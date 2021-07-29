Wynn Resorts Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:15 p.m. PT (4:15 p.m. ET).
The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.
A replay of the call will be available through September 4, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-9317 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3605. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006141/en/
