Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

29.07.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the quarter was $20.2 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $19.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

  • The increase in quarterly net income was driven by a $4.6 million benefit for credit losses as compared to a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and the corresponding benefit for credit losses in the quarter.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $21.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the second quarter of 2020.

“Our Company delivered solid performance across all business lines in the quarter with year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income and a quarterly efficiency ratio of 56%,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Cost savings from our enterprise standardization program are offsetting the cost of important investments we are making in people and technology to improve relationships with our customers and enhance future profitability. Our team continued to do a great job serving our clients across our banking, insurance and investment businesses.  

“We once again benefitted from a positive provision in the quarter due to continued improvement in the operating environment. A strengthening economy is also reflected in net loan recoveries.

“We opened two new branches in the City of Buffalo in June. Both branches are in areas undergoing redevelopment and revitalization and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the second quarter, down 23 basis points from 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter NIM was impacted by an increase in our excess liquidity position coupled with a lower level of fee accretion related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in comparison to the first quarter. On a linked quarter basis, our excess liquidity position resulted in an increase in average investment securities and interest-earning deposits of $269 million, partially due to the seasonal inflow of public deposits. This resulted in approximately 12 basis points of NIM compression in the quarter. Second quarter PPP fee accretion was $1.5 million, down from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, negatively impacting second quarter NIM by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding all impacts of PPP loans, NIM was 3.02% for the second quarter as compared to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2021.”

Buffalo Branch Openings

Two new Five Star Bank branches opened in the City of Buffalo in June of 2021, consistent with the Company’s long-term strategy to expand in the urban markets of Buffalo and Rochester. The branches are in vibrant commercial corridors at 451 Elmwood Avenue and 2222 Seneca Street, extending the reach of Five Star Bank’s distribution system in both northern and southern directions from the existing downtown branch.

The Company is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials. Materials sourced for the Elmwood Avenue and Seneca Street branches received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Additionally, materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $125 thousand from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.97 billion, $302.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $699.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase was the result of an increase in the level of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $126.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $157.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; an increase in investment securities, $142.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $290.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; and growth in loans, $33.9 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $232.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, $248.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.06% as compared to 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021, 3.15% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.27% in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In the first and second quarters of 2021, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. Excess liquidity has resulted in higher average balances of interest-earning cash and investment securities, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $477 thousand from the second quarter of 2020.

  • Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $807 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase is the result of the Company’s COVID-19 relief initiatives of temporarily waiving or eliminating fees during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Insurance income of $1.1 million was $249 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year partially offset by the full quarter impact of the February 1, 2021, acquisition of Landmark Group. The increase of $328 thousand from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of the Landmark Group acquisition.
  • Card interchange income of $2.2 million was $236 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $418 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in customer transactions.
  • Investment advisory fees of $2.9 million was $114 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $635 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $238 thousand was $617 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 and $482 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was a loss of $592 thousand, $2.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades. A lower level of interest rate swap transactions was executed during the quarter and fair market values were negatively impacted by the second quarter decrease in longer-term interest rates.
  • A net loss on investment securities of $3 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $74 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $674 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The net gain in the second quarter of 2020 is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $25.9 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.9 million in the quarter compared to $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.5 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $555 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the 2020 streamlining of retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences, including the closure of seven branches.
  • Professional services expense of $1.6 million was $292 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the timing and level of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expense was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $3.5 million was $339 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $761 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to investments in technology, including costs related to the Bank’s ongoing digital banking initiatives.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $5.4 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $424 thousand, $244 thousand and $196 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 21.1% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 18.0% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in effective tax rates is the result of higher pre-tax earnings in comparison to the prior year. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021, down $34.0 million from March 31, 2021, and up $614.2 million from June 30, 2020.

Investment securities were $1.12 billion at June 30, 2021, up $112.1 million from March 31, 2021, and up $342.4 million from June 30, 2020. The Company’s primary investment strategy for 2020 was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position the Company has continued to experience. Increased purchase activity in the first six months of 2021 resulted from the continued execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.

Total loans were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2021, down $22.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2021, and up $146.3 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2020.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $731.2 million, down $85.7 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2021, and down $87.5 million, or 10.7%, from June 30, 2020. PPP loans net of deferred fees were $171.9 million at June 30, 2021, $255.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $261.5 million at June 30, 2020, and are included in commercial business loans. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP decreased 0.4% from March 31, 2021 and increased 0.4% from June 30, 2020.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.32 billion, up $38.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2021, and up $175.1 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $590.3 million, down $11.3 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2021, and up $5.3 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $899.0 million, up $41.2 million, or 4.8%, from March 31, 2021 and up $70.9 million, or 8.6%, from June 30, 2020.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.46 billion at June 30, 2021, up $61.4 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2021, and up $235.9 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $4.66 billion at June 30, 2021, $56.8 million lower than March 31, 2021, and $665.2 million higher than June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits partially offset by growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The increase from June 30, 2020, was due to growth in public, non-public, reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 24% at March 31, 2021, and 23% at June 30, 2020.

There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2021 or March 31, 2021. The decline from $105.3 million at June 30, 2020, is the result of the Company’s decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.

Shareholders’ equity was $487.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $466.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $448.0 million at June 30, 2020. Common book value per share was $29.66 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.30 or 4.6% from $28.36 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.80 or 10.4% from $26.86 at June 30, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $24.97 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.31 or 5.5% from $23.66 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.75 or 12.4% from $22.22 at June 30, 2020.

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No shares were repurchased in 2020 or in the second quarter of 2021 under this program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

The common equity to assets ratio was 8.87% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021, and 9.20% at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.58%, 7.13% and 7.74% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios compared to the prior year period was the significant increase in total assets, specifically the increase in liquidity. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend returned 22% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.16%, compared to 8.35% and 8.49% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38%, compared to 10.22% and 10.23% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.81%, compared to 10.66% and 10.71% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.54%, compared to 13.53% and 12.78% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $13.2 million at June 30, 2020. Net recoveries were $394 thousand in the quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $887 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $786 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was (0.04)% in the current quarter, 0.10% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.09% in the second quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021, were $646 thousand, a decrease of $2.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $33 thousand from June 30, 2020. The decrease during the quarter was the result of the sale of an asset on which foreclosure occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021, and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the June 30, 2021, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.34%, a decrease of thirteen basis points from 1.47% at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of ten basis points from 1.44% at June 30, 2020.

Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $3.9 million benefit in the quarter compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021 and a $276 thousand decrease in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of $5 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

Provision throughout 2020 was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company’s CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a first quarter 2020 provision of $13.9 million and a second quarter provision of $3.7 million. Provision was a benefit in the first and second quarters of 2021 due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.18% at June 30, 2021, 0.27% at March 31, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 699% at June 30, 2021, compared to 514% at March 31, 2021, and 351% at June 30, 2020.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate Landmark Group and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
Director of Investor and External Relations
585-627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    2021     2020  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 206,387     $ 344,790     $ 93,878     $ 282,070     $ 119,610  
Investment securities:                                        
Available for sale     902,845       753,489       628,059       515,971       469,413  
Held-to-maturity, net     218,858       256,127       271,966       290,946       309,872  
Total investment securities     1,121,703       1,009,616       900,025       806,917       779,285  
Loans held for sale     3,929       5,685       4,305       7,076       6,654  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business     731,208       816,936       794,148       818,135       818,691  
Commercial mortgage     1,315,404       1,276,841       1,253,901       1,202,046       1,140,326  
Residential real estate loans     590,303       601,609       599,800       596,902       585,035  
Residential real estate lines     80,781       85,362       89,805       94,017       97,427  
Consumer indirect     899,018       857,804       840,421       840,579       828,105  
Other consumer     15,454       15,834       17,063       16,860       16,237  
Total loans     3,632,168       3,654,386       3,595,138       3,568,539       3,485,821  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     46,365       49,828       52,420       49,395       46,316  
Total loans, net     3,585,803       3,604,558       3,542,718       3,519,144       3,439,505  
Total interest-earning assets     4,906,087       4,963,264       4,520,416       4,577,057       4,314,490  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     74,262       74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342  
Total assets     5,295,102       5,329,056       4,912,306       4,959,201       4,680,930  
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand     1,121,827       1,099,608       1,018,549       1,013,176       1,008,958  
Interest-bearing demand     799,299       873,390       731,885       786,059       727,676  
Savings and money market     1,796,813       1,826,621       1,642,340       1,724,463       1,368,805  
Time deposits     941,282       916,395       885,593       841,230       888,569  
Total deposits     4,659,221       4,716,014       4,278,367       4,364,928       3,994,008  
Short-term borrowings     -       -       5,300       5,300       105,300  
Long-term borrowings, net     73,756       73,679       73,623       39,258       39,308  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,611,150       3,690,085       3,338,741       3,396,310       3,129,658  
Shareholders’ equity     487,126       466,284       468,363       456,361       448,045  
Common shareholders’ equity     469,834       448,962       451,035       439,033       430,717  
Tangible common equity (1)     395,572       374,434       377,246       364,971       356,375  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   $ (5,934 )   $ (10,572 )   $ 2,128     $ (209 )   $ (496 )
                                         
Common shares outstanding     15,842       15,829       16,042       16,038       16,038  
Treasury shares     258       271       58       62       62  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                        
Leverage ratio     8.16 %     8.35 %     8.25 %     8.42 %     8.49 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.38 %     10.22 %     10.14 %     10.15 %     10.23 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.81 %     10.66 %     10.59 %     10.61 %     10.71 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.54 %     13.53 %     13.56 %     12.68 %     12.78 %
Common equity to assets     8.87 %     8.42 %     9.18 %     8.85 %     9.20 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.58 %     7.13 %     7.80 %     7.47 %     7.74 %
                                         
Common book value per share   $ 29.66     $ 28.36     $ 28.12     $ 27.38     $ 26.86  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 24.97     $ 23.66     $ 23.52     $ 22.76     $ 22.22  

      

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2021     2020  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2021     2020     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                                        
DATA:                                                        
Interest income   $ 82,225     $ 81,412     $ 40,952     $ 41,273     $ 40,168     $ 39,719     $ 39,759  
Interest expense     6,636       14,107       3,220       3,416       3,987       4,220       5,578  
Net interest income     75,589       67,305       37,732       37,857       36,181       35,499       34,181  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     (6,603 )     17,661       (4,622 )     (1,981 )     5,495       4,028       3,746  
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses 		    82,192       49,644       42,354       39,838       30,686       31,471       30,435  
Noninterest income:                                                        
Service charges on deposits     2,579       2,067       1,287       1,292       1,489       1,254       480  
Insurance income     2,543       2,168       1,147       1,396       878       1,357       819  
Card interchange income     4,152       3,378       2,194       1,958       1,960       1,943       1,776  
Investment advisory     5,658       4,497       2,886       2,772       2,595       2,443       2,251  
Company owned life insurance     1,350       927       693       657       505       470       462  
Investments in limited partnerships     1,093       (31 )     238       855       240       (105 )     (244 )
Loan servicing     188       57       91       97       143       49       50  
Income (loss) from derivative                                                        
instruments, net     1,283       2,686       (592 )     1,875       904       1,931       1,940  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     1,868       864       790       1,078       1,597       1,397       612  
Net gain (loss) on investment securities     71       895       (3 )     74       150       554       674  
Net gain (loss) on other assets     148       63       153       (5 )     (69 )     (55 )     (1 )
Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments     191       (80 )     276       (85 )     (155 )     (40 )     (40 )
Other     2,025       2,132       1,030       995       1,099       1,019       934  
Total noninterest income     23,149       19,623       10,190       12,959       11,336       12,217       9,713  
Noninterest expense:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     28,984       30,088       14,519       14,465       14,163       15,085       15,074  
Occupancy and equipment     6,668       7,144       3,286       3,382       3,248       3,263       3,388  
Professional services     3,498       3,732       1,603       1,895       1,352       1,242       1,580  
Computer and data processing     6,581       5,372       3,460       3,121       3,023       3,250       2,699  
Supplies and postage     914       1,070       430       484       442       463       517  
FDIC assessments     1,245       911       480       765       737       594       539  
Advertising and promotions     760       1,100       436       324       554       955       545  
Amortization of intangibles     537       581       266       271       273       280       287  
Restructuring charges     -       -       -       -       130       1,362       -  
Other     4,497       4,247       2,464       2,033       2,612       1,981       1,946  
Total noninterest expense     53,684       54,245       26,944       26,740       26,534       28,475       26,575  
Income before income taxes     51,657       15,022       25,600       26,057       15,488       15,213       13,573  
Income tax expense     10,747       2,763       5,400       5,347       1,688       2,940       2,441  
Net income     40,910       12,259       20,200       20,710       13,800       12,273       11,132  
Preferred stock dividends     731       731       366       365       365       365       366  
Net income available to common                                                        
shareholders   $ 40,179     $ 11,528     $ 19,834     $ 20,345     $ 13,435     $ 11,908     $ 10,766  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                                        
Earnings per share – basic   $ 2.53     $ 0.72     $ 1.25     $ 1.28     $ 0.84     $ 0.74     $ 0.67  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 2.52     $ 0.72     $ 1.25     $ 1.27     $ 0.84     $ 0.74     $ 0.67  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 0.54     $ 0.52     $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Common dividend payout ratio     21.34 %     72.22 %     21.60 %     21.09 %     30.95 %     35.14 %     38.81 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     3.63 %     5.62 %     3.61 %     3.62 %     4.60 %     6.72 %     5.60 %
Return on average assets     1.59 %     0.55 %     1.52 %     1.66 %     1.10 %     1.02 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity     17.46 %     5.56 %     17.01 %     17.92 %     11.86 %     10.72 %     10.05 %
Return on average common equity     17.80 %     5.44 %     17.34 %     18.28 %     12.00 %     10.82 %     10.11 %
Return on average tangible common                                                        
equity (1)     21.28 %     6.60 %     20.69 %     21.88 %     14.38 %     13.02 %     12.25 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     54.22 %     62.70 %     56.02 %     52.51 %     55.79 %     60.12 %     61.16 %
Effective tax rate     20.8 %     18.4 %     21.1 %     20.5 %     10.9 %     19.3 %     18.0 %

                 

      (1)  See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
      (2)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2021     2020  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2021     2020     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                                        
Federal funds sold and interest-
earning deposits 		  $ 186,526     $ 75,761     $ 249,312     $ 123,042     $ 176,950     $ 121,929     $ 92,214  
Investment securities (1)     986,126       773,265       1,056,898       914,569       862,956       769,673       766,636  
Loans:                                                        
Commercial business     795,119       664,237       791,412       798,866       803,536       808,582       757,588  
Commercial mortgage     1,293,262       1,117,247       1,302,136       1,284,290       1,243,035       1,180,747       1,133,832  
Residential real estate loans     599,376       580,029       595,925       602,866       599,773       590,483       581,651  
Residential real estate lines     85,290       101,111       82,926       87,681       91,856       95,288       99,543  
Consumer indirect     860,978       836,915       878,884       842,873       840,210       830,647       827,030  
Other consumer     15,760       15,310       15,356       16,167       16,948       16,445       15,155  
Total loans     3,649,785       3,314,849       3,666,639       3,632,743       3,595,358       3,522,192       3,414,799  
Total interest-earning assets     4,822,437       4,163,875       4,972,849       4,670,354       4,635,264       4,413,794       4,273,649  
Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net 		    74,313       74,651       74,412       74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504  
Total assets     5,193,779       4,500,243       5,340,745       5,045,180       4,992,886       4,775,333       4,624,360  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand     817,058       689,917       842,832       790,996       774,688       704,550       712,300  
Savings and money market     1,790,983       1,236,630       1,856,659       1,724,577       1,722,938       1,574,068       1,329,632  
Time deposits     900,103       1,050,784       935,885       863,924       871,103       867,479       984,832  
Short-term borrowings     585       140,049       -       1,178       9,188       57,856       110,272  
Long-term borrowings, net     73,673       39,288       73,709       73,636       71,481       39,314       39,297  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,582,402       3,156,668       3,709,085       3,454,311       3,449,398       3,243,267       3,176,333  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,068,240       817,106       1,091,490       1,044,733       997,607       987,908       912,238  
Total deposits     4,576,384       3,794,437       4,726,866       4,424,230       4,366,336       4,134,005       3,939,002  
Total liabilities     4,721,347       4,056,915       4,864,559       4,576,545       4,530,043       4,320,057       4,178,921  
Shareholders’ equity     472,432       443,328       476,186       468,635       462,843       455,276       445,439  
Common equity     455,111       426,000       458,868       451,311       445,515       437,948       428,111  
Tangible common equity (2)   $ 380,798     $ 351,349     $ 384,456     $ 377,097     $ 371,573     $ 363,728     $ 353,607  
Common shares outstanding:                                                        
Basic     15,857       16,012       15,825       15,889       16,032       16,031       16,018  
Diluted     15,943       16,058       15,913       15,972       16,078       16,058       16,047  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                                       
Investment securities     1.83 %     2.48 %     1.77 %     1.91 %     2.06 %     2.23 %     2.49 %
Loans     4.05 %     4.37 %     3.98 %     4.13 %     3.97 %     4.02 %     4.14 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.45 %     3.95 %     3.31 %     3.59 %     3.46 %     3.60 %     3.76 %
Interest-bearing demand     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.14 %     0.13 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.14 %
Savings and money market     0.20 %     0.43 %     0.19 %     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.31 %
Time deposits     0.47 %     1.62 %     0.43 %     0.51 %     0.66 %     0.92 %     1.39 %
Short-term borrowings     41.07 %     1.69 %     0.00 %     41.07 %     8.49 %     1.60 %     1.03 %
Long-term borrowings, net     5.75 %     6.29 %     5.73 %     5.77 %     5.76 %     6.31 %     6.29 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.37 %     0.90 %     0.35 %     0.40 %     0.46 %     0.52 %     0.71 %
Net interest rate spread     3.08 %     3.05 %     2.96 %     3.19 %     3.00 %     3.08 %     3.05 %
Net interest margin     3.17 %     3.27 %     3.06 %     3.29 %     3.13 %     3.22 %     3.23 %

                
     (1)   Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
     (2)   See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2021     2020  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2021     2020     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                                        
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans                                                        
Beginning balance, prior to                                                        
adoption of CECL   $ 52,420     $ 30,482     $ 49,828     $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316     $ 43,356  
Impact of adopting CECL     -       9,594       -       -       -       -       -  
Beginning balance, after                                                        
adoption of CECL     52,420       40,076       49,828       52,420       49,395       46,316       43,356  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                                        
Commercial business     (439 )     6,725       (287 )     (152 )     747       (88 )     (1,458 )
Commercial mortgage     196       1,072       (7 )     203       80       603       1,072  
Residential real estate loans     3       82       (3 )     6       (3 )     (7 )     (6 )
Residential real estate lines     70       (3 )     -       70       -       -       -  
Consumer indirect     317       2,931       (426 )     743       1,462       (115 )     1,175  
Other consumer     346       122       329       17       112       95       3  
Total net charge-offs                                                        
(recoveries)     493       10,929       (394 )     887       2,398       488       786  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans     (5,562 )     17,169       (3,857 )     (1,705 )     5,423       3,567       3,746  
Ending balance   $ 46,365     $ 46,316     $ 46,365     $ 49,828     $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316  
                                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
to average loans (annualized): 		                                                       
Commercial business     -0.11 %     2.04 %     -0.15 %     -0.08 %     0.37 %     -0.04 %     -0.77 %
Commercial mortgage     0.03 %     0.19 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.03 %     0.20 %     0.38 %
Residential real estate loans     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate lines     0.17 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.32 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Consumer indirect     0.07 %     0.70 %     -0.19 %     0.36 %     0.69 %     -0.05 %     0.57 %
Other consumer     4.43 %     1.60 %     8.58 %     0.44 %     2.64 %     2.31 %     0.08 %
Total loans     0.03 %     0.66 %     -0.04 %     0.10 %     0.27 %     0.06 %     0.09 %
                                                         
Supplemental information (1)                                                        
Non-performing loans:                                                        
Commercial business   $ 1,555     $ 4,918     $ 1,555     $ 1,742     $ 1,975     $ 2,628     $ 4,918  
Commercial mortgage     885       4,140       885       3,402       2,906       3,372       4,140  
Residential real estate loans     2,615       2,992       2,615       2,519       2,587       3,305       2,992  
Residential real estate lines     280       177       280       256       323       207       177  
Consumer indirect     1,250       868       1,250       1,482       1,495       1,244       868  
Other consumer     50       87       50       287       231       147       87  
Total non-performing loans     6,635       13,182       6,635       9,688       9,517       10,903       13,182  
Foreclosed assets     646       679       646       2,966       2,966       2,999       679  
Total non-performing assets   $ 7,281     $ 13,861     $ 7,281     $ 12,654     $ 12,483     $ 13,902     $ 13,861  
                                                         
Total non-performing loans
to total loans 		    0.18 %     0.38 %     0.18 %     0.27 %     0.26 %     0.31 %     0.38 %
Total non-performing assets
to total assets 		    0.14 %     0.30 %     0.14 %     0.24 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.30 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans
to total loans 		    1.28 %     1.33 %     1.28 %     1.36 %     1.46 %     1.38 %     1.33 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans
to non-performing loans 		    699 %     351 %     699 %     514 %     551 %     453 %     351 %

                
     (1)   At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2021     2020  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2021     2020     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                                        
Total assets                   $ 5,295,102     $ 5,329,056     $ 4,912,306     $ 4,959,201     $ 4,680,930  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net 		                    74,262       74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342  
Tangible assets                   $ 5,220,840     $ 5,254,528     $ 4,838,517     $ 4,885,139     $ 4,606,588  
                                                         
Ending tangible common equity:                                                        
Common shareholders’ equity                   $ 469,834     $ 448,962     $ 451,035     $ 439,033     $ 430,717  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net 		                    74,262       74,528       73,789       74,062       74,342  
Tangible common equity                   $ 395,572     $ 374,434     $ 377,246     $ 364,971     $ 356,375  
                                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1) 		                    7.58 %     7.13 %     7.80 %     7.47 %     7.74 %
                                                         
Common shares outstanding                     15,842       15,829       16,042       16,038       16,038  
Tangible common book value per
share (2) 		                  $ 24.97     $ 23.66     $ 23.52     $ 22.76     $ 22.22  
                                                         
Average tangible assets:                                                        
Average assets   $ 5,193,779     $ 4,500,243     $ 5,340,745     $ 5,045,180     $ 4,992,886     $ 4,775,333     $ 4,624,360  
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net 		    74,313       74,651       74,412       74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504  
Average tangible assets   $ 5,119,466     $ 4,425,592     $ 5,266,333     $ 4,970,966     $ 4,918,944     $ 4,701,113     $ 4,549,856  
                                                         
Average tangible common equity:                                                        
Average common equity   $ 455,111     $ 426,000     $ 458,868     $ 451,311     $ 445,515     $ 437,948     $ 428,111  
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net 		    74,313       74,651       74,412       74,214       73,942       74,220       74,504  
Average tangible common equity   $ 380,798     $ 351,349     $ 384,456     $ 377,097     $ 371,573     $ 363,728     $ 353,607  
                                                         
Net income available to
common shareholders 		  $ 40,179     $ 11,528     $ 19,834     $ 20,345     $ 13,435     $ 11,908     $ 10,766  
Return on average tangible common
equity (3) 		    21.28 %     6.60 %     20.69 %     21.88 %     14.38 %     13.02 %     12.25 %
                                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                                        
Net income   $ 40,910     $ 12,259     $ 20,200     $ 20,710     $ 13,800     $ 12,273     $ 11,132  
Add: Income tax expense     10,747       2,763       5,400       5,347       1,688       2,940       2,441  
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses     (6,603 )     17,661       (4,622 )     (1,981 )     5,495       4,028       3,746  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 45,054     $ 32,683     $ 20,978     $ 24,076     $ 20,983     $ 19,241     $ 17,319  
                                                         
Total loans excluding PPP loans:                                                        
Total loans   $ 3,632,168     $ 3,485,821     $ 3,632,168     $ 3,654,386     $ 3,595,138     $ 3,568,539     $ 3,485,821  
Less: Total PPP loans     171,942       261,468       171,942       255,595       247,951       264,138       261,468  
Total loans excluding PPP loans   $ 3,460,226     $ 3,224,352     $ 3,460,226     $ 3,398,791     $ 3,347,187     $ 3,304,401     $ 3,224,352  
                                                         
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 46,365     $ 46,316     $ 46,365     $ 49,828     $ 52,420     $ 49,395     $ 46,316  
Allowance for credit losses - loans to
total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 		    1.34 %     1.44 %     1.34 %     1.47 %     1.57 %     1.49 %     1.44 %

                
     (1)   Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
     (2)   Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
     (3)   Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
     (4)   Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.





