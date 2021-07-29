Turtle Beach’s Exclusive, Patented Superhuman Hearing Audio Setting Proven to Improve Gaming Performance

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its exclusive, patented Superhuman Hearing game audio setting has been shown to significantly improve gaming performance. In a recent study conducted in partnership with Real Industry – an educational nonprofit transforming how students interact with industry – Turtle Beach put over 100 college student gamers to the test playing a variety of popular games, including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, to see what effect using Superhuman Hearing had on their gameplay performance. Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing amplifies key in-game sounds like approaching enemy footsteps and nearby weapon reloads, incoming enemy vehicles carrying reinforcements, and more. The study found that with Superhuman Hearing enabled, gamers increased their average gameplay time by nearly 20% and improved their in-game stats by over 40%.

