Histogen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/his/2247696

For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.histogen.com.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including joint cartilage regeneration, spinal disk repair, hair growth, and dermal rejuvenation. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

CONTACT:
Susan A. Knudson
Executive Vice President & CFO
Histogen Inc.
ir@histogen.com





