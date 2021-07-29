Arcus Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Recent Corporate Highlights

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on August 5, 2021 to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and recent corporate highlights. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S. or +44 208 0682 558 internationally, using Conference ID: 152804. In addition, the live webcast and any accompanying slides will be available on the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the live event.