Arcus Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Recent Corporate Highlights
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Management will host a conference call on August 5, 2021 to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and recent corporate highlights. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S. or +44 208 0682 558 internationally, using Conference ID: 152804. In addition, the live webcast and any accompanying slides will be available on the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the live event.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154) is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy. In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is being investigated in a registrational, Phase 3 study, ARC-10, a “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab alone and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. An additional registrational Phase 3 study is being planned in collaboration with AstraZeneca in earlier disease with curative intent. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is Fc-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.
Source: Arcus Biosciences
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005982/en/Arcus Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare