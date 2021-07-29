Columbia Property Trust Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has released its quarterly update and financial results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2021, by posting its Second Quarter Form 10-Q and Supplemental Information package to the Investor Relations section of its website.
Full results and additional information on the recent highlights summarized below can be found in the Supplemental Information package:
- Announces second quarter results, including Net Income per share and Normalized FFO per share;
- On July 23, replaced the acquisition loan at our Terminal Warehouse Joint Venture with a construction loan with a total capacity of $1.25 billion, which matures on July 23, 2025, with two one-year extension options. Columbia and certain joint venture partners entered into a completion guarantee in connection with the construction loan.
- Portfolio 93.5% leased, with 75,000 square feet leased during the quarter with positive GAAP and cash rent spreads, including 27,600 square feet of leasing at 116 Huntington in Boston and 19,400 square feet of leasing at 80 M Street in Washington, D.C.;
- Total rent collections stood at 98.0% for the second quarter, with deferral agreements executed on another 0.2%; and
- Board continues to pursue a previously announced thorough review of the Company's business, strategies, and positioning, including undertaking a comprehensive strategic alternatives review process that has included outreach to, and identification of, potential transaction counterparties. This review remains ongoing, and there is no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or other action.
Direct link to the Supplemental Information Package: https://ir.columbia.reit/files/doc_financials/2021/q2/CXP-FSP-Q2-2021- ...
To access the Form 10-Q, please visit: https://ir.columbia.reit/financials/sec-filings/
As previously announced, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast later today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The number to call to participate in the interactive teleconference is (825) 312-2053 (U.S. and international) – (Conference ID: 9287552). To access the live webcast, interested parties may go to the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.
