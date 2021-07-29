TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following virtual investor conferences:



The Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 3 th with a presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time,

with a presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time, The Needham Industrial Technologies 1x1 Conference on August 9 th ; and

; and The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31.



All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.