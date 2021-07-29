Synaptics Appoints Patricia Kummrow to Board of Directors

Ms. Kummrow has had a distinguished career in senior management roles in the semiconductor industry. She is currently Vice President, Network and Edge Group, and General Manager, Ethernet Division, at Intel Corporation, and has served in senior engineering leadership roles at Intel, including Vice President, Platform Engineering Group. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kummrow served in engineering and engineering management roles at Hewlett-Packard.

“Ms. Kummrow’s senior management positions at Intel, her extensive knowledge of the semiconductor industry, her engineering background, and her understanding of embedded hardware and software give her the strong skillset, perspectives, and experiences that make her a welcome addition to our Board of Directors,” said Nelson Chan, Synaptics’ Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Siripoke

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7669

sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com