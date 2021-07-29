Turtle Beach’s Exclusive, Patented Superhuman Hearing Audio Setting Proven to Improve Gaming Performance
Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its exclusive, patented Superhuman Hearing game audio setting has been shown to significantly improve gaming performance. In a recent study conducted in partnership with Real Industry – an educational nonprofit transforming how students interact with industry – Turtle Beach put over 100 college student gamers to the test playing a variety of popular games, including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, to see what effect using Superhuman Hearing had on their gameplay performance. Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing amplifies key in-game sounds like approaching enemy footsteps and nearby weapon reloads, incoming enemy vehicles carrying reinforcements, and more. The study found that with Superhuman Hearing enabled, gamers increased their average gameplay time by nearly 20% and improved their in-game stats by over 40%.
Activate Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting on specially equipped Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gaming headsets and gain the advantage by being able to hear subtle yet game-changing sounds you might otherwise miss. Enemy footsteps sneaking-up for the stealth kill, other players reloading their weapon just before an ambush, and enemy vehicles off in the distance approaching with reinforcements are vital pieces of audio-based intelligence, informing split-second, life-or-death decisions that elevate great gamers above everybody else. When you have a gaming headset with Superhuman Hearing, you not only have phenomenal audio—you have competitive edge. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“These latest study results mirror our prior findings showing that Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing delivers a competitive advantage and allows you stay in the game longer,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Games have become increasingly more competitive and every edge you can get matters, and Superhuman Hearing provides that edge through precision audio. With the ability to hear where an enemy is coming from sooner, you’ll be better prepared for the encounter and more likely to win the exchange, and that’s why Superhuman Hearing is more important than ever for serious gamers.”
