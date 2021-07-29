Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Thursday, August 26, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13721843.

