Mister Car Wash to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Mister Car Wash"; NYSE:MCW) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-300-8521 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6026) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.