Wynn Resorts Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:15 p.m. PT (4:15 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.