JMP Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

A summary of JMP Group’s operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total net revenues $48,492 $38,493 $29,993 $86,985 $35,260 Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $3,628 $1,089 $1,124 $4,717 ($10,624 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group per share $0.17 $0.05 $0.06 $0.23 ($0.54 ) Operating net income/(loss) $6,129 $3,784 $2,591 $9,913 $2,054 Operating net income/(loss) per share $0.29 $0.18 $0.13 $0.47 $0.10 Book value per share $3.54 $3.38 $2.87 $3.54 $2.87 Adjusted book value per share $4.42 $4.24 $3.69 $4.42 $3.69

“JMP Group’s operating earnings of $0.29 per share for the June quarter mark the second-best quarter in our company’s history, driven by strong advisory revenues at JMP Securities, record results in our asset management business, and investment income that well exceeded our corporate costs,” said Joe Jolson, chairman and CEO of JMP Group. “On a trailing-four-quarters basis, our operating earnings were a record $1.00 per share, representing a 32.9% return on average equity.

“During the quarter, we successfully monetized certain principal investments, enabling us to call $25.0 million of our fixed-rate debt and reducing our long-term borrowings to less than $50.0 million as of July.”

“For the six months ended in June, JMP Securities’ investment banking revenues were up 80% year over year,“ said Mark Lehmann, president of JMP Group and CEO of JMP Securities. “Through June of this year, we underwrote 19 IPOs, compared to 20 last year on the whole, and bookran nine transactions, versus nine throughout 2020.

“In our advisory business, we reached the $50 million mark for total fee revenues over the latest 12 months and are thrilled that our investment in people continues to pay off. We built on our momentum in July and feel confident about the third quarter, given a strong backlog and active dialogs with an ever-growing number of corporate clients.”

Segment Results of Operations

A summary of JMP Group’s operating net income per share by segment for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended ($ as shown) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Broker-dealer $0.15 $0.21 $0.14 $0.36 $0.13 Asset management: Asset management fee income 0.09 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.09 (0.02 ) Investment income 0.13 0.06 0.08 0.19 0.14 Total asset management 0.23 0.06 0.07 0.29 0.12 Corporate costs (0.09 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.17 ) (0.15 ) Operating EPS (diluted) $0.29 $0.18 $0.13 $0.47 $0.10 Note: Due to rounding, numbers in columns above may not sum to totals presented.

Composition of Revenues

Investment Banking

Investment banking revenues were $32.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 51.5% from $21.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, investment banking revenues were $65.3 million, an increase of 80.2% from $36.2 million for six months ended June 30, 2020.

A summary of the company’s investment banking revenues and transaction counts for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ($ in thousands) Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Count Revenues Equity and debt origination 34 $16,946 41 $25,670 22 $14,569 75 $42,616 39 $23,125 Strategic advisory and private placements 11 15,767 6 6,899 5 7,026 17 22,666 9 13,095 Total 45 $32,713 47 $32,569 27 $21,595 92 $65,282 48 $36,220

Brokerage

Net brokerage revenues were $3.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of 39.9% from $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net brokerage revenues were $9.3 million, a decrease of 5.5% from $9.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total capital markets revenues, which consist of net brokerage revenues produced by the institutional equities division in addition to equity and debt origination revenues generated by the investment banking division, were $20.3 million and $51.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to $20.2 million and $33.0 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Asset Management

Asset management fees were $11.1 million for the quarter, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, asset management fees were $13.3 million, compared to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The year-over-year differences are primarily due to aggregate incentive fees of $9.8 million recorded in connection certain fund strategies for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

On June 9, 2021, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation closed its acquisition of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which had been externally managed by JMP Group subsidiary HCAP Advisors, and the investments transferred in the transaction are no longer considered among JMP Group’s client assets under management. Additionally, on June 30, 2021, JMP Group sold its minority interest in Medalist Partners Corporate Finance, a manager of collateralized loan obligations, to Medalist Partners. Consequently, CLO assets managed by Medalist are no longer considered among assets under management by sponsored funds.

A summary of the company’s client assets under management for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and for comparable prior periods, is set forth below.

(in millions) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Client assets under management (1) $630 $694 $590 Assets under management by sponsored funds (2) 3,403 4,825 5,102 Client assets under management, including sponsored funds $4,033 $5,519 $5,692

(1) Includes assets managed by Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management on behalf of third parties. Through March 31, 2021, includes assets managed by HCAP Advisors. (2) Sponsored funds are asset management strategies in which JMP Group owns an economic interest. Through March 31, 2021, includes assets managed by Medalist Partners Corporate Finance.

Principal Transactions

Principal transactions generated a net realized and unrealized loss of $49,000 for the quarter, compared to a net realized and unrealized loss of $48,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, principal transactions generated a net realized and unrealized loss of $3.3 million, compared to a net realized and unrealized loss of $17.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The year-over-year difference for the six-month periods is in part due to the impairment of CLO equity owned by JMP Group. A reduction in the net present value of forecasted cash flows through the end of the expected life of the collateralized loan obligations required an impairment charge of $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the impairment charge of $8.3 million was partially offset by net realized and unrealized gains on the aforementioned sales of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and a minority interest in Medalist Partners Corporate Finance and on venture capital and real estate investments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $0.3 million for the quarter, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income was $0.8 million, compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Early Retirement of Debt

On June 25, 2021, JMP Group redeemed $10.0 million of outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2027. The early redemption of the notes accelerated the amortization of remaining capitalized issuance costs, resulting in an expense of $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, there was no such expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, redemption of senior notes resulted in an expense of $0.6 million, while there was no such expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Expenses

Compensation and Benefits

Compensation and benefits expense was $35.1 million for the quarter, compared to $22.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, compensation and benefits expense was 72.5% for the quarter, compared to 74.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, compensation and benefits expense was $65.1 million, compared to $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, compensation and benefits expense was 74.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 109.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Compensation Expense

Non-compensation expense was $8.4 million for the quarter, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, non-compensation expense was 17.3% for the quarter, compared to 21.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-compensation expense was $15.4 million, compared to $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, non-compensation expense was 17.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 41.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Share Repurchase Activity

JMP Group did not repurchase any outstanding common shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Personnel

At June 30, 2021, the company had 174 full-time employees, compared to 179 at March 31, 2021, and 191 at June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial results presented in this press release, JMP Group presents the non-GAAP financial measures discussed below. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the company’s current financial performance. Furthermore, company management believes that this presentation enables a more meaningful comparison of JMP Group’s financial performance across various periods. However, the non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments concern gains, losses or expenses that JMP Group generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these non-GAAP items should not be construed as an inference that these gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP measures of JMP Group’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Operating Net Income

Operating net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that (i) excludes compensation expense related to share-based awards and deferred compensation, (ii) reverses impairment charges related to CLO equity, (iii) excludes costs resulting from the early retirement of debt, (iv) reverses unrealized gains or losses on real estate investments, (v) reverses net unrealized gains and losses on strategic equity investments and warrants, and (vi) assumes an effective tax rate. In particular, operating net income adjusts for:

the grant of restricted stock units and options;

net deferred compensation, which consists of (a) deferred compensation awarded in a given period but recognized as a GAAP expense over the subsequent three years, less (b) GAAP expense recognized in a given period but already reflected in the operating income of a prior period; the purpose of this adjustment is to fully reflect compensation awarded in a given year, notwithstanding the timing of GAAP expense;

the impairment of CLO equity recorded among principal transactions, as the company believes that the forecasted reduction in future cash flows will be mitigated by a change in the interest rate environment and that distributions will be larger than currently projected;

expenses associated with the redemption of outstanding senior notes and the resulting acceleration of the amortization of remaining capitalized issuance costs;

unrealized gains or losses related to commercial real estate investments, adjusted for non-cash expenditures, including depreciation and amortization;

unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses on the company’s strategic equity investments as well as certain warrant positions; and

a combined federal, state and local income tax rate of 26% at the consolidated taxable parent company, JMP Group.

A reconciliation of JMP Group’s net income to its operating net income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, and for comparable prior periods is set forth below.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $3,628 $1,089 $1,124 $4,717 ($10,624 ) Add back/(subtract): Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,307 379 176 1,686 (7,063 ) Income/(loss) before taxes 4,935 1,468 1,300 6,403 (17,687 ) Add back/(subtract): Share-based awards and deferred compensation (225 ) (521 ) (130 ) (746 ) 416 Impairment of CLO equity 3,711 4,587 1,013 8,298 14,536 Early retirement of debt 271 288 - 559 89 Unrealized (gain)/loss – real estate-related depreciation and amortization 492 371 516 863 854 Unrealized mark-to-market (gain)/loss – strategic equity investments and warrants (901 ) (1,080 ) 802 (1,981 ) 4,568 Operating income/(loss) before taxes 8,283 5,113 3,501 13,396 2,776 Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,154 1,329 910 3,483 722 Operating net income/(loss) $6,129 $3,784 $2,591 $9,913 $2,054 Operating net income/(loss) per share: Basic $0.31 $0.19 $0.13 $0.50 $0.11 Diluted (1) $0.29 $0.18 $0.13 $0.47 $0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,861 19,824 19,582 19,842 19,557 Diluted (1) 21,043 20,678 19,744 20,870 19,676

(1) On a GAAP basis, the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was 19,556,972, equivalent to the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding, due to the company’s net loss for the period. Under GAAP, in a period of net loss, dilutive securities are disregarded in the calculation of earnings per share.

Book Value per Share

At June 30, 2021, JMP Group’s book value per share was $3.54. Adding back accumulated depreciation and amortization expense related to commercial real estate investments that is recognized by JMP Group as a result of equity method accounting reflects the reversal of that expense in the calculation of operating net income. The add-back includes a tax provision related to the expense reversed in a given period, due to the company’s election to be taxed as a C corporation as of January 1, 2019. As a result, adjusted book value per share was $4.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as set forth below.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Shareholders' equity $70,412 $66,933 $56,188 Accumulated unrealized loss – real estate-related depreciation and amortization 17,512 17,148 16,132 Adjusted shareholders' equity $87,924 $84,081 $72,320 Book value per share $3.54 $3.38 $2.87 Adjusted book value per share $4.42 $4.24 $3.69 Basic shares outstanding 19,877 19,825 19,594 Quarterly operating ROE (1) 35.7% 23.3% 19.2% LTM operating ROE (1) 32.9% 28.9% 0.4% Quarterly adjusted operating ROE (1) 28.5% 18.5% 14.8% LTM adjusted operating ROE (1) 25.9% 22.6% 0.3%

(1) Operating return on equity (ROE) equals operating net income divided by average shareholders’ equity. Adjusted operating ROE equals operating net income divided by average adjusted shareholders’ equity. For more information about operating net income, including a reconciliation to net income attributable to JMP Group, see the section above titled “Operating Net Income.”

JMP GROUP LLC Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $86,981 $91,444 Restricted cash and deposits 1,293 1,287 Marketable securities owned 40,000 55,494 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses 520 994 Other investments 19,033 26,821 Other assets 78,237 65,291 Total assets $226,064 $241,331 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accrued compensation $40,459 $46,353 Bond payable, net of issuance costs 61,834 80,912 Note payable 10,610 10,610 Other liabilities 42,232 41,048 Total liabilities 155,135 178,923 Shareholders' Equity: Total JMP Group LLC shareholders' equity 70,412 62,940 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest 517 (532 ) Total equity 70,929 62,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $226,064 $241,331

JMP GROUP LLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenues: Investment banking $32,713 $21,595 $65,282 $36,220 Brokerage 3,391 5,645 9,296 9,832 Asset management fees 11,101 1,712 13,270 3,428 Principal transactions (49 ) (48 ) (3,260 ) (17,600 ) Net dividend income 215 10 215 237 Other income 1,127 912 1,943 1,847 Non-interest revenues 48,498 29,826 86,746 33,964 Interest income 1,754 1,890 3,855 4,104 Interest expense (1,489 ) (1,723 ) (3,057 ) (3,505 ) Net interest income 265 167 798 599 Gain/(loss) on repurchase or early retirement of debt (271 ) - (559 ) 697 Total net revenues 48,492 29,993 86,985 35,260 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 35,146 22,386 65,091 38,599 Administration 1,941 1,067 3,432 3,289 Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 644 647 1,324 1,281 Travel and business development 215 54 282 976 Managed deal expenses 1,354 950 2,752 1,538 Communications and technology 1,160 1,085 2,267 2,214 Occupancy 1,173 1,194 2,371 2,393 Professional fees 1,394 731 2,221 1,621 Depreciation 265 397 540 945 Other 250 208 208 208 Total non-interest expense 43,542 28,719 80,488 53,064 Net income/(loss) before income tax 4,950 1,274 6,497 (17,804 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,307 176 1,686 (7,063 ) Net income/(loss) 3,643 1,098 4,811 (10,741 ) Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interest 15 (26 ) 94 (117 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group $3,628 $1,124 $4,717 ($10,624 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to JMP Group per share: Basic $0.18 $0.06 $0.24 ($0.54 ) Diluted $0.17 $0.06 $0.23 ($0.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 19,861 19,582 19,842 19,557 Diluted 21,043 19,744 20,870 19,557

