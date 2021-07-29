Telidyne Announces Acquisition of OutSquare MD, Inc.

Telidyne, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: TLDN) announced that it has completed the acquisition of OutSquare MD, Inc., (“Outsquare”). Outsquare is a technology company that provides software solutions to virtualize healthcare for patients and doctors. It is also developing several cutting edge softwares and technologies. Further information about Outsquare, now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company can be obtained from its website at: https://www.outsquaremd.com

In connection with this acquisition, the Company issued 6,480,000 shares of common stock valued at $1.55 per share to the owners of Outsquare, which increased the Company’s total outstanding shares to 12,180,265 shares. After the acquisition, the Company changed its officers and directors. Faisal Mirza has been appointed the CEO and Director, Feroz Shaikh has been appointed the CFO and Director and Paulson Ambookan has been appointed the Company Secretary and Director.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006127/en/