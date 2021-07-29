Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5th

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, announced today that it will report its second quarter and first six months of 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on August 5.