CVRx to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company is scheduled to present at the conference at 11:00 am Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About CVRx, Inc.
CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the US. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
Westwicke, an ICR Company
ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:
Lisa Murray
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396
lisa@trevicomm.com





