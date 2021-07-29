Iridex to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 9257308. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.