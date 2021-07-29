checkAd

Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on August 12, 2021.  

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.   In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on August 12, 2021.  

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
  • 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (877) 313-2061 (US/CAN) or (470) 495-9537 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 8195399
  • You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contacts

Shawn Milne
VP Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact

Ted Weismann
fama PR for Xometry
(617) 396-7740
xometry@famapr.com





