LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Acquisition of Waddell & Reed’s Wealth Management business Closed the acquisition on April 30, 2021. Onboarded advisors serving approximately 98% of client assets, equivalent to approximately $69 billion. Estimated run-rate EBITDA increased to $85 million+.

Large financial institutions BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"): Onboarded $3.1 billion of brokerage assets in Q2, which substantially completes the onboarding of BMO’s approximate $15 billion total assets. M&T Bank: Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of M&T Bank, with $21.9 billion total assets, of which $15.6 billion assets transitioned onto our platform in Q2. The remaining $6.3 billion of assets are held directly with sponsors and expected to onboard over the next several months. CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. ("CBSI"): Signed an agreement with CBSI to join LPL’s platform. CBSI supports over 500 advisors serving approximately $36 billion in brokerage and advisory assets** and expects to onboard in early 2022.

Share repurchases The Company plans to restart share repurchases in Q3 2021, initially focused on offsetting dilution, with an estimated $40 million per quarter.



Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate Cash (3) was $278 million.

was $278 million. Leverage Ratio (4) was 2.26x.

was 2.26x. Dividends paid of $20 million.

On May 18, 2021, issued $400 million of senior unsecured notes related to the acquisition of Waddell & Reed’s wealth management business.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, reporting net income of $119 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $130 million, or $1.59 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “This focus positioned us to continue enhancing the appeal of our model, which contributed to another quarter of solid recruiting, retention, and business growth. As we look ahead, we aim to continue investing in our model and increasing our market share within the advisor-centered marketplace.”

“We delivered another quarter of strong results,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We drove new highs for assets and organic growth while also completing the onboarding of BMO, M&T and Waddell & Reed. Looking ahead, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue serving our clients, growing our business, and creating long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on August 27, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of August 13, 2021.

Conference Call and Additional Information

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 % Change 2020 % Change REVENUES Advisory $ 846,313 $ 722,046 17 % $ 523,370 62 % Commission 598,233 557,229 7 % 427,453 40 % Asset-based 279,620 264,706 6 % 247,067 13 % Transaction and fee 137,100 140,944 (3 %) 119,478 15 % Interest income 6,914 6,518 6 % 6,540 6 % Other 30,078 16,174 86 % 42,751 (30 %) Total revenues 1,898,258 1,707,617 11 % 1,366,659 39 % EXPENSES Advisory and commission 1,273,202 1,108,899 15 % 859,847 48 % Compensation and benefits 183,853 161,540 14 % 143,320 28 % Promotional 64,349 54,181 19 % 44,540 44 % Depreciation and amortization 36,704 35,499 3 % 26,890 36 % Amortization of intangible assets 19,925 17,431 14 % 16,689 19 % Occupancy and equipment 41,452 43,584 (5 %) 43,066 (4 %) Professional services 22,500 15,625 44 % 13,620 65 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 23,459 19,364 21 % 18,565 26 % Communications and data processing 14,930 11,993 24 % 14,361 4 % Other 31,064 24,900 25 % 22,194 40 % Total operating expenses 1,711,438 1,493,016 15 % 1,203,092 42 % Non-operating interest expense and other 25,171 25,059 — % 26,289 (4 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 n/m — — % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 161,649 165,142 (2 %) 137,278 18 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,548 35,522 20 % 35,616 19 % NET INCOME $ 119,101 $ 129,620 (8 %) $ 101,662 17 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.49 $ 1.63 (9 %) $ 1.29 16 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.59 (8 %) $ 1.27 15 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,063 79,697 — % 78,940 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,728 81,622 — % 80,127 2 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change REVENUES Advisory $ 1,568,359 $ 1,102,397 42 % Commission 1,155,462 930,897 24 % Asset-based 544,326 532,573 2 % Transaction and fee 278,044 256,574 8 % Interest income 13,432 16,082 (16 %) Other 46,252 (8,467 ) n/m Total revenues 3,605,875 2,830,056 27 % EXPENSES Advisory and commission 2,382,101 1,730,642 38 % Compensation and benefits 345,393 290,122 19 % Promotional 118,530 101,938 16 % Depreciation and amortization 72,203 53,534 35 % Amortization of intangible assets 37,356 33,259 12 % Occupancy and equipment 85,036 82,612 3 % Professional services 38,125 28,225 35 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 42,823 35,589 20 % Communications and data processing 26,923 25,196 7 % Other 55,964 48,422 16 % Total operating expenses 3,204,454 2,429,539 32 % Non-operating interest expense and other 50,230 55,607 (10 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,400 — 100 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 326,791 344,910 (5 %) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 78,070 87,607 (11 %) NET INCOME $ 248,721 $ 257,303 (3 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 3.11 $ 3.25 (4 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.05 $ 3.19 (4 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,880 79,223 1 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,608 80,659 1 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 906,720 $ 839,144 $ 808,612 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 741,432 839,428 923,158 Restricted cash 78,648 73,507 67,264 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 531,784 453,132 405,106 Product sponsors, broker-dealers and clearing organizations 275,189 240,465 233,192 Advisor loans, net of allowance 776,513 558,144 547,372 Others, net of allowance 371,240 351,443 306,640 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 30,169 47,964 29,252 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 10,708 11,972 13,235 Securities borrowed 13,395 13,565 30,130 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 600,763 588,736 582,868 Operating lease assets 96,844 99,306 101,921 Goodwill 1,646,631 1,513,866 1,513,866 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 486,355 383,794 397,486 Deferred income taxes, net 24,364 24,246 24,112 Other assets 629,261 576,699 539,357 Total assets $ 7,220,016 $ 6,615,411 $ 6,523,571 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 154,230 $ 151,397 $ 178,403 Payables to clients 1,329,397 1,294,664 1,356,083 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 109,089 125,563 89,743 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 215,107 195,044 187,040 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 747,669 655,787 681,554 Income taxes payable 5,718 58,546 28,145 Unearned revenue 135,600 123,152 95,328 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 1,398 1,316 206 Long-term and other borrowings, net 2,727,336 2,332,809 2,345,414 Operating lease liabilities 133,321 136,419 139,377 Finance lease liabilities 106,239 106,393 107,424 Total liabilities 5,665,104 5,181,090 5,208,717 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 128,431,247 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 127,585,764 shares issued at December 31, 2020 128 128 127 Additional paid-in capital 1,808,135 1,787,095 1,762,770 Treasury stock, at cost — 48,203,446 shares at June 30, 2021 and 48,115,037 shares at December 31, 2020 (2,407,035 ) (2,406,221 ) (2,391,062 ) Retained earnings 2,153,684 2,053,319 1,943,019 Total stockholders’ equity 1,554,912 1,434,321 1,314,854 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,220,016 $ 6,615,411 $ 6,523,571





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(5)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-14 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 14 of this release.

Quarterly Results Q2 2021 Q1 2021 % Change Q2 2020 % Change Gross Profit (6) Advisory $ 846,313 $ 722,046 17 % $ 523,370 62 % Sales-based commissions 249,596 236,273 6 % 159,512 56 % Trailing commissions 348,637 320,956 9 % 267,941 30 % Advisory fees and commissions 1,444,546 1,279,275 13 % 950,823 52 % Production-based payout (7) (1,247,321 ) (1,095,377 ) 14 % (819,953 ) 52 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 197,225 183,898 7 % 130,870 51 % Client cash 90,377 97,104 (7 %) 116,266 (22 %) Other asset-based (8) 189,243 167,602 13 % 130,801 45 % Transaction and fee 137,100 140,944 (3 %) 119,478 15 % Interest income and other, net (9) 11,111 9,170 21 % 9,397 18 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 625,056 598,718 4 % 506,812 23 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (23,459 ) (19,364 ) 21 % (18,565 ) 26 % Gross Profit (6) 601,597 579,354 4 % 488,247 23 % G&A Expense Core G&A (10) 251,679 236,263 7 % 222,406 13 % Regulatory charges 7,416 7,595 (2 %) 6,115 21 % Promotional (ongoing) (12)(42) 64,135 54,181 18 % 44,540 44 % Acquisition costs (12) 23,782 2,429 n/m — 100 % Employee share-based compensation 11,136 11,356 (2 %) 8,040 39 % Total G&A 358,148 311,823 15 % 281,101 27 % EBITDA (11) 243,449 267,531 (9 %) 207,146 18 % Depreciation and amortization 36,704 35,499 3 % 26,890 36 % Amortization of intangible assets 19,925 17,431 14 % 16,689 19 % Non-operating interest expense and other 25,171 25,059 — % 26,289 (4 %) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 n/m — — % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 161,649 165,142 (2 %) 137,278 18 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 42,548 35,522 20 % 35,616 19 % NET INCOME $ 119,101 $ 129,620 (8 %) $ 101,662 17 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.59 (8 %) $ 1.27 15 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,728 81,622 — % 80,127 2 % EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs (41) $ 1.85 $ 1.77 5 % $ 1.42 30 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics(5)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q2 2020 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,298 3,973 8 % 3,100 39 % Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 7 8 (1bps) 6 1bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory Assets (13) $ 577.6 $ 496.7 16 % $ 375.3 54 % Brokerage Assets (14) 534.7 461.6 16 % 386.4 38 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,112.3 $ 958.3 16 % $ 761.7 46 % Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 51.9 % 51.8 % 10bps 49.3 % 260bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (15) $ 383.6 $ 317.5 21 % $ 233.5 64 % Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets (16) 194.0 179.2 8 % 141.9 37 % Brokerage Assets 534.7 461.6 16 % 386.4 38 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,112.3 $ 958.3 16 % $ 761.7 46 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets (17) $ 84.7 $ 77.0 10 % $ 54.4 56 % Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 14.7 % 15.5 % (80)bps 14.5 % 20bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics(5)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q2 2020 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets (18) $ 54.9 $ 22.7 n/m $ 10.2 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (19) 51.1 6.2 n/m 2.8 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 106.0 $ 28.9 n/m $ 13.0 n/m Organic Net New Assets (NNA) (20) Organic Net New Advisory Assets $ 21.4 $ 22.7 n/m $ 10.2 n/m Organic Net New Brokerage Assets 15.6 6.2 n/m 2.8 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 37.1 $ 28.9 n/m $ 13.0 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions (21) $ 3.2 $ 3.3 n/m $ 1.6 n/m Organic Advisory NNA Annualized Growth (22) 17.3 % 19.7 % n/m 12.7 % n/m Total Organic NNA Annualized Growth (22) 15.5 % 12.8 % n/m 7.8 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets (23) $ 49.0 $ 17.1 n/m $ 6.2 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets (24) 6.0 5.6 n/m 4.0 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 54.9 $ 22.7 n/m $ 10.2 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets (25) $ 4.0 $ 7.8 n/m $ 1.3 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 34.1 $ 37.4 (9 %) $ 33.1 3 % Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.6 7.9 (4 %) 7.7 (1 %) Total Bank Sweep Balances 41.7 45.3 (8 %) 40.8 2 % Money Market Account Cash Balances 5.0 1.3 285 % 1.6 213 % Purchased Money Market Funds 1.7 1.6 6 % 2.8 (39 %) Total Money Market Balances 6.7 3.0 123 % 4.5 49 % Total Client Cash Balances $ 48.4 $ 48.3 — % $ 45.3 7 % Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 4.4 % 5.0 % (60bps) 5.9 % (150bps) Client Cash Balance Average Fees (26) Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps 98 99 (1 ) 127 (29 ) Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps 24 29 (5 ) 31 (7 ) Money Market Account Average Fee - bps 1 3 (2 ) 16 (15 ) Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps 9 9 — 27 (18 ) Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps 77 81 (4 ) 100 (23 ) Net Buy (Sell) Activity (27) $ 18.1 $ 17.4 n/m $ 12.5 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics(5)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

June 2021 May 2021 May to June Change April 2021 March 2021 Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory Assets (13) $ 577.6 $ 559.0 3 % $ 550.5 $ 496.7 Brokerage Assets (14) 534.7 515.1 4 % 512.7 461.6 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,112.3 $ 1,074.1 4 % $ 1,063.2 $ 958.3 Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets (18) $ 11.2 $ 5.7 n/m $ 38.0 $ 12.5 Net New Brokerage Assets (19) 14.8 0.4 n/m 35.9 6.9 Total Net New Assets $ 26.0 $ 6.1 n/m $ 73.8 $ 19.4 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions (21) $ 0.9 $ 1.0 n/m $ 1.3 $ 1.2 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 34.1 $ 34.5 (1 %) $ 35.0 $ 37.4 Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.6 7.6 — % 7.5 7.9 Total Bank Sweep Balances 41.7 42.0 (1 %) 42.5 45.3 Money Market Account Cash Balances 5.0 4.3 16 % 3.7 1.3 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.7 1.5 13 % 1.5 1.6 Total Money Market Balances 6.7 5.8 16 % 5.2 3.0 Total Client Cash Balances $ 48.4 $ 47.8 1 % $ 47.7 $ 48.3 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (27) $ 6.0 $ 5.2 n/m $ 6.9 $ 6.9 Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,298 4,204 2 % 4,181 3,973 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 8 6 2bps 7 7





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(5)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q2 2020 Change Commission Revenues by Product Annuities $ 305,100 $ 280,776 9 % $ 217,637 40 % Mutual funds 195,688 173,150 13 % 133,800 46 % Fixed income 34,862 32,162 8 % 18,463 89 % Equities 30,517 38,911 (22 %) 27,985 9 % Other 32,066 32,230 (1 %) 29,568 8 % Total commission revenues $ 598,233 $ 557,229 7 % $ 427,453 40 % Commission Revenues by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 112,619 $ 95,539 18 % $ 64,287 75 % Mutual funds 50,250 47,279 6 % 29,716 69 % Fixed income 34,862 32,162 8 % 18,463 89 % Equities 30,517 38,911 (22 %) 27,985 9 % Other 21,348 22,382 (5 %) 19,061 12 % Total sales-based commissions $ 249,596 $ 236,273 6 % $ 159,512 56 % Trailing commissions Annuities $ 192,481 $ 185,237 4 % $ 153,350 26 % Mutual funds 145,438 125,871 16 % 104,084 40 % Other 10,718 9,848 9 % 10,507 2 % Total trailing commissions $ 348,637 $ 320,956 9 % $ 267,941 30 % Total commission revenues $ 598,233 $ 557,229 7 % $ 427,453 40 % Payout Rate 86.35 % 85.62 % 73bps 86.24 % 11bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures(5)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Corporate Cash (3) Cash at Parent $ 170,258 $ 286,156 $ 201,385 Excess Cash at LPL Financial per Credit Agreement 74,152 41,941 67,574 Other Available Cash 33,983 12,177 10,960 Total Corporate Cash $ 278,393 $ 340,274 $ 279,919 Leverage Ratio Total Debt $ 2,753,950 $ 2,356,625 $ 2,359,300 Total Corporate Cash 278,393 340,274 279,919 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,475,557 $ 2,016,351 $ 2,079,381 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (28) $ 1,094,465 $ 954,752 $ 961,225 Leverage Ratio 2.26 x 2.11 x 2.16 x





June 30, 2021 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — ABR+25bps — % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) — FFR+125bps — % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,053,950 LIBOR+175 bps (c) 1.854 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes (d) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes (e) 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes (f) 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,753,950 3.324 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $300 million at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(d) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

(e) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in March 2021 at par.

(f) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in May 2021 at par.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics(5)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Change Q2 2020 Change Advisors Advisors 19,114 17,672 8 % 16,973 13 % Net New Advisors 1,442 385 n/m 210 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per Advisor (29) $ 314 $ 293 7 % $ 226 39 % Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions) (30) $ 58.2 $ 54.2 7 % $ 44.9 30 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) (31) $ 34.7 $ 30.2 15 % $ 28.6 21 % Total client accounts (in millions) 6.7 6.1 10 % 5.8 16 % Employees - period end 5,344 4,815 11 % 4,585 17 % Productivity Metrics Business Solutions Subscriptions (32) 2,100 1,700 24 % 950 121 % Advisory Revenues as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (33) 1.00 % 1.01 % (1 bps) 1.02 % (2 bps) Gross Profit ROA (34) 24.3 bps 25.2 bps (0.9 bps) 29.3 bps (5.0 bps) OPEX as a % of Advisory and Brokerage Assets (35) 16.0 bps 16.7 bps (0.7 bps) 18.2 bps (2.2 bps) EBIT ROA (36) 8.3 bps 8.5 bps (0.2 bps) 11.1 bps (2.8 bps) AUM Retention Rate (quarterly annualized) (37) 98.4 % 98.1 % 30 bps 98.7 % (30 bps) Recurring Gross Profit Rate (38) 83.2 % 82.4 % 80 bps 86.8 % (360 bps) EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit 40.5 % 46.2 % (570 bps) 42.4 % (190 bps) Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) (39) $ 43.9 $ 41.1 7 % $ 37.9 16 % Share Repurchases ($ in millions) $ — $ — — % $ — — % Dividends ($ in millions) 20.0 20.0 — % 19.7 2 % Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 20.0 $ 20.0 — % $ 19.7 2 % Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 81.7 81.6 — % 80.1 2 % Total Capital Allocated per Share (40) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 — % $ 0.25 — %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense and acquisition costs, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 41 on page 19 of this release.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit is calculated as total revenues, which were $1,898 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $1,273 million and $23 million, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers Gross Profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of Gross Profit, please see footnote 6 on page 16 of this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,711 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, excluding the following expenses: advisory and commission, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, brokerage, clearing and exchange and acquisition costs. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 10 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 11 on page 17 of this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Credit Agreement EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 28 on page 18 of this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters, including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

(3) We define corporate cash as the sum of cash and cash equivalents from the following: (1) Cash held at the Parent, (2) Excess cash at LPL Financial per the Credit Agreement, which is the net capital held at LPL Financial in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1, and (3) Other available cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents held at the Private Trust Company in excess of Credit Agreement capital requirements, excess cash at Waddell & Reed, LLC per the Credit Agreement, or the net capital held in excess of 10% of its aggregate indebtedness, and cash and cash equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain information presented on pages 8-14 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” that begins on page 14 of this release.

(6) Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Gross Profit under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 14 of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of Gross Profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Total revenues $ 1,898,258 $ 1,707,617 $ 1,366,659 Advisory and commission expenses 1,273,202 1,108,899 859,847 Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 23,459 19,364 18,565 Gross profit (+) $ 601,597 $ 579,354 $ 488,247

(7) Production-based payout is an operating measure calculated as advisory and commission expenses less advisor deferred compensation expenses. Below is a reconciliation of production-based payout against the Company’s advisory and commission expenses for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Production-based payout $ 1,247,321 $ 1,095,377 $ 819,953 Advisor deferred compensation expenses 25,881 13,522 39,894 Advisory and commission expenses $ 1,273,202 $ 1,108,899 $ 859,847

(8) Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(9) Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income plus other revenues, less advisor deferred compensation expenses. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income and other revenues for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Interest income $ 6,914 $ 6,518 $ 6,540 Plus: Other revenue 30,078 16,174 42,751 Less: Advisor deferred compensation expenses (25,881 ) (13,522 ) (39,894 ) Interest income and other, net $ 11,111 $ 9,170 $ 9,397

(10) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 14 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Core G&A Reconciliation Total operating expenses $ 1,711,438 $ 1,493,016 $ 1,203,092 Advisory and commission 1,273,202 1,108,899 859,847 Depreciation and amortization 36,704 35,499 26,890 Amortization of intangible assets 19,925 17,431 16,689 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 23,459 19,364 18,565 Total G&A 358,148 311,823 281,101 Promotional (ongoing) (12)(42) 64,135 54,181 44,540 Acquisition costs (12) 23,782 2,429 — Employee share-based compensation 11,136 11,356 8,040 Regulatory charges 7,416 7,595 6,115 Core G&A $ 251,679 $ 236,263 $ 222,406

(11) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 14 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EBITDA against the Company's net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 119,101 $ 129,620 $ 101,662 Non-operating interest expense and other 25,171 25,059 26,289 Provision for income taxes 42,548 35,522 35,616 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 — Depreciation and amortization 36,704 35,499 26,890 Amortization of intangible assets 19,925 17,431 16,689 EBITDA $ 243,449 $ 267,531 $ 207,146

(12) Acquisition costs include the cost to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and primarily include $13.9 million of compensation and benefits expenses, $6.3 million of professional services expenses, $1.6 million of occupancy and equipment expenses, $1.2 million of communications expenses, and other expenses that are included in the respective line items in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(13) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(14) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(15) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company.

(16) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.

(17) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(18) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by BMO Harris Financial Advisors, Lucia and E.K. Riley advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(20) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisition of Waddell & Reed.

(21) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(22) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. See FN 20.

(23) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. See FN 15.

(24) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. See FN 16.

(25) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. See FN 17.

(26) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 14 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 464,058 $ 446,619 $ 515,693 Non-operating interest expense and other 100,388 101,506 118,935 Provision for income taxes 143,896 136,964 172,202 Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,400 24,400 3,156 Depreciation and amortization 128,401 118,587 103,259 Amortization of intangible assets 71,455 68,219 66,176 EBITDA $ 932,598 $ 896,295 $ 979,421 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 37,454 $ 34,358 $ 31,281 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,252 2,256 2,495 M&A accretion 77,017 — — Other 45,144 21,843 13,700 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,094,465 $ 954,752 $ 1,026,897

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.

(30) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(32) Refers to active and contracted subscriptions related to Professional Services (Admin, Marketing and CFO Solutions) and Business Optimizers (Assurance Plan, Remote Office and M&A Solutions).

(33) Represents advisory revenues as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets for the trailing twelve month period. See FN 15.

(34) Represents Gross Profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period. See FN 6.

(35) Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A, a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. See FN 10.

(36) EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a percentage of Advisory and Brokerage Assets. See FN 34 and FN 35.

(37) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, over the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(38) Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s Gross Profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks Recurring Gross Profit, a characterization of Gross Profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(39) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for fixed assets during the period.

(40) Total Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(41) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 14 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the period presented (in thousands, except per share data):

EPS Reconciliation Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 EPS $ 1.46 $ 1.59 $ 1.27 Amortization of Intangible Assets 19,925 17,431 16,689 Acquisition Costs 23,782 2,429 — Tax Benefit (11,700 ) (5,332 ) (4,673 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax Benefit $ 32,006 14,527 $ 12,016 Diluted Share Count 81,728 81,622 80,127 EPS Impact $ 0.39 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets and Acquisition Costs $ 1.85 $ 1.77 $ 1.42

(42) The Company incurred $0.2 million of promotional expenses as part of acquisitions during the second quarter of 2021 that are presented in the Acquisition Costs line item. See FN 12.