checkAd

The ExOne Company to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:10  |  16   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present in a fireside chat format and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

ExOne’s fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.investor.exone.com. An archive of the fireside chat can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve our customers’ toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites, and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, increase their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.

The ExOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The ExOne Company to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21The ExOne Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21ExOne Opens State-of-the-Art Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center in Europe, Expands Engineering Support
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21ExOne eröffnet hochmodernes Adoption Center für den 3D-Metalldruck in Europa und baut seinen technischen Support aus
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten