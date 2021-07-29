Bioventus and Misonix Announce Definitive Agreement for Bioventus to Acquire Misonix
The Combination Further Differentiates Bioventus’ Product Portfolio and Accelerates Its Revenue Growth
- Significantly Expands TAM and Adds Considerable Scale and Scope in Spine and Lower Extremity
- Enhances Surgical Solutions Vertical by Adding Minimally Invasive Ultrasonic Technologies That Improve Clinical Outcomes
- Deepens Restorative Therapies Vertical by Adding Regenerative Medicine Wound Products
- Bioventus and Misonix Management to Host Joint Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
DURHAM, N.C. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, and Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic technologies and regenerative medicine that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement by which Bioventus will acquire Misonix in a cash-and-stock transaction.
Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Bioventus and Misonix, Misonix stockholders will receive aggregate consideration that values Misonix at approximately $518 million on a fully diluted basis (based on Bioventus’ 7-day volume-weighted average stock price (VWAP) of $16.6284 per share) as of July 27, 2021. In the transaction, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration based on an aggregate maximum cash amount payable by Bioventus equal to $10.50 per share of Misonix common stock outstanding shortly prior to the completion of the transaction. The aggregate share consideration represents 25% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The aggregate per-share value for Misonix represents a 25% premium to Misonix’s 30-day VWAP as of July 27, 2021. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, Bioventus stockholder approval, Misonix stockholder approval, and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
