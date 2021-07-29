The ExOne Company to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present in a fireside chat format and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

ExOne’s fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.investor.exone.com. An archive of the fireside chat can be accessed using the same link following the conference.