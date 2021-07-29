checkAd

Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Following the release, members of Reed’s, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed's investor website at https://investor.reedsinc.com under the "Events & Presentations" section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145676. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed's website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, 1-877-300-8521 (U.S.); or 1-412-317-6026 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website under the “Investors” section at https://investor.reedsinc.com for approximately 90 days.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs. 

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Reed Anderson, ICR
(800) 997-3337 Ext 2
Or (646) 277-1260
Email: ir@reedsinc.com
www.reedsinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board