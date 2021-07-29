Motus GI to Release Second Quarter Results and Provide a Business Update on August 12
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI
Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency
associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after
the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.
Conference Call and Webcast
|Date and Time:
|Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET
|Domestic:
|877-407-0792
|International:
|201-689-8263
|Passcode:
|13720949
|Webcast:
|www.motusgi.com or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145456
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days
following the event.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.
For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
