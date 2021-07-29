Axos Financial, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $215.7 million for Fiscal 2021

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“Adjusted EPS”), non-GAAP measures, which exclude non-cash amortization expenses and other non-recurring costs increased 18.6% to $55.8 million and 17.9% to $0.92, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $47.1 million and $0.78, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos”), parent company of Axos Bank (the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter was $54.3 million, an increase of 19.8% over net income of $45.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings attributable to Axos’ common stockholders were $54.3 million or $0.90 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 20.0% from $45.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Net interest income $ 141,654 $ 117,272 20.8% Non-interest income $ 16,801 $ 28,702 (41.5)% Net income $ 54,255 $ 45,300 19.8% Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)1 $ 55,811 $ 47,052 18.6% Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54,255 $ 45,223 20.0% Diluted EPS $ 0.90 $ 0.75 20.0% Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1 $ 0.92 $ 0.78 17.9% 1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, net income was a record $215.7 million, an increase of 17.6% over net income of $183.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Earnings attributable to Axos’ common stockholders were $215.5 million or $3.56 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 17.7% from $183.1 million or $2.98 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Record earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 were primarily the result of growth in interest-earning assets and reduced cost of interest-earning liabilities. Operating expenses increased to support growth of the Bank due to higher levels of loan originations and deposit activities.

“We finished the year with strong net interest income growth of 4.4% over the linked quarter and 20.8% year-over-year as a result of solid growth in average assets and a stable net interest margin,” stated Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. “Our Securities Business generated double-digit growth in margin balances and stock lending, resulting in a $0.5 million pretax income contribution this quarter. We see tremendous opportunities to deliver positive operating leverage in our securities clearing and custody businesses as we expand our product capabilities and scale.”

“We generated solid loan growth of 3.4% over the linked quarter and 20.3% year-over-year excluding single-family jumbo mortgages and single-family warehouse loans,” stated Andy Micheletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Axos. “Our credit quality remains good, with 7 basis points of net annualized charge-offs to average loans excluding seasonal tax loan products in our fiscal 2021. We had another strong year in returns, with a ROE of 16.51% and a ROA of 1.52% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.”

Other Highlights:

Net interest margin was 3.92%, up 3 basis points from 3.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Average funding costs were 61 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Pretax income for the Securities Business was $0.5 million compared to a pretax loss of $1.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020

Average loan balances for the three months ended June 30, 2021 grew $914.4 million, or 8.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020

Loan originations for investment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 38.4% to $1,824.5 million compared to $1,317.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 15.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Total net annualized charge-offs to average loans, excluding seasonal tax loan products, were 0.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Tangible book value increased to $21.36 per share, up 16.8% compared to June 30, 2020

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Income Statement Summary

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Axos earned $54.3 million or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $45.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income increased $24.4 million or 20.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to the lower cost of deposits and borrowing resulting from interest rate reductions and increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to overall loan portfolio decline and changes in the loan mix.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income was $16.8 million compared to $28.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease year over year was primarily the result of decreases in mortgage banking fee income of $9.8 million and a decrease in banking and service fees of $3.8 million, partially offset by an increase in prepayment penalty fee income of $1.7 million and an increase in broker-dealer fee income of $0.7 million.

Non-interest expense or operating costs increased $10.3 million to $81.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $71.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly a result of an increase in data processing of $4.1 million, due to software initiatives and enhancements to the Bank’s core processing system. Additional contributors to the increase in operating expenses were an increase in other general and administrative of $2.9 million, an increase in professional services of $1.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million in broker-dealer clearing charges, an increase in occupancy and equipment related expenses of $1.0 million, and an increase in advertising and promotional expenses of $0.8 million.

Our effective tax rate was 27.99% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 33.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021, is primarily due to a tax benefit from stock compensation during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a write off of a deferred tax asset for stock compensation that wasn’t expected to be realized in the future, which resulted in $2.0 million of additional expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Net income reached a record $215.7 million, an increase of 17.6% compared to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

Earnings per diluted share outstanding were $3.56, up 19.5% from $2.98 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

Loan originations for investment for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 were $7,304.4 million, up 7.4% compared to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

Net interest margin for the Banking Business decreased to 4.11% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 compared to 4.19% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

Mortgage banking income increased by 104.2% to $42.2 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021

Efficiency for the Banking Business was 41.95% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 compared to 39.81% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

Return on average assets remained strong at 1.52% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Summary

Axos’ total assets increased $413.7 million, or 3.0%, to $14,265.6 million, as of June 30, 2021, up from $13,851.9 million at June 30, 2020. The loan portfolio increased $783.5 million or 7.4% on a net basis. Total cash decreased by $912.7 million primarily due to decreased deposits. Total liabilities increased by $243.6 million, or 1.9%, to $12,864.6 million at June 30, 2021, up from $12,621.1 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in total liabilities resulted primarily from growth in securities loaned of $473.0 million, advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of $111.0 million and customer and broker-dealer payables of $187.8 million, partially offset by decreased deposits of $520.9 million. Stockholders’ equity increased by $170.1 million, or 13.8%, to $1,400.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $1,230.8 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily the result of $215.7 million in net income and $10.0 million of vesting and issuance of RSUs and stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by a $37.0 million adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of ASC 326, $16.8 million of stock repurchases, $5.2 million for redemption of series-A preferred stock, $3.4 million of unrealized loss in other comprehensive income, net of tax, and $0.1 million of dividends declared on preferred stock.

The Bank’s Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 9.45% at June 30, 2021.

Conference Call

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern / 2:00 PM Pacific. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial: 877-407-8293. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Axos’ website, http://www.axosfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until August 29, 2021, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13721053.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the “Bank”) and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (“Axos Nevada Holding” and collectively, the “Company”). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing LLC, a clearing broker-dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker-dealer. With approximately $14.3 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

SEGMENT REPORTING

The Company determines reportable segments based on the services offered, the significance of the services offered, the significance of those services to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and the CEO’s evaluation of the operating results of those services in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. In order to reconcile the two segments to the consolidated totals, the Company includes parent-only activities and intercompany eliminations.

The following tables present the operating results of the segments and reconciliations:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Banking

Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 137,493 $ 5,744 $ (1,583 ) $ 141,654 Provision for loan losses 1,250 — — 1,250 Non-interest income 10,442 6,902 (543 ) 16,801 Non-interest expense 66,863 12,149 2,848 81,860 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ 79,822 $ 497 $ (4,974 ) $ 75,345

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Banking

Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 114,264 $ 3,493 $ (485 ) $ 117,272 Provision for loan losses 6,500 — — 6,500 Non-interest income 23,100 5,730 (128 ) 28,702 Non-interest expense 56,348 10,869 4,327 71,544 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ 74,516 $ (1,646 ) $ (4,940 ) $ 67,930

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Banking

Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 527,760 $ 18,746 $ (7,764 ) $ 538,742 Provision for loan losses 23,750 — — 23,750 Non-interest income 79,150 27,627 (1,516 ) 105,261 Non-interest expense 254,596 48,095 11,819 314,510 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ 328,564 $ (1,722 ) $ (21,099 ) $ 305,743

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Banking

Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 464,448 $ 16,630 $ (3,467 ) $ 477,611 Provision for loan losses 42,200 — — 42,200 Non-interest income 80,374 24,817 (2,204 ) 102,987 Non-interest expense 216,895 43,525 15,346 275,766 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ 285,727 $ (2,078 ) $ (21,017 ) $ 262,632

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this report includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, and tangible book value per common share. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not audited. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their reliance on such measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for GAAP basis financial measures.

We define “adjusted earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income without the after-tax impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring charges), as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted earnings by the average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS provide useful information about the Bank’s operating performance. We believe excluding the non-recurring acquisition related costs and other (unusual or non-recurring) costs provides investors with an alternative understanding of Axos’ core business.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 54,255 $ 45,300 $ 215,707 $ 183,438 Acquisition-related costs 2,161 2,627 9,826 10,108 Income taxes (605 ) (875 ) (2,894 ) (3,048 ) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 55,811 $ 47,052 $ 222,639 $ 190,498 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.78 $ 3.68 $ 3.10

We define “tangible book value”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as book value adjusted for goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value is calculated using common stockholders’ equity minus mortgage servicing rights, goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing tangible book value by the common shares outstanding at the end of the period. We believe tangible book value per common share is useful in evaluating the Company’s capital strength, financial condition, and ability to manage potential losses.

Below is a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity to tangible book value (Non-GAAP) as of the dates indicated:

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,400,936 $ 1,230,846 Less: preferred stock — 5,063 Common stockholders’ equity 1,400,936 1,225,783 Less: mortgage servicing rights, carried at fair value 17,911 10,675 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 115,972 125,389 Tangible common stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,267,053 $ 1,089,719 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,317,944 59,612,635 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.36 $ 18.28

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements relating to Axos’ financial prospects and other projections of its performance and asset quality, Axos’ ability to continue to grow profitably and increase its business, following closing, Axos’ ability to integrate E*TRADE Advisor Services and realize the benefits of the transaction, Axos’ ability to continue to diversify its lending and deposit franchises and the anticipated timing and financial performance of other offerings, initiatives, and acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axos’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the real estate markets in which we operate, risks associated with credit quality, the outcome and effects of pending class action litigation filed against the Company and other factors beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Axos’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Axos undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The following tables set forth certain selected financial data concerning the periods indicated:

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited – dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 14,265,565 $ 13,851,900 $ 11,220,238 Loans—net of allowance for credit losses 11,414,814 10,631,349 9,382,124 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 29,768 51,995 33,260 Loans held for sale, lower of cost or fair value 12,294 44,565 4,800 Allowance for credit losses - loans 132,958 75,807 57,085 Securities—trading 1,983 105 — Securities—available-for-sale 187,335 187,627 227,513 Securities borrowed 619,088 222,368 144,706 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing receivables 369,815 220,266 203,192 Total deposits 10,815,797 11,336,694 8,983,173 Advances from the FHLB 353,500 242,500 458,500 Borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures 221,358 235,789 168,929 Securities loaned 728,988 255,945 198,356 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables 535,425 347,614 238,604 Total stockholders’ equity 1,400,936 1,230,846 1,073,050 Capital Ratios: Equity to assets at end of period 9.82 % 8.89 % 9.56 % Axos Financial, Inc.: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 8.82 % 8.97 % 8.75 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.36 % 11.22 % 11.43 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.36 % 11.27 % 11.49 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.78 % 12.64 % 12.91 % Axos Bank: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 9.45 % 9.25 % 9.21 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.28 % 11.79 % 12.14 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.28 % 11.79 % 12.14 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.21 % 12.62 % 12.89 % Axos Clearing, LLC: Net capital $ 35,950 $ 34,022 $ 25,027 Excess capital $ 27,904 $ 29,450 $ 21,199 Net capital as a percentage of aggregate debit items 8.94 % 14.88 % 13.08 % Net capital in excess of 5% aggregate debit items $ 15,836 $ 22,593 $ 15,458

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Fiscal year ending June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 156,921 $ 144,143 $ 617,863 $ 622,839 Interest expense 15,267 26,871 79,121 145,228 Net interest income 141,654 117,272 538,742 477,611 Provision for credit losses 1,250 6,500 23,750 42,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 140,404 110,772 514,992 435,411 Non-interest income 16,801 28,702 105,261 102,987 Non-interest expense 81,860 71,544 314,510 275,766 Income before income tax expense 75,345 67,930 305,743 262,632 Income tax expense 21,090 22,630 90,036 79,194 Net income $ 54,255 $ 45,300 $ 215,707 $ 183,438 Net income attributable to common stock $ 54,255 $ 45,223 $ 215,518 $ 183,129 Per Share Data: Net income: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 3.64 $ 3.01 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.75 $ 3.56 $ 2.98 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.78 $ 3.68 $ 3.10 Book value per common share $ 23.62 $ 20.56 $ 23.62 $ 20.56 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.36 $ 18.28 $ 21.36 $ 18.28 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 59,241,753 59,648,076 59,229,495 60,794,555 Diluted 60,546,574 60,158,545 60,519,611 61,437,635 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,317,944 59,612,635 59,317,944 59,612,635 Common shares issued at end of period 68,069,321 67,323,053 68,069,321 67,323,053 Performance Ratios and Other Data: Loan originations for investment $ 1,824,527 $ 1,317,826 $ 7,304,414 $ 6,797,971 Loan originations for sale $ 259,017 $ 315,349 $ 1,608,700 $ 1,601,579 Loan purchases $ 1,435 $ — $ 3,619 $ — Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.53 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 15.56 % 14.71 % 16.51 % 15.65 % Interest rate spread1 3.73 % 3.53 % 3.70 % 3.65 % Net interest margin2 3.92 % 3.89 % 3.92 % 4.12 % Net interest margin2 - Banking Business Segment only 4.16 % 3.95 % 4.11 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio3 51.66 % 49.01 % 48.84 % 47.50 % Efficiency ratio3 - Banking Business Segment only 45.20 % 41.02 % 41.95 % 39.81 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net annualized charge-offs to average loans 0.22 % 0.67 % 0.12 % 0.23 % Net annualized charge-offs to average loans, excluding seasonal tax loan products 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26 % 0.82 % 1.26 % 0.82 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.07 % 0.68 % 1.07 % 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment at end of period 1.15 % 0.71 % 1.15 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 91.57 % 86.20 % 91.57 % 86.20 %

1. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the annualized weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the annualized weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2. Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets 3. Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the aggregate of net interest income and non-interest income.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006117/en/