Taboola to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Company to host earnings conference call at 8:30am ET on August 11, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook the following morning at 8:30am ET on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Conference call details below:



What: Taboola Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 8:30am ET

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 312-1874

International: (470) 495-9527

Conference ID: 7791954 Webcast: https://investors.taboola.com/



About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Press Contact

Dave Struzzi

Dave.s@taboola.com

Investor Contact

Jennifer Horsley

Jen.h@taboola.com