NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter

In Q2 2021 the value of the company's orders was up 33 percent year over year. For Q2 2021, year over year orders were up 22 percent in the Americas, up 51 percent in EMEA, and up 36 percent in APAC.

National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2021 revenue of $347 million, up 15 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter.

Geographic revenue in U.S. dollar terms for Q2 2021 compared with Q2 2020 was up 11 percent in the Americas, up 17 percent in APAC and up 19 percent in EMEA. Historical revenue from these three regions can be found on NI’s investor website at www.ni.com/nati.

In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 71 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 75 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $223 million. Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $200 million. GAAP operating income for Q2 was $25 million with non-GAAP operating income of $60 million. GAAP net income for Q2 was $17 million and non-GAAP net income was $47 million, with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35. Our GAAP diluted EPS was above the high-end of our guidance while our non-GAAP diluted EPS was at the high-end of our guidance.

“We were very pleased with the strong results in the second quarter with revenue exceeding the high end of guidance. Momentum in customer demand continued with the total value of orders for Q2 up 33 percent year-over-year. This represents record orders for a second quarter and double-digit growth year-over-year across all industries and all regions,” said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO. “We believe these results are proof that our strategy is working, and our continued market focus is paying off.”

"We delivered record non-GAAP Operating Income for a second quarter, up 38 percent year-over-year. While we continue to invest in areas of critical importance, our focus on driving scale is making our business model more resilient,” said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. “We remain committed to the execution of our growth strategy while also improving our profitability in order to ensure our priority of maximizing shareholder value."

As of June 30, 2021, NI had $265 million in cash and short-term investments. During the second quarter, NI paid $36 million in dividends. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share payable on August 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

NI's non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the NI's GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

H1 2021 Summary

Record GAAP revenue for a first half of $682 million, up 12 percent year over year

Strong GAAP operating income of $34 million

Record non-GAAP operating income for a first half of $111 million

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.16 and record diluted non-GAAP EPS for a first half of $0.67

Guidance

Q3 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $355 million to $385 million, up 20 percent year over year at the midpoint

GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.24 for Q3, up 21 cents year over year at the midpoint

Non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.45, up 65 percent year over year at the midpoint

Conference Call Information

Interested parties can listen to the Q2 2021 earnings conference call with NI Management today, at ni.com/call or by dial (855) 212-2361 and enter confirmation code 6289401. Replay information is available by calling (855) 859-2056, confirmation code 6289401, shortly after the call through August 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT or by visiting the company’s website at www.ni.com/call.

Non-GAAP Presentation

To supplement NI’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin, diluted EPS and EBITDA. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation those statements about our expectations of accelerating growth and progress to meet long-term financial model, our continued momentum across regions and business units, our opportunities to drive growth, profitability and efficiency in our business, confidence in our software strategy, and our guidance and expectations for our Q3 2021 revenue, diluted EPS, backlog and lead times. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems; cyber-attacks; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; fluctuations in demand for our products including orders from our large customers; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; component shortages; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management and technical personnel; the ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our ability to achieve the benefits of employee restructuring plans; our exposure to large orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; expense overruns; manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization; fluctuations in our quarterly results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; adverse effects of price changes; and changes in accounting principles. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

About NI

LabVIEW, NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions. (NATI-F)

National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,421 $ 260,232 Short-term investments 14,110 59,923 Accounts receivable, net 258,641 266,869 Inventories, net 211,023 194,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,121 68,470 Total current assets 814,316 849,506 Property and equipment, net 250,761 254,399 Goodwill 483,136 467,547 Intangible assets, net 149,126 172,719 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,812 67,674 Other long-term assets 76,878 72,643 Total assets $ 1,832,029 $ 1,884,488 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,477 $ 51,124 Accrued compensation 68,932 87,068 Deferred revenue - current 125,986 132,151 Operating lease liabilities - current 13,389 15,801 Other taxes payable 39,339 48,129 Debt, current — 5,000 Other current liabilities 26,854 42,578 Total current liabilities 330,977 381,851 Deferred income taxes 28,359 25,288 Income tax payable - non-current 54,195 61,623 Deferred revenue - non-current 34,624 36,335 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 29,512 35,854 Debt, noncurrent 100,000 92,036 Other long-term liabilities 18,710 26,630 Total liabilities $ 596,377 $ 659,617 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,330 1,312 Additional paid-in capital 1,087,622 1,033,284 Retained earnings 161,475 211,101 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,775 ) (20,826 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,235,652 1,224,871 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,832,029 $ 1,884,488

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Product $ 306,490 $ 266,261 $ 601,583 $ 540,239 Software maintenance 40,206 35,068 80,295 70,470 Total net sales 346,696 301,329 681,878 610,709 Cost of sales: Product 95,722 83,795 187,379 165,866 Software maintenance 3,516 2,106 7,273 3,796 Total cost of sales 99,238 85,901 194,652 169,662 Gross profit 247,458 215,428 487,226 441,047 71.4% 71.5% 71.5% 72.2% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 111,199 105,419 227,983 221,165 Research and development 81,434 64,225 161,520 135,846 General and administrative 30,277 29,369 63,636 55,549 Total operating expenses 222,910 199,013 453,139 412,560 Gain on sale of business/assets — — — 159,753 Operating income 24,548 16,415 34,087 188,240 Other expense (2,963 ) (1,143 ) (8,031 ) (583 ) Income before income taxes 21,585 15,272 26,056 187,657 Provision for income taxes 4,279 4,383 4,254 44,113 Net income $ 17,306 $ 10,889 $ 21,802 $ 143,544 Basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 132,498 131,014 131,996 130,813 Diluted 133,539 131,602 133,157 131,499 Dividends declared per share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.54 $ 0.52

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 21,802 $ 143,544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Disposal gains on sale of business/asset — (159,753 ) Depreciation and amortization 50,024 38,341 Stock-based compensation 37,208 27,335 Loss from equity-method investees 5,360 1,932 Deferred income taxes 1,301 2,711 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (63,372 ) 47,388 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,323 101,498 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (19,784 ) — Capital expenditures (17,411 ) (25,362 ) Proceeds from sale of assets/business, net of cash divested — 160,266 Capitalization of internally developed software (721 ) (3,108 ) Additions to other intangibles (1,519 ) (630 ) Payments to acquire equity-method investments (12,551 ) — Purchases of short-term investments — (206,330 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 45,671 306,955 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,315 ) 231,791 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan facility 100,000 20,000 Proceeds from term loan — 70,000 Payments on term loan (98,750 ) — Debt issuance costs (1,993 ) (1,480 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 17,239 17,252 Repurchase of common stock — (23,680 ) Dividends paid (71,428 ) (68,156 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (54,932 ) 13,936 Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash (887 ) (636 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,811 ) 346,589 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 260,232 194,616 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 250,421 $ 541,205

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 1,191 $ 932 $ 2,305 $ 1,736 Sales and marketing 6,922 6,467 12,617 11,642 Research and development 6,180 4,428 11,893 7,947 General and administrative 5,854 3,404 10,520 6,008 Provision for income taxes (3,916 ) (2,905 ) (7,241 ) (4,406 ) Total $ 16,231 $ 12,326 $ 30,094 $ 22,927 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ 738 $ — $ 1,551 $ — Cost of sales 4,226 635 8,497 1,381 Sales and marketing 2,357 480 4,528 966 Research and development — 28 — 55 Other expense 554 117 948 241 Provision for income taxes (979 ) (133 ) (1,969 ) (290 ) Total $ 6,896 $ 1,127 $ 13,555 $ 2,353 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)(2) Cost of sales $ (118 ) $ — $ (43 ) $ 20 Sales and marketing 839 1,239 5,487 7,612 Research and development 548 147 1,036 4,816 General and administrative 873 3,399 6,539 2,385 Gain on sale of business/assets — — — (159,753 ) Other expense 280 — 4,006 128 Provision for income taxes (578 ) (78 ) (3,463 ) 34,676 Total $ 1,844 $ 4,707 $ 13,562 $ (110,116 ) (1): During the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a gain of approximately $160 million related to the divestiture of AWR, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets". (2): During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized a $3.5 million impairment loss related to one of our equity-method investments. Capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 6,227 $ 7,144 $ 13,101 $ 14,226 Research and development (495 ) (1,181 ) (721 ) (3,095 ) Provision for income taxes (1,204 ) (1,252 ) (2,600 ) (2,337 ) Total $ 4,528 $ 4,711 $ 9,780 $ 8,794

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net sales to Non-GAAP Net sales Net sales, as reported $ 346,696 $ 301,329 $ 681,878 $ 610,709 plus: Impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments 738 — 1,551 — Non-GAAP net sales $ 347,434 301,329 683,429 $ 610,709 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 247,458 $ 215,428 $ 487,226 $ 441,047 Stock-based compensation 1,191 932 2,305 1,736 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 4,964 635 10,048 1,381 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (118 ) — (43 ) 20 Amortization of internally developed software costs 6,227 7,144 13,101 14,226 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 259,722 $ 224,139 $ 512,637 $ 458,410 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.8% 74.4% 75.0% 75.1% Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 222,910 $ 199,013 $ 453,139 $ 412,560 Stock-based compensation (18,956 ) (14,299 ) (35,030 ) (25,597 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (2,357 ) (508 ) (4,528 ) (1,021 ) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (2,260 ) (4,785 ) (13,062 ) (14,813 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs 495 1,181 721 3,095 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 199,832 $ 180,602 $ 401,240 $ 374,224 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 24,548 $ 16,415 $ 34,087 $ 188,240 Stock-based compensation 20,147 15,231 37,335 27,333 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 7,321 1,143 14,576 2,402 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 2,142 4,785 13,019 14,833 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 5,732 5,963 12,380 11,131 Gain on sale of business/assets — — — (159,753 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 59,890 $ 43,537 $ 111,397 $ 84,186 Non-GAAP operating margin 17.2% 14.4% 16.3% 13.8% Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1) Provision for income taxes, as reported $ 4,279 $ 4,383 $ 4,254 $ 44,113 Stock-based compensation 3,916 2,905 7,241 4,406 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 979 133 1,969 290 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 578 466 3,463 2,083 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 1,204 1,252 2,600 2,337 Gain on sale of business/assets — (388 ) — (36,759 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 10,956 $ 8,751 $ 19,527 $ 16,470 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and EBITDA (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 17,306 $ 10,889 $ 21,802 $ 143,544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 20,147 15,231 37,335 27,333 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 7,875 1,260 15,524 2,643 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 2,422 4,785 17,025 14,981 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 5,732 5,963 12,380 11,131 Gain on sale of business/assets — — — (159,753 ) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (6,677 ) (4,368 ) (15,273 ) 27,643 Non-GAAP net income $ 46,805 $ 33,760 $ 88,793 $ 67,522 Non-GAAP net margin 13.5% 11.2% 13.0% 11.1% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.09 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.15 0.12 0.28 0.21 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.06 0.01 0.12 0.02 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.02 0.04 0.13 0.11 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.04 0.05 0.09 0.08 Gain on sale of business/assets — — — (1.21 ) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.11 ) 0.21 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 17,306 $ 10,889 $ 21,802 $ 143,544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest expense (income), net 1,110 (945 ) 1,653 (3,168 ) Tax expense 4,279 4,383 4,254 44,113 Depreciation and amortization 26,152 19,076 50,024 38,341 EBITDA $ 48,847 $ 33,403 $ 77,733 $ 222,830 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 133,539 131,602 133,157 131,499

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Low High GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS: Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.06 0.06 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other 0.01 0.01 Net amortization of software development costs 0.04 0.04 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.31 $ 0.45 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

