Iridex to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 9257308. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About Iridex
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@iridex.com





