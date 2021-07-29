MarketWise Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (the “Company”), formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released before the market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the MarketWise Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13721861. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 26, 2021.