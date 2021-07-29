NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Total revenue for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $146.1 million compared to $130.9 million for the same period a year ago, or 12 percent growth.

Recurring revenue accounted for 91 percent of total revenue, or $132.4 million, growing 11 percent over the year ago period.

Subscription services revenue in the fiscal first quarter generated $38.3 million, or 8 percent growth over the prior year period, driven by demand for patient experience-related solutions.

Managed services, which includes revenue cycle management and cloud services, generated revenue of $29.4 million, a 31 percent growth over fiscal 2021 first quarter as patient volumes rebounded.

Fiscal 2022 first quarter bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $34.3 million, 34 percent higher than the prior year period.

Fully diluted net income per share in the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $0.04 compared to a net loss of $0.01 per share the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $0.25 compared to $0.21 for the same period a year ago.

“NextGen Healthcare has started the fiscal year with strong momentum and is well positioned to execute its operational and strategic objectives. Making moderate but intentional incremental investments to drive sustainable growth at an increasing rate, while also maintaining operational excellence, continues to be the Company’s emphasis,” said Chairman, Jeff Margolis. “The Board looks forward to supporting our solid executive leadership team to execute on these plans and deliver significant value for our shareholders.”

“NextGen Healthcare delivered another quarter of strong financial performance reflecting growing demand for our expansive offerings,” said Executive Leadership Committee Member and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold. “We remain focused on the business and clinical success of our clients across a spectrum of primary care and focused medical specialties in ambulatory care. Notably, NextGen continues to gain new clients because of the advantages of our comprehensive and integrated offering and our leadership team is committed to advancing our long-term growth strategy by expanding the breadth of our product offering and enhancing our commercial capabilities. We are well positioned to achieve our corporate growth goals.”

NextGen Healthcare updates its fiscal year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

Increase revenue to between $576 and $586 million, from between $574 and $584 million prior, and

Reaffirm non-GAAP earnings per share range between $0.89 and $0.95

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal year 2022 first quarter operating results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-342-8591 or 203-518-9713 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ122 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until October 30, 2021.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, statements regarding future events including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, developments in the healthcare sector and regulatory framework, the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements and additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in Part I, Item A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy, financial markets and on our customers in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential (i) slowdown or shutdown of preventive and elective medical procedures, (ii) delay in the contracting for additional products and services by our customers and (iii) delay in the sales cycle for new customers; a determination by the jury that the Company has liability in litigation advanced by a former director and shareholder; the volume and timing of systems sales and installations; length of sales cycles and the installation process; the possibility that products will not achieve or sustain market acceptance; seasonal patterns of sales and customer buying behavior; impact of incentive payments under The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act on sales and the ability of the Company to meet continued certification requirements; uncertainties related to the future impact of U.S. tax reform; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; undetected errors or bugs in software; product liability; changing economic, political or regulatory influences in the health-care industry; changes in product-pricing policies; availability of third-party products and components; competitive pressures including product offerings, pricing and promotional activities; the Company's ability or inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; possible regulation of the Company's software by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; changes of accounting estimates and assumptions used to prepare the prior periods' financial statements; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; and general economic conditions. A significant portion of the Company's quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company's revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company's costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company's period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates free cash flow by as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2022 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Recurring $ 132,381 $ 119,522 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 13,703 11,357 Total revenues 146,084 130,879 Cost of revenue: Recurring 57,160 50,429 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 7,497 6,041 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 8,084 9,899 Total cost of revenue 72,741 66,369 Gross profit 73,343 64,510 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 48,486 40,737 Research and development costs, net 19,321 18,222 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 881 1,112 Impairment of assets 382 — Restructuring costs 539 2,562 Total operating expenses 69,609 62,633 Income from operations 3,734 1,877 Interest income 12 6 Interest expense (317 ) (1,107 ) Other income (expense), net (22 ) 16 Income before provision for income taxes 3,407 792 Provision for income taxes 559 1,616 Net income (loss) $ 2,848 $ (824 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,175 66,296 Diluted 67,799 66,296

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,002 $ 73,295 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 7,048 5,280 Accounts receivable, net 73,495 77,541 Contract assets 20,446 19,481 Income taxes receivable 765 765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,434 31,282 Total current assets 194,190 207,644 Equipment and improvements, net 13,476 14,539 Capitalized software costs, net 41,146 41,474 Operating lease assets 16,442 18,446 Deferred income taxes, net 19,446 19,474 Contract assets, net of current 1,930 1,976 Intangibles, net 33,601 36,700 Goodwill 267,212 267,212 Other assets 37,121 37,021 Total assets $ 624,564 $ 644,486 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,213 $ 11,378 Contract liabilities 52,281 52,863 Accrued compensation and related benefits 28,410 50,374 Income taxes payable 872 584 Operating lease liabilities 12,002 12,735 Other current liabilities 54,284 52,699 Total current liabilities 155,062 180,633 Deferred compensation 7,363 6,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 16,423 18,453 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,148 7,136 Total liabilities 185,996 212,842 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 67,362 and 67,069 shares at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 674 671 Additional paid-in capital 308,374 304,263 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,962 ) (1,924 ) Retained earnings 131,482 128,634 Total shareholders' equity 438,568 431,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 624,564 $ 644,486

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,848 $ (824 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,866 4,763 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 127 177 Amortization of other intangibles 3,099 6,248 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 25 Deferred income taxes 28 16 Depreciation 2,108 1,996 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (176 ) 867 Impairment of assets 382 — Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 38 — Non-cash operating lease costs 1,628 1,683 Provision for bad debts 639 869 Share-based compensation 6,412 5,393 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable 3,407 2,286 Contract assets (919 ) (1,082 ) Accounts payable (4,334 ) (1,391 ) Contract liabilities (582 ) (5,626 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (21,964 ) (1,338 ) Income taxes 464 635 Deferred compensation 743 688 Operating lease liabilities (2,676 ) (2,596 ) Other assets and liabilities 3,175 4,883 Net cash provided by operating activities 313 17,672 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (5,538 ) (5,612 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (1,002 ) (616 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,540 ) (6,228 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit — 50,000 Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 671 426 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,969 ) (1,834 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,298 ) 48,592 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,525 ) 60,036 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,575 140,319 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 70,050 $ 200,355

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 38,284 $ 35,360 Support and maintenance 38,486 38,547 Managed services 29,431 22,493 Electronic data interchange and data services 26,180 23,122 Total recurring revenues 132,381 119,522 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 7,214 4,740 Other non-recurring services 6,489 6,617 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 13,703 11,357 Total revenues $ 146,084 $ 130,879 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 90.6 % 91.3 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 3,407 $ 792 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net — 120 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,099 6,248 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 127 177 Impairment of assets 382 — Restructuring costs 539 2,562 Securities litigation defense and related costs 4,858 1,026 Share-based compensation 6,412 5,393 Other non-run-rate expenses* 2,719 1,311 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 18,136 16,837 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 21,543 17,629 Provision for income taxes 4,309 3,526 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 17,234 $ 14,103 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.25 $ 0.21 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 67,799 66,296 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consist primarily of $470 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,249 of severance and other costs related to the departure of the Chief Executive Officer. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 consist primarily of $762 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan, $478 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $71 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 313 $ 17,672 Additions to capitalized software costs (5,538 ) (5,612 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (1,002 ) (616 ) Free cash flow $ (6,227 ) $ 11,444

