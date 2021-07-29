checkAd

NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2021 revenue of $347 million, up 15 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter.

In Q2 2021 the value of the company's orders was up 33 percent year over year. For Q2 2021, year over year orders were up 22 percent in the Americas, up 51 percent in EMEA, and up 36 percent in APAC.

Geographic revenue in U.S. dollar terms for Q2 2021 compared with Q2 2020 was up 11 percent in the Americas, up 17 percent in APAC and up 19 percent in EMEA. Historical revenue from these three regions can be found on NI’s investor website at www.ni.com/nati.

In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 71 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 75 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $223 million. Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $200 million. GAAP operating income for Q2 was $25 million with non-GAAP operating income of $60 million. GAAP net income for Q2 was $17 million and non-GAAP net income was $47 million, with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35. Our GAAP diluted EPS was above the high-end of our guidance while our non-GAAP diluted EPS was at the high-end of our guidance.

“We were very pleased with the strong results in the second quarter with revenue exceeding the high end of guidance. Momentum in customer demand continued with the total value of orders for Q2 up 33 percent year-over-year. This represents record orders for a second quarter and double-digit growth year-over-year across all industries and all regions,” said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO. “We believe these results are proof that our strategy is working, and our continued market focus is paying off.”

"We delivered record non-GAAP Operating Income for a second quarter, up 38 percent year-over-year. While we continue to invest in areas of critical importance, our focus on driving scale is making our business model more resilient,” said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. “We remain committed to the execution of our growth strategy while also improving our profitability in order to ensure our priority of maximizing shareholder value."

As of June 30, 2021, NI had $265 million in cash and short-term investments. During the second quarter, NI paid $36 million in dividends. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share payable on August 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

NI's non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the NI's GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

H1 2021 Summary

  • Record GAAP revenue for a first half of $682 million, up 12 percent year over year
  • Strong GAAP operating income of $34 million
  • Record non-GAAP operating income for a first half of $111 million
  • Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.16 and record diluted non-GAAP EPS for a first half of $0.67

Guidance

  • Q3 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $355 million to $385 million, up 20 percent year over year at the midpoint
  • GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.24 for Q3, up 21 cents year over year at the midpoint
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.45, up 65 percent year over year at the midpoint

Conference Call Information

Interested parties can listen to the Q2 2021 earnings conference call with NI Management today, at ni.com/call or by dial (855) 212-2361 and enter confirmation code 6289401. Replay information is available by calling (855) 859-2056, confirmation code 6289401, shortly after the call through August 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT or by visiting the company’s website at www.ni.com/call.

Non-GAAP Presentation

To supplement NI’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin, diluted EPS and EBITDA. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation those statements about our expectations of accelerating growth and progress to meet long-term financial model, our continued momentum across regions and business units, our opportunities to drive growth, profitability and efficiency in our business, confidence in our software strategy, and our guidance and expectations for our Q3 2021 revenue, diluted EPS, backlog and lead times. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems; cyber-attacks; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; fluctuations in demand for our products including orders from our large customers; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; component shortages; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management and technical personnel; the ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our ability to achieve the benefits of employee restructuring plans; our exposure to large orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; expense overruns; manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization; fluctuations in our quarterly results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; adverse effects of price changes; and changes in accounting principles. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

About NI

LabVIEW, NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions. (NATI-F)

National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

June 30,

December 31,

 

2021

2020

 

(unaudited)

 

Assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

250,421

 

$

260,232

 

Short-term investments

14,110

 

59,923

 

Accounts receivable, net

258,641

 

266,869

 

Inventories, net

211,023

 

194,012

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

80,121

 

68,470

 

Total current assets

814,316

 

849,506

 

Property and equipment, net

250,761

 

254,399

 

Goodwill

483,136

 

467,547

 

Intangible assets, net

149,126

 

172,719

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,812

 

67,674

 

Other long-term assets

76,878

 

72,643

 

Total assets

$

1,832,029

 

$

1,884,488

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

56,477

 

$

51,124

 

Accrued compensation

68,932

 

87,068

 

Deferred revenue - current

125,986

 

132,151

 

Operating lease liabilities - current

13,389

 

15,801

 

Other taxes payable

39,339

 

48,129

 

Debt, current

 

5,000

 

Other current liabilities

26,854

 

42,578

 

Total current liabilities

330,977

 

381,851

 

Deferred income taxes

28,359

 

25,288

 

Income tax payable - non-current

54,195

 

61,623

 

Deferred revenue - non-current

34,624

 

36,335

 

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

29,512

 

35,854

 

Debt, noncurrent

100,000

 

92,036

 

Other long-term liabilities

18,710

 

26,630

 

Total liabilities

$

596,377

 

$

659,617

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

Common stock

1,330

 

1,312

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,087,622

 

1,033,284

 

Retained earnings

161,475

 

211,101

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,775

)

(20,826

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,235,652

 

1,224,871

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,832,029

 

$

1,884,488

 

National Instruments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales:

 

 

 

 

Product

$

306,490

 

$

266,261

 

$

601,583

 

$

540,239

 

Software maintenance

40,206

 

35,068

 

80,295

 

70,470

 

Total net sales

346,696

 

301,329

 

681,878

 

610,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

Product

95,722

 

83,795

 

187,379

 

165,866

 

Software maintenance

3,516

 

2,106

 

7,273

 

3,796

 

Total cost of sales

99,238

 

85,901

 

194,652

 

169,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

247,458

 

215,428

 

487,226

 

441,047

 

 

71.4%

 

 

71.5%

 

 

71.5%

 

 

72.2%

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

111,199

 

105,419

 

227,983

 

221,165

 

Research and development

81,434

 

64,225

 

161,520

 

135,846

 

General and administrative

30,277

 

29,369

 

63,636

 

55,549

 

Total operating expenses

222,910

 

199,013

 

453,139

 

412,560

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

159,753

 

Operating income

24,548

 

16,415

 

34,087

 

188,240

 

Other expense

(2,963

)

(1,143

)

(8,031

)

(583

)

Income before income taxes

21,585

 

15,272

 

26,056

 

187,657

 

Provision for income taxes

4,279

 

4,383

 

4,254

 

44,113

 

Net income

$

17,306

 

$

10,889

 

$

21,802

 

$

143,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.17

 

$

1.10

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

$

1.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding -

 

 

 

 

Basic

132,498

 

131,014

 

131,996

 

130,813

 

Diluted

133,539

 

131,602

 

133,157

 

131,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.27

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.52

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$

21,802

 

$

143,544

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Disposal gains on sale of business/asset

 

(159,753

)

Depreciation and amortization

50,024

 

38,341

 

Stock-based compensation

37,208

 

27,335

 

Loss from equity-method investees

5,360

 

1,932

 

Deferred income taxes

1,301

 

2,711

 

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(63,372

)

47,388

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

52,323

 

101,498

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash received

(19,784

)

 

Capital expenditures

(17,411

)

(25,362

)

Proceeds from sale of assets/business, net of cash divested

 

160,266

 

Capitalization of internally developed software

(721

)

(3,108

)

Additions to other intangibles

(1,519

)

(630

)

Payments to acquire equity-method investments

(12,551

)

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(206,330

)

Sales and maturities of short-term investments

45,671

 

306,955

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,315

)

231,791

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

Proceeds from revolving loan facility

100,000

 

20,000

 

Proceeds from term loan

 

70,000

 

Payments on term loan

(98,750

)

 

Debt issuance costs

(1,993

)

(1,480

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

17,239

 

17,252

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(23,680

)

Dividends paid

(71,428

)

(68,156

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(54,932

)

13,936

 

 

 

 

Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash

(887

)

(636

)

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(9,811

)

346,589

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

260,232

 

194,616

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

250,421

 

$

541,205

 

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

$

1,191

 

$

932

 

$

2,305

 

$

1,736

 

Sales and marketing

6,922

 

6,467

 

12,617

 

11,642

 

Research and development

6,180

 

4,428

 

11,893

 

7,947

 

General and administrative

5,854

 

3,404

 

10,520

 

6,008

 

Provision for income taxes

(3,916

)

(2,905

)

(7,241

)

(4,406

)

Total

$

16,231

 

$

12,326

 

$

30,094

 

$

22,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

738

 

$

 

$

1,551

 

$

 

Cost of sales

4,226

 

635

 

8,497

 

1,381

 

Sales and marketing

2,357

 

480

 

4,528

 

966

 

Research and development

 

28

 

 

55

 

Other expense

554

 

117

 

948

 

241

 

Provision for income taxes

(979

)

(133

)

(1,969

)

(290

)

Total

$

6,896

 

$

1,127

 

$

13,555

 

$

2,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)(2)

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

$

(118

)

$

 

$

(43

)

$

20

 

Sales and marketing

839

 

1,239

 

5,487

 

7,612

 

Research and development

548

 

147

 

1,036

 

4,816

 

General and administrative

873

 

3,399

 

6,539

 

2,385

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

(159,753

)

Other expense

280

 

 

4,006

 

128

 

Provision for income taxes

(578

)

(78

)

(3,463

)

34,676

 

Total

$

1,844

 

$

4,707

 

$

13,562

 

$

(110,116

)

(1): During the first quarter of 2020, we recognized a gain of approximately $160 million related to the divestiture of AWR, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets".

(2): During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized a $3.5 million impairment loss related to one of our equity-method investments.

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

$

6,227

 

$

7,144

 

$

13,101

 

$

14,226

 

Research and development

(495

)

(1,181

)

(721

)

(3,095

)

Provision for income taxes

(1,204

)

(1,252

)

(2,600

)

(2,337

)

Total

$

4,528

 

$

4,711

 

$

9,780

 

$

8,794

 

National Instruments

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net sales to Non-GAAP Net sales

 

 

 

 

Net sales, as reported

$

346,696

 

$

301,329

 

$

681,878

 

$

610,709

 

plus: Impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments

 

738

 

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net sales

$

347,434

 

 

301,329

 

 

683,429

 

$

610,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as reported

$

247,458

 

$

215,428

 

$

487,226

 

$

441,047

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,191

 

 

932

 

 

2,305

 

 

1,736

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

 

4,964

 

 

635

 

 

10,048

 

 

1,381

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

 

(118

)

 

 

 

(43

)

 

20

 

Amortization of internally developed software costs

 

6,227

 

 

7,144

 

 

13,101

 

 

14,226

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

259,722

 

$

224,139

 

$

512,637

 

$

458,410

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

74.8%

74.4%

75.0%

75.1%

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses, as reported

$

222,910

 

$

199,013

 

$

453,139

 

$

412,560

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(18,956

)

 

(14,299

)

 

(35,030

)

 

(25,597

)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

 

(2,357

)

 

(508

)

 

(4,528

)

 

(1,021

)

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

 

(2,260

)

 

(4,785

)

 

(13,062

)

 

(14,813

)

Capitalization of internally developed software costs

 

495

 

 

1,181

 

 

721

 

 

3,095

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

199,832

 

$

180,602

 

$

401,240

 

$

374,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

 

 

 

Operating income, as reported

$

24,548

 

$

16,415

 

$

34,087

 

$

188,240

 

Stock-based compensation

 

20,147

 

 

15,231

 

 

37,335

 

 

27,333

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

 

7,321

 

 

1,143

 

 

14,576

 

 

2,402

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

 

2,142

 

 

4,785

 

 

13,019

 

 

14,833

 

Net amortization of internally developed software costs

 

5,732

 

 

5,963

 

 

12,380

 

 

11,131

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(159,753

)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

59,890

 

$

43,537

 

$

111,397

 

$

84,186

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

17.2%

14.4%

16.3%

13.8%

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1)

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes, as reported

$

4,279

 

$

4,383

 

$

4,254

 

$

44,113

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,916

 

 

2,905

 

 

7,241

 

 

4,406

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

 

979

 

 

133

 

 

1,969

 

 

290

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

 

578

 

 

466

 

 

3,463

 

 

2,083

 

Net amortization of internally developed software costs

 

1,204

 

 

1,252

 

 

2,600

 

 

2,337

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

(388

)

 

 

 

(36,759

)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1)

$

10,956

 

$

8,751

 

$

19,527

 

$

16,470

 

(1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and EBITDA

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

$

17,306

 

$

10,889

 

$

21,802

 

$

143,544

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

20,147

 

15,231

 

37,335

 

27,333

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

7,875

 

1,260

 

15,524

 

2,643

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

2,422

 

4,785

 

17,025

 

14,981

 

Net amortization of internally developed software costs

5,732

 

5,963

 

12,380

 

11,131

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

(159,753

)

Income tax effects and adjustments(1)

(6,677

)

(4,368

)

(15,273

)

27,643

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

46,805

 

$

33,760

 

$

88,793

 

$

67,522

 

Non-GAAP net margin

13.5%

11.2%

13.0%

11.1%

 

Diluted EPS, as reported

$

0.13

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.16

 

$

1.09

 

Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

0.15

 

0.12

 

0.28

 

0.21

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

0.06

 

0.01

 

0.12

 

0.02

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other

0.02

 

0.04

 

0.13

 

0.11

 

Net amortization of internally developed software costs

0.04

 

0.05

 

0.09

 

0.08

 

Gain on sale of business/assets

 

 

 

(1.21

)

Income tax effects and adjustments(1)

(0.05

)

(0.04

)

(0.11

)

0.21

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.35

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.67

 

$

0.51

 

(1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Net income, as reported

 

$

17,306

 

 

$

10,889

 

 

 

$

21,802

 

 

$

143,544

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

1,110

 

 

(945

)

 

 

1,653

 

 

(3,168

)

 

Tax expense

 

4,279

 

 

4,383

 

 

 

4,254

 

 

44,113

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,152

 

 

19,076

 

 

 

50,024

 

 

38,341

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

48,847

 

 

$

33,403

 

 

 

$

77,733

 

 

$

222,830

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

133,539

 

 

131,602

 

 

 

133,157

 

 

131,499

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Low

High

GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance

$

0.10

 

$

0.24

 

Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS:

 

 

Stock-based compensation

0.14

 

0.14

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments

0.06

 

0.06

 

Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other

0.01

 

0.01

 

Net amortization of software development costs

0.04

 

0.04

 

Income tax effects and adjustments(1)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance

$

0.31

 

$

0.45

 

(1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

 

National Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2021 revenue of $347 million, up 15 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter. In Q2 2021 the value of the company's orders was up 33 percent year over year. For Q2 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21NI and Seagate Collaborate to Improve How Data Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21NI Unlocks the Power of Test Data and Software at NI Connect
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21NI Announced as Official Sponsor of Austin FC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21NI, Thinkery and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area to Launch Engineering Program for Underserved Austin Youth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21NI to Host Virtual Investor Conference on August 17th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten