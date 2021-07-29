Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on August 12, 2021.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2021 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com on August 12, 2021.