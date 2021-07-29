checkAd

Benefitfocus Names John Park to Board of Directors

Accomplished executive brings significant public company, financial and operations expertise

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, has expanded the Benefitfocus Board of Directors by one seat and appointed John J. Park, an experienced senior finance and operations executive, to fill the new seat as an independent director, effective August 3. Park will serve on the Board’s audit committee and chair its compensation and talent committee.

“John is a highly accomplished finance and operations leader with an impressive track record leading strategic transformations for companies in the technology, business services and consumer sectors,” said Doug A. Dennerline, independent chairman of the board and chair of the nominating and governance committee. “The board and leadership team are excited about the skills, experience and diversity John brings and look forward to leveraging his talents to help execute on the market opportunities before us and focus on unlocking shareholder value.”

Park has served as an operations advisor for Advent International, a leading global private equity investor, since April 2020. From August 2016 to August 2018, he was executive vice president, operations and chief financial officer for The Warranty Group, a provider of global specialty insurance services backed by TPG Capital and sold to Assurant, Inc. Prior to that, from June 2015 to July 2016, he was chief financial officer at Hotel Investors Trust, a hospitality REIT backed by Starwood Capital Group. Earlier in his career, Park was chief financial officer of public company Hewitt Associates, Inc. (later sold to Aon plc), a leader in health, retirement and human capital consulting and outsourcing services. Prior to Hewitt Associates, Inc., he was founding chief financial officer of Orbitz, Inc., a global travel portfolio.

From August 2004 to September 2010 Park served on the board of directors of then-public company APAC Customer Services, Inc., an outsource provider for premium customer service solutions, where he played an active role in the company’s strategic transformation. He also served on the board of Aperture Holdings/OptionsHouse LLC, a retail online options brokerage business backed by General Atlantic Partners, from August 2015 to September 2016, where he joined as its first independent director and chaired its audit committee.

