Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Thursday, August 26, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13721843.
About Alight
With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com. Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006143/en/Alight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare