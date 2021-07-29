LeMaitre Q2 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $40.7mm, +64% (+35% organic) vs. Q2 2020

Op. income of $11.1mm, +128%

Op. margin of 27%

Net income of $8.3mm, +137%

Earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, +131%

EBITDA of $13.3mm, +108%

Q2 2021 sales were driven by Artegraft ($6.7mm), valvulotomes, carotid shunts, patches and allografts. By geography, the Americas was up 83%, Europe/Middle East/Africa +36% and Asia/Pac +30%.

The gross margin decline to 65.8% (vs. 68.5% in Q2 2020) was driven by changes in product mix, manufacturing inefficiencies from 2020 personnel reductions, and inventory write-downs.

Q2 2021 op. income increased 128% to $11.1mm in Q2 2021, more than 1/3 of which was contributed by Artegraft. Op. income was also up due to restrained headcount growth.

On July 16 2021, the Company completed a $54.5mm follow-on public stock offering. $23.0mm of the net proceeds were used to repay long-term debt, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “The addition of Artegraft and restrained op. expenses increased profits 128%.”

Business Outlook

Item Q3 2021 Guidance Q4 2021 Guidance FY 2021 Guidance Sales $38.3mm - $40.3mm

(Midpoint: $39.3, +8%) $39.3mm - $41.3mm

(Midpoint: $40.3, +7%) $154.1mm - $158.1mm

(Midpoint: $156.1, +21%) Gross Margin 66.6% 67.5% 66.6% Op. Income $9.3mm - $10.6mm

(Midpoint: $10.0mm, -1%) $9.3mm - $10.7mm

(Midpoint: $10.0mm, +5%) $37.7mm - $40.4mm

(Midpoint: $39.0mm, +36%) EPS $0.30 - $0.35

(Midpoint: $0.33, -11%) $0.33 - $0.38

(Midpoint: $0.35, +4%) $1.30 - $1.40

(Midpoint: $1.35, +30%)

Quarterly Dividend

On July 22, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 26, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,541 $ 26,764 Short-term marketable securities 215 214 Accounts receivable, net 20,741 19,552 Inventory and other deferred costs 44,751 45,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,772 2,618 Total current assets 90,020 94,263 Property and equipment, net 15,794 15,036 Right-of-use leased assets 16,244 16,066 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 55,777 58,905 Deferred tax assets 1,649 1,686 Other assets 1,076 909 Total assets $ 246,505 $ 252,810 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 2,500 Accounts payable 2,059 2,394 Accrued expenses 13,766 17,525 Acquisition-related obligations 701 772 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,954 1,954 Total current liabilities 21,480 25,145 Long-term debt 19,448 35,532 Lease liabilities - long-term 15,069 14,791 Deferred tax liabilities 125 127 Other long-term liabilities 4,550 4,643 Total liabilities 60,672 80,238 Stockholders' equity Common stock 222 221 Additional paid-in capital 119,291 114,924 Retained earnings 80,253 70,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,243 ) (1,525 ) Treasury stock (11,690 ) (11,602 ) Total stockholders' equity 185,833 172,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 246,505 $ 252,810







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 40,670 $ 24,851 $ 76,553 $ 55,402 Cost of sales 13,909 7,822 25,993 17,890 Gross profit 26,761 17,029 50,560 37,512 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,803 4,686 13,269 12,631 General and administrative 6,200 5,332 12,744 10,523 Research and development 2,652 2,139 5,496 5,133 Total operating expenses 15,655 12,157 31,509 28,287 Income from operations 11,106 4,872 19,051 9,225 Other income (expense), net Interest income 1 74 2 179 Interest expense (495 ) (66 ) (1,072 ) (66 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (157 ) (113 ) (33 ) (291 ) Income before income taxes 10,455 4,767 17,948 9,047 Provision for income taxes 2,156 1,267 3,720 2,373 Net income $ 8,299 $ 3,500 $ 14,228 $ 6,674 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.33 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 20,611 20,180 20,579 20,174 Diluted 20,959 20,399 20,900 20,415 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.110 $ 0.095 $ 0.220 $ 0.190







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 27,329 67 % $ 14,942 60 % $ 51,028 67 % $ 33,278 60 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,803 27 % 7,950 32 % 20,665 27 % 18,300 33 % Asia/Pacific Rim 2,538 6 % 1,959 8 % 4,860 6 % 3,824 7 % Total Net Sales $ 40,670 100 % $ 24,851 100 % $ 76,553 100 % $ 55,402 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 40,670 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (1,186 ) Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (5,982 ) Adjusted net sales $ 33,502 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Net sales as reported $ 24,851 Adjusted net sales $ 24,851 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2021 $ 8,651 35 % Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP debt outstanding: As of June 30, 2021 Debt as reported $ 22,448 Add back unamortized deferred financing costs 552 Adjusted debt outstanding $ 23,000 For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 8,299 $ 3,500 $ 14,228 $ 6,674 Interest (income) expense, net 494 (8 ) 1,070 (113 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,389 1,639 4,777 3,177 Provision for income taxes 2,156 1,267 3,720 2,373 EBITDA $ 13,338 $ 6,398 $ 23,795 $ 12,111 EBITDA percentage increase 108 % 96 %

