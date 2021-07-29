checkAd

MarketWise Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (the “Company”), formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released before the market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the MarketWise Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13721861. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 26, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.marketwise.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About MarketWise
Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 11 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact
Shannon Devine / Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
(800) 290-4113
ir@marketwise.com

MarketWise Media Contact
Email: media@marketwise.com





