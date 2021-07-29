checkAd

Silk Road Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

29.07.2021   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our second quarter results reflect excellent commercial execution and broad strength across our business, as TCAR utilization increased in all segments of our trained physician base,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We remain very optimistic about the future of TCAR, and we are particularly excited about the new evidence supporting TCAR in standard surgical risk patients as we prepare to expand our addressable market to include this patient population.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $26.5 million, an increase of $11.4 million or 75%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter revenue in 2020 included the recognition of $1.3 million in deferred revenue due to a decrease in the provision for sales returns related to certain prior sales with a shorter shelf life, coupled with the downward trend in the company’s historical returns rate. Excluding the contribution of the $1.3 million, second quarter revenue in 2021 increased 91% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.9 million compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 75% compared to 65% in the second quarter of 2020. The prior period gross margin included unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations and lower demand due to COVID-19.

Operating expenses were $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.2 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 56%. The increase was driven by growth in personnel and continued commercialization and product development initiatives as well as the resumption of travel, tradeshow and other expenses as the impacts of COVID-19 declined compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, or a loss of $0.31 per share, as compared to a loss of $10.4 million, or $0.32 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $128.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $104 million to $109 million, which represents 38% to 45% growth over the company’s prior year revenue. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $103 million to $108 million.

Conference Call
Silk Road Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9820 for international callers using conference ID: 8730669. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.  

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.        

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.
Statements of Operations Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

                Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
                  2021       2020       2021       2020  
                             
                             
Revenue       $ 26,456     $ 15,094     $ 48,509     $ 34,027  
Cost of goods sold     6,598       5,336       12,137       10,586  
          Gross profit     19,858       9,758       36,372       23,441  
Operating expenses:                
  Research and development     7,261       3,393       12,744       6,522  
  Selling, general and administrative     22,549       15,758       43,743       35,450  
          Total operating expenses     29,810       19,151       56,487       41,972  
          Loss from operations     (9,952 )     (9,393 )     (20,115 )     (18,531 )
Interest income     47       299       142       702  
Interest expense     (628 )     (1,203 )     (1,250 )     (2,406 )
Other income (expense), net     (6 )     (56 )     (10 )     (59 )
          Net loss     (10,539 )     (10,353 )     (21,233 )     (20,294 )
                             
Other comprehensive loss:                
  Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net     (3 )     (126 )     (36 )     314  
Net change in other comprehensive loss     (3 )     (126 )     (36 )     314  
                             
Net loss and comprehensive loss   $ (10,542 )   $ (10,479 )   $ (21,269 )   $ (19,980 )
                             
                             
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.31 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.63 )
                             
Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     34,534,099       32,682,360       34,435,812       32,010,335  
                             

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.
Balance Sheets Data
(Unaudited, in thousands)

                June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
                     
Assets              
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 101,849     $ 69,466  
  Short-term investments     26,293       78,016  
  Accounts receivable, net     11,747       9,070  
  Inventories     12,771       9,989  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,877       6,787  
          Total current assets     158,537       173,328  
  Property and equipment, net     3,428       2,844  
  Restricted cash     310       310  
  Other non-current assets     5,931       2,832  
          Total assets   $ 168,206     $         179,314  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities        
  Accounts payable   $ 1,958     $ 2,598  
  Accrued liabilities     14,705       16,957  
          Total current liabilities     16,663       19,555  
  Long-term debt     48,614       48,533  
  Other liabilities     6,791       3,726  
          Total liabilities     72,068       71,814  
                     
Stockholders' equity        
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value     -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value     35       34  
Additional paid-in capital     356,224       346,318  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3       39  
Accumulated deficit     (260,124 )     (238,891 )
          Total stockholders' equity     96,138       107,500  
          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 168,206     $ 179,314  
                     

 





Disclaimer

