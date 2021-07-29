iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference.



iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.