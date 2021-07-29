The ExOne Company to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present in a fireside chat format and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
ExOne’s fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.investor.exone.com. An archive of the fireside chat can be accessed using the same link following the conference.
About ExOne
ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve our customers’ toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites, and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, increase their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.
