services to clients. (7) Consists of employees who manage and provide revenue cycle billing, collections, insurance verification and change integrity services to our healthcare clients. N/M - Not Meaningful

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (8) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 230,126 $ 217,857 $ 433,339 $ 440,476 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,797 $ 13,572 $ 18,202 $ (28,701 ) Add back: Income tax expense (benefit) 3,454 3,414 4,990 (7,801 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 2,029 2,916 3,748 5,257 Depreciation and amortization 6,555 7,527 13,106 14,942 Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (8) 24,835 27,429 40,046 (16,303 ) Add back: Restructuring and other charges 861 109 1,489 2,567 Litigation and other losses (gains) — — 42 (150 ) Goodwill impairment charges — — — 59,816 Loss on sale of business — — — 102 Transaction-related expenses (29 ) — 141 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net (48 ) (81 ) 355 439 Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 25,619 $ 27,457 $ 42,073 $ 46,471 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (8) 11.1 % 12.6 % 9.7 % 10.6 %

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (8) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,797 $ 13,572 $ 18,202 $ (28,701) Weighted average shares - diluted 21,871 22,116 22,105 21,848 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.82 $ (1.31) Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 2,289 3,194 4,688 6,403 Restructuring and other charges 861 109 1,489 2,567 Litigation and other losses (gains) — — 42 (150) Goodwill impairment charges — — — 59,816 Loss on sale of business — — — 102 Transaction-related expenses (29) — 141 — Tax effect of adjustments (827) (1,940) (1,685) (15,349) Total adjustments, net of tax 2,294 1,363 4,675 53,389 Adjusted net income from continuing operations (8) $ 15,091 $ 14,935 $ 22,877 $ 24,688 Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted (9) 21,871 22,116 22,105 22,223 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (8) $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 1.03 $ 1.11

(8) In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing the company's business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. (9) As the company reported a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020, GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding equals the basic weighted average shares outstanding for that period. The non-GAAP adjustments resulted in adjusted net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Therefore, dilutive common stock equivalents have been included in the calculation of adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

