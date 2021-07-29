Xtant Medical to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.

BELGRADE, Mont., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the open of the financial markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Conference Details

Conference Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021 - 9:00 AM ET

Conference dial-in: 877-407-6184

International dial-in: 201-389-0877

Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q2 2021 Financial Results

Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

