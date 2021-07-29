Motus GI to Release Second Quarter Results and Provide a Business Update on August 12

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Passcode: 13720949 Webcast: www.motusgi.com or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145456

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days following the event.



About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

